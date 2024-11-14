Netherlands: Police investigating brutality allegations

Dutch police have been accused of brutality following a banned pro-Palestinian protest in Amsterdam. Police said an incident involving members of the Mobile Unit was being investigated.

Police in the Netherlands said on Thursday that reports of police brutality against protesters were being investigated.

The alleged violence took place on Wednesday evening after police detained 281 people who attended a banned pro-Palestinian protest on Dam Square in Amsterdam.

The police have been accused of using physical violence against the protesters.

There was a ban in place for protests in Dam Square however hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered there despite the measures Image: Mouneb Taim/Anadolu/picture alliance

What police have said

Dutch police released a statement to say that there were videos on social media showing members of the Mobile Unit "taking action against protesters who have just been removed from a bus in the Western Port area."

"These protesters were transported to this location after they were previously arrested on Dam Square for violating the emergency ordinance," police said.

"The exact reason for the Mobile Unit's action in this specific video fragment is being investigated," police said, without specifying which footage they were referring to.

AFP news agency said reporters at the protest witnessed police dragging demonstrators to waiting buses in central Amsterdam, with some putting up heavy resistance.

Footage circulating on social media appears to show riot police shouting at protesters and beating them with batons as they were taken off the bus on the outskirts of the city.

Police clamp down on banned protest

Authorities had instituted emergency measures, including a banning a demonstration, after last week's violent clashes involving Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters and pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

The city did grant an exemption for a protest on Wednesday, but on the condition that it take place at the city's Westergast terrain, outside of the center.

However, several hundred demonstrators, dressed in Palestinian scarves and chanting slogans, gathered on the city's famous Dam Square, despite the ban.

Last week there was an eruption of violence following a tense buildup to a match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax Amsterdam.

Social media videos, some of which have been verified, showed Israeli fans engaging in acts of provocation, chanting "Death to the Arabs" and "Let the IDF win," referring to the Israeli military.

Following the violence, Dutch authorities said that Israeli fans had been specifically targeted in "hit and run" attacks with footage showing some Israeli fans being chased and beaten on the streets of Amsterdam.

While the incident sparked condemnation from Dutch politicians, opposition parties pointed out that the violence was not one-sided after Amsterdam police said Maccabi fans had attacked a taxi and burned a Palestinian flag.

Dutch vow to prosecute those behind Amsterdam clashes To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

kb/ab (AFP, Reuters)