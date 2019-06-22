Donald Trump's Tweets leave migrants in limbo

On June 18, US President Donald Trump declared that millions of illegal immigrants would be deported from the US starting in the last week of the month. He had announced that police officers and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) units would carry out the deportations.

But in typical, unorthodox fashion, he took to Twitter on Saturday to call off the operation, praising Mexico for its good work in stemming the tide of US-bound migrants.

Trump also took aim at US Democrats, urging them to cooperate on his proposed reform of US asylum policy. Otherwise, he said, the planned deportations would go ahead after all in two weeks time.

The land border crossing between the Mexican city Tijuana and the US city of San Diego is the busiest in the western hemisphere. And on the Mexican side, many are deeply concerned that Trump's threat to send back million of illegal immigrants would precipitate a humanitarian crisis.

Tijuana is already overwhelmed by the thousands of migrants from Central America waiting for their asylum applications to be processed.

Overcrowded emergency shelters

"The situation along the border is chaotic, not just because of Trump's threats but also because of Mexico's government," Valeria Griego of Tijuana's Casa del Migrante told DW. The institute provides emergency accomodation for migrants is the oldest such institute in the city. It was founded by the Congregation of the Missionaries of St. Charles Scalabrinians over 30 years ago. At the moment, the shelter is completely overcrowded. Valeria Griego says she has no idea how the Mexican government plans to deal with the situation.

"We have space for 150 people," Griego said. "We reached our maximum capacity weeks ago, and now we only take in women and families, as well as men traveling with young children." The city's other migrant shelters, of which there are roughly 20, find themselves in a similar critical situation.

Read more: In Mexico, migrants must choose between bad and worse

Watch video 02:09 Share Trump visits US-Mexico border Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3BLvc Donald Trump visits US-Mexico border to lobby for wall

A gargantuan logistical challenge

But Abigail Andrews, a sociologist at the University of California in San Diego, says it is a huge logistical challenge to deport millions of people at short notice. She told DW that "deporting just one person already entails immense effort." First, Andrews says, an individual "must be tracked down," and "then a lot of paper work is necessary after the arrest, which is followed by a court decision, and then the deportation itself."

On Friday, US media reported that President Trump had ordered raids in ten major US cities by ICE officers to deport 2,000 families.

Maureen Mayer of the human rights organization Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) believes "arresting so many people in all these cities surpasses the abilities of ICE," adding that "many of the children in these families have US citizenship."

She says it is impossible to image what scenes would play out if parents were arrested while their children are in school or kindergarten. Mayer told DW that "breaking up social groups like these and separating children from their families is generally frowned upon, especially because ICE officers are known to be uncompromising."

Read more: Deal or no deal, US needs Mexicans

Watch video 28:36 Share Illegal immigrant families in America Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3EQkj Illegal immigrant families in America

Separating families could hurt Trump's image

Mayer notes that mass deportations of this scale could hurt Trump's bid to get reelected in 2020. "Several polls indicate that a majority of US citizens actually want to keep their country open to asylum-seekers," she said.

And Abigail Andrews says that footage of such deportations could harm Trump's image. She explains that "about 45% of those affected by deportations are men, and 90% of these have children who were born in the US and therefore have US citizenship." She fears that the threat of deportation would provoke heartbreaking, and potentially dangerous situations, as "these fathers would do anything, even risk their life, to stay with their children."

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico No longer first choice In a migrant shelter in the southern Mexican city of Tenosique, near the Guatemalan border, a refugee from Honduras says he originally planned to move to the United States with his family. Trump's election has changed everything. "I wanted to go to the United States with my family, but we've seen that the new government there has made things harder."

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico Lingering in Mexico Concepcion Bautista from Guatemala cradles her newborn son in the same migrant shelter. She says she plans to head for the United States, but will linger in Mexico to see how US President Donald Trump's immigration policies play out. Her goal is to reunite with her family up north...

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico A mere transit country? …but for the time being, she believes applying for asylum in Mexico is a smarter move. Mexican asylum data and testimony from migrants in Tenosique suggest that although fewer Central Americans are trying to enter the US, plenty are still fleeing their poor, violent home countries, with many deciding to stay longer in Mexico, which has traditionally been a transit country.

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico Tough immigration policies The Trump administration has pointed out a sharp decline in immigrant detentions in the first few months of this year as a vindication for the president's tough immigration policies. The measures are already having another effect. In California, where farmers usually rely on workers from Mexico to bring in the harvest, many Mexicans are staying away, preferring to find work in their own country.

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico Asylum applications on the rise Migrants from Central America play football in the migrant shelter in Tenosique. The number of people applying for asylum in Mexico has soared by more than 150 percent since Trump was elected president. These days, Mexican immigrants would rather set up in Canada than the United States.

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico Human smugglers up the price One man from Guatemala says the prices charged by people smugglers have risen sharply since Trump took office, now hovering around $10,000 (9,100 euros), up from about $6,000 a few years ago. Migrants sit below a mural in Mexico with the words: "Our demand is minimal: justice."

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico A new home With Mexico's immigration authorities controlling migration more assiduously, Central Americans were forced to take more isolated, dangerous routes where the chances of being mugged were higher. "We've gone north several times, but every time it's got harder," says one man, who was deported from the United States in December. "Now, it's better if we travel alone, along new routes." Author: Nadine Berghausen



Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.