 Dutch trains to compensate descendants of Jews deported to Nazi camps | News | DW | 28.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Dutch trains to compensate descendants of Jews deported to Nazi camps

The Netherland's state-owned railway company made millions during WWII by operating trains that sent hundreds of thousands of Jews, including Anne Frank, to their deaths in Nazi camps.

Niederländische Eisenbahn Archiv (picture-alliance/arkivi)

A postcard of the Dutch railwway from 1934

The Netherlands state-owned train company, Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS), will compensate individuals whose Jewish relatives were deported on its trains to concentration and extermination camps when the country was under Nazi-German occupation during World War II.

Announced Tuesday on the nightly public television news show, the decision marks the first time that the train company will pay damages to individual descendants of Holocaust victims. Previously the NS had donated money to various remembrance projects.

"We have jointly decided … to found a committee," NS President Roger van Boxtel said. "This committee will find out how we can arrange financial aid to those affected."

The number of individuals to receive compensation, as well as the total to be paid out, remains unknown.

Millions made from transporting Jews

Following the occupation of the Netherland by Nazi troops in May 1940, the NS followed orders to deport Jews to the transit camp Westerbork. Around 107,000 Jews, including Anne Frank, were sent there before eventually being transported to other concentration and extermination camps, including Auschwitz and Sobibor.

Train tracks show the way to the entry to Auschwitz-Birkenau (picture-alliance/dpa/Sputnik/A. Pantcykov)

Many Jews transported on Dutch trains eventually were sent to the extermination camp Auschwitz

The Nazis paid the state train company for transporting the Jews.

"The NS adhered to a German command to make trains available. The Germans paid for this and the NS had to make sure that the trains ran on time," Dirk Mulder of the Centre for Memory at Westerbork told national broadcaster NOS.

Read more: From Nazi guilt to soccer rivalry, how Dutch-German ties have become 'boringly normal'

According to national broadcaster, the NS took in a rough profit of present-day €2.5 million ($2.8 million) under Nazi occupation for operating the trains.

The NS officially apologized for its role in 2005 for its role in the WWII deportations of Jews.

Only around 30,000 of the 140,000 Jews living in the Netherlands at the start of WWII survived the war.

Westerbork seen through bars (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Rose)

The transit camp Westerbork is today a museum

Demand for damages granted

The Dutch railway firm's decision to compensate descendants of deportees was the result of a confrontation between the train company and Salo Muller, a former physical therapist for the Ajax Amsterdam soccer club.

Both of Muller's parents were sent first to Westerbork and then to Auschwitz, where they were killed. He had argued that the NS profited from the transport of Jews and since 2017 has pushed for indiviudal compensation.

"For me, this [decision] means that the NS realizes that the suffering of many Jews has not ended," Muller said. "That's why I am happy the NS recognizes that it will be paid out for moral reasons."

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

France approves $60mn compensation deal over Nazi rail deportations

French lawmakers have approved a landmark deal with the US to create a $60 million compensation fund. Thousands of foreign nationals deported to Nazi death camps on French SNCF trains could be eligible. (25.06.2015)  

Dutch dust off Nazi bunkers for tourism

Just behind The Hague's sandy beaches under the dunes lie dozens of Nazi bunkers built during World War II which the Dutch are now dusting off to attract tourists and to help heal lingering scars. (26.07.2017)  

From Nazi guilt to soccer rivalry, how Dutch-German ties have become 'boringly normal'

Following its occupation of the Netherlands in World War II, Germany struggled to normalize its relationship with its neighbor. Then Queen Beatrix married a German and football came into play. (04.04.2016)  

Amsterdam's Anne Frank House remodeled for younger public

The famous museum draws more than a million visitors a year but, more and more, they lack knowledge of the historical context of Anne Frank's story, which serves as a symbol of humanity amid the horrors of the Holocaust. (22.11.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Pressebild Anne-Frank-Haus in Amsterdam

Amsterdam's Anne Frank House remodeled for younger public 22.11.2018

The famous museum draws more than a million visitors a year but, more and more, they lack knowledge of the historical context of Anne Frank's story, which serves as a symbol of humanity amid the horrors of the Holocaust.

Chanukka-Leuchter am Brandenburger Tor Juden in Berlin

Berlin: Where Jews want to live 09.11.2018

Eighty years after Kristallnacht, Jewish life has become common again in Berlin. More than 30,000 Jews now live in the city, despite anti-Semitism and police protection. Christoph Strack reports on the cautious normalcy.

Holocaust Odessa Mahnmal/Gedenkveranstaltung

The Odessa massacre: Remembering the 'Holocaust by bullets' 22.10.2018

German and Romanian officials have attended a memorial service for the 30,000 people, mostly Ukrainian Jews, murdered on October 22-23, 1941. The massacre has been a long overlooked page of WWII history — until now.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 