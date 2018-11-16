 Amsterdam′s Anne Frank House remodeled for younger public | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 22.11.2018

Culture

Amsterdam's Anne Frank House remodeled for younger public

The famous museum draws more than a million visitors a year but, more and more, they lack knowledge of the historical context of Anne Frank's story, which serves as a symbol of humanity amid the horrors of the Holocaust.

  • Anne Frank

    Anne Frank: Betrayed, deported, world-famous

    Fleeing from the Nazis

    In 1933, Anne Frank fled from Germany to the Netherlands to escape the Nazis. In the Second World War, she had to go into hiding under the German occupation. For two years, she lived concealed in the secret annex of a house in Amsterdam. But someone betrayed her: On August 4, 1944, her family was found, arrested and deported to Auschwitz.

  • Anne Frank with sister Margot.

    Anne Frank: Betrayed, deported, world-famous

    Family ties

    Anne Frank (front left) had a sister Margot (back right) who was three-and-a-half years older than she was. Her father, Otto Frank, took this photo on Margot's eighth birthday in February 1934, when the family was already in exile in the Netherlands.

  • Anne Frank House in Amsterdam

    Anne Frank: Betrayed, deported, world-famous

    The hiding place in Amsterdam

    Anne's father was able to found a company in Amsterdam. It had its headquarters in this building (c.). Otto organized the "secret annex" above and behind the premises. The family of four lived there from 1942 to 1944, together with four other people on the run from the Nazis. It was here that Anne Frank wrote her world-famous diary. The Anne Frank House has been a museum since 1960.

  • Anne Frank's diary

    Anne Frank: Betrayed, deported, world-famous

    A diary as best friend

    From the start, Anne wrote in her diary almost every day. It became a kind of friend to her, and she called it Kitty. The life she led was completely different from her previous, carefree existence. "What I like the most is that I can at least write down what I think and feel, otherwise I would completely suffocate," she penned.

  • Liberation of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

    Anne Frank: Betrayed, deported, world-famous

    Death in Bergen-Belsen

    Anne Frank and her sister were taken from Auschwitz to Bergen-Belsen on October 30, 1944. More than 70,000 people died in this concentration camp. After the liberation of the camp, the victims were transported to mass graves under the supervision of British soldiers. Anne and Margot Frank were among those who died there from typhus. Anne was just 15 years old.

  • Tombstone of Anne and Margot Frank

    Anne Frank: Betrayed, deported, world-famous

    Anne's tombstone

    Anne's tombstone also stands in Bergen-Belsen. This Jewish girl from Frankfurt had imagined her life differently. "I don't want to have lived in vain like most people. I want to bring joy and aid to the people who live around me, but who don't know me all the same. I want to live on, even after my death," she wrote in her diary on April 5, 1944.

  • Shelf with books on Anne Frank in the state library of Pirna in Saxony, Germany.

    Anne Frank: Betrayed, deported, world-famous

    Made famous by a diary

    Her great dream was to become a journalist or author. Thanks to her father, her diary was published on July 25, 1947. An English version was brought out in 1952. Anne Frank became a symbol for the victims of the Nazi dictatorship. "We all live with the aim of attaining happiness; we all live differently, but the same." — Anne Frank, July 6, 1944.

    Author: Iveta Ondruskova / tj


The two-year-long renovation of one of Amsterdam's biggest tourist attractions, Anne Frank House, has finally been completed. Dutch King Willem Alexander will lead the inauguration of the modernized museum on Thursday. 

Anne Frank's story is world famous, thanks to the diary the Jewish schoolgirl wrote while in hiding from the Nazi occupiers. The house where she was hidden, Prinsengracht 263, Amsterdam, has long been a museum and is known simply as the Anne Frank House. Around 1.2 million visitors come through its doors every year.

But museum directors of the Anne Frank Foundation felt that the exhibition needed updating in order to be more relevant to a younger public, now separated by more than two generations from the Nazi reign of terror. The new exhibition has a lot more background, context and educational activities, to keep Anne Frank's story alive.

"The younger people who visit the Anne Frank House these days experience the house and its history very differently to my generation," says Ronald Leopold, director of the Anne Frank Foundation. "I myself grew up with the subject of World War Two and the persecution of the Jews — my parents told me about it," the 58-year-old Amsterdam resident explains.

Read more: Secret pages in Anne Frank's diary reveal her reflections on sex

New exhibition also probes how the Nazi Holocaust was made possible

"The young people, whose grandparents have been born since the end of the war, have a very different relationship (to this history) and they often know a lot less about it," he says.

That was the logic behind the decision to rejig the museum, adding background and context and learning opportunities. The Anne Frank House doesn't just want to show what happened during the Nazi occupation, but also probe into how it was made possible. The aim was to encourage reflection.

"Remembering history, thinking about history, and reacting to history are three steps which continue to guide the work of the Anne Frank House," say Ronald Leopold.

"Perhaps one of the most important lessons from the time of National Socialism, the Second World war and the Nazi Holocaust is the realization that this was all the work of people: the exclusion, the persecution and the deportation, and finally the murder of six million Jews," he says.

The secret annex, hidden behind a book case, where Anne Frank and her family hid for two years before they were betrayed, has been unchanged. Here the technology stops, the audio guide goes dead. It's an area of silence and reflection.

Anne Frank and her family were arrested when police and the SS raided their hiding place in August 1944. They were sent to the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp, on one of the last deportation trains to leave the Netherlands. It's believed Anne died of typhus in the Bergen-Belsen extermination camp, just two months before the Allies liberated the camp.

 

