Amsterdam

Amsterdam is the capital and most populous municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. But it is not the seat of the government, which is The Hague.

With around one million inhabitants Amsterdam, located on the sea in the West of the country, is considered the cultural capital of the Netherlands and one of the top financial centers in Europe. Amsterdam home to one of the widest varieties of nationalities of any city in the world: 180 different nationalities live there. 50% of the population are immigrants and 88% hold a Dutch passport. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content related to Amsterdam.

ARCHIV 2014+++++Stadtansicht von Amsterdam, hier die Leuchtreklame an der Fassade eines Hauses in der Altstadt mit dem Eingang zu einem Coffeeshop, aufgenommen am 28.04.2011. Foto: Soeren Stache BG Bildergalerie zum Thema Amsterdam (c) picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache

Amsterdam cannabis cafes fear foreign tourist ban amid COVID recovery 01.11.2021

Authorities in one of Europe's most visited cities are eyeing a ban on pot for tourists as a way to cut down on rowdy travelers, but critics say such a measure could push the industry underground.
AMSTERDAM, 19-10-2021, Johan CruyffArena, Champions League group stage season 2021 / 2022 between Ajax and Borussia Dortmund. 2-0 of Ajax player Daley Blind Ajax - Borussia Dortmund PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxNED x13969373x Copyright:

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund outclassed by awesome Ajax 19.10.2021

Borussia Dortmund were stunned in Amsterdam by a stunning performance from hosts Ajax. Dortmund's Dutch opponents delivered such a dynamic display the Bundesliga side stood no chance.
Abschied von Peter de Vries

Alleged killers of Dutch journalist De Vries go on trial 18.10.2021

Monday's preliminary hearing is expected to look at the police investigation into the Amsterdam shooting of the crime reporter rather than the evidence itself.
Das National Holocaust Memorial of Names an der Weesperstraat vom US-Architekten Daniel Libeskind während der offiziellen Enthüllung des Denkmals gilt eine Notverordnung. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Dutch Holocaust memorial opens after years-long legal deadlock 20.09.2021

Amsterdam unveiled a national monument bearing the names of over 100,000 names of Dutch Jews, Sinti and Roma who were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.
16.9.2021, Amsterdam**** A cameraman takes pictures of Study for Worn Out, a drawing by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh, dated Nov. 1882, on public display for the first time at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

'New' Van Gogh drawing unveiled in Amsterdam 16.09.2021

"What a fine sight an old working man makes," wrote Vincent van Gogh to his brother Theo about the subject of the newly discovered sketch. The previously unknown work is named "Study for 'Worn Out.'"
Abschied von Peter de Vries

Thousands pay last respects to Dutch reporter Peter de Vries 21.07.2021

Mourners spoke of the journalist's fearlessness as police union leaders tried to make sense of a shooting in broad daylight in central Amsterdam. A smaller funeral for family and friends will be held on Thursday.
Das VW Logo ist in der Front eines neuen ID.3 zu sehen. (zu dpa Gericht soll klären: Verlangte Prevent-Firma Wucherpreise von VW?) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Dieselgate: Dutch court backs compensation for Volkswagen drivers 14.07.2021

Owners of VW cars in the Netherlands will be entitled to compensation of between €1,500 and €3,000 over the diesel emissions scandal, an Amsterdam court ruled.
NAARDEN - Crime reporter Peter R. de Vries speaks to the press in the presence of Corrie and Adrie Groen about a number of new initiatives in the search for Maastricht student Tanja Groen, who has been missing since 1993. De Vries has been involved in the disappearance case for some time and assists Tanja Groen s parents. REMKO DE WAAL W *** NAARDEN Crime reporter Peter R de Vries speaks to the press in the presence of Corrie and Adrie Groen about a number of new initiatives in the search for Maastricht student Tanja Groen, who has been missing since 1993 De Vries has been involved in the disappearance case for some time and assists Tanja Groen s parents REMKO DE WAAL W PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xHollandsexHoogtex/xxANPx x432926093x

Netherlands crime journalist Peter R. de Vries shot in Amsterdam 06.07.2021

The well-known Dutch crime journalist Peter R. de Vries has been shot and severely wounded in an attack in Amsterdam. Politicians called it an attack on European values.
epa05232999 Police stand guard in Rotterdam-West, The Netherlands, 27 March 2016. Dutch police have arrested a 32-year-old Frenchman at the request of French authorities who suspect him of 'involvement in planning a terror attack'. EPA/MARTEN VAN DIJL |

Dutch police seize tons of cocaine, cash near Amsterdam 29.06.2021

The Netherlands has become a major gateway for drugs into Europe, mainly through the major international port city of Rotterdam.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - Wales v Denmark - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands - June 26, 2021 Denmark's Kasper Dolberg celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Olaf Kraak

Euro 2020: Kasper Dolberg at the double as feel-good Danes march on 26.06.2021

Denmark continue to capture the imagination at the European Championship to reach the last eight. They swept Wales aside in Amsterdam with Kasper Dolberg scoring two goals in a city that still feels like home.
COPYRIGHT : ZEFA BENELUX PRESS PRINSJESDAG 2002 17-09-2002

Controversial Golden Coach becomes museum exhibit 17.06.2021

Formerly used by the Dutch royal family, the 122-year-old coach was criticized for featuring racist, colonialist imagery. It is now on show in Amsterdam.
MH17 Trümmer Trümmer von MH17 in Ostukraine Schlagwörte: Malaysian Airlines Flug 17, MH17, Absturz, Ostukraine, Rebellen, Poroschenko, Putin Fotografin: Kitty Logan / DW Rechte: DW für OL/Sozialmedien Nutzung

MH17 trial: What you need to know 07.06.2021

It's been seven years since a Boeing 777 was shot down over eastern Ukraine. The main proceedings against those allegedly responsible are now underway in Amsterdam. DW gives you the basic facts of the case.
2021-02-16 19:49:06 AMSTERDAM - Menschen am Museumplein. Die Ausgangssperre bleibt vorerst in Kraft. Das Berufungsgericht in Den Haag hat das Urteil des Richters in einem summarischen Verfahren über seine Aufhebung vorläufig ausgesetzt. Das Gericht hat dies auf Antrag des Staates getan, der gegen das Urteil Berufung eingelegt hat. ANP MARCO DE SWART

Netherlands: Suspects arrested in 'unprecedented' shootout 19.05.2021

In an unusual chase near Amsterdam, one suspect died after alleged involvement in an attempted armed robbery of a vehicle transporting valuable goods.

MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view as the sun sets outside the stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Crvena Zvezda at Allianz Arena on September 18, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Euro 2020: Deadline passes as host cities hope against hope 08.04.2021

April 7 was meant to be the deadline for Euro host cities to tell UEFA whether they would be able to accommodate fans in June and July. Munich, Amsterdam and Rome are among those to say they hope to have supporters.

DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 18.03.2021

Google to spend billions building offices - US, German firms optimistic about trade in 2021 - Amsterdam takes Europe’s crown for share trading
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 18.03.2021

Public not encouraged enough to get jab - World Bank - Zambia bought Glencore copper unit for $1.5bn - Amsterdam takes Europe’s crown for share trading
