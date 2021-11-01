Amsterdam is the capital and most populous municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. But it is not the seat of the government, which is The Hague.

With around one million inhabitants Amsterdam, located on the sea in the West of the country, is considered the cultural capital of the Netherlands and one of the top financial centers in Europe. Amsterdam home to one of the widest varieties of nationalities of any city in the world: 180 different nationalities live there. 50% of the population are immigrants and 88% hold a Dutch passport. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content related to Amsterdam.