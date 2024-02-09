  1. Skip to content
Chinese students abroad say they face intimidation

Akanksha Saxena
September 2, 2024

Chinese students at European universities report harassment by their home government for expressing opposition views. Often, the perpetrators are fellow Chinese students. DW reporter Akanksha Saxena met two of those affected in Amsterdam.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kAwZ
