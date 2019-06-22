Donald Trump's Tweets leave migrants in limbo

The US president’s use of social media to propose, then postpone a mass deportation has led to a state of uncertainty in Mexico. Migrants are on tenterhooks, waiting for the next Twitter outburst.
On June 18, US President Donald Trump declared that millions of illegal immigrants would be deported from the US starting in the last week of the month. He had announced that police officers and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) units would carry out the deportations.
But in typical, unorthodox fashion, he took to Twitter on Saturday to call off the operation, praising Mexico for its good work in stemming the tide of US-bound migrants.
Trump also took aim at US Democrats, urging them to cooperate on his proposed reform of US asylum policy. Otherwise, he said, the planned deportations would go ahead after all in two weeks time.
The land border crossing between the Mexican city Tijuana and the US city of San Diego is the busiest in the western hemisphere. And on the Mexican side, many are deeply concerned that Trump's threat to send back million of illegal immigrants would precipitate a humanitarian crisis.
Tijuana is already overwhelmed by the thousands of migrants from Central America waiting for their asylum applications to be processed.
Overcrowded emergency shelters
"The situation along the border is chaotic, not just because of Trump's threats but also because of Mexico's government," Valeria Griego of Tijuana's Casa del Migrante told DW. The institute provides emergency accomodation for migrants is the oldest such institute in the city. It was founded by the Congregation of the Missionaries of St. Charles Scalabrinians over 30 years ago. At the moment, the shelter is completely overcrowded. Valeria Griego says she has no idea how the Mexican government plans to deal with the situation.
"We have space for 150 people," Griego said. "We reached our maximum capacity weeks ago, and now we only take in women and families, as well as men traveling with young children." The city's other migrant shelters, of which there are roughly 20, find themselves in a similar critical situation.
Read more: In Mexico, migrants must choose between bad and worse
A gargantuan logistical challenge
But Abigail Andrews, a sociologist at the University of California in San Diego, says it is a huge logistical challenge to deport millions of people at short notice. She told DW that "deporting just one person already entails immense effort." First, Andrews says, an individual "must be tracked down," and "then a lot of paper work is necessary after the arrest, which is followed by a court decision, and then the deportation itself."
On Friday, US media reported that President Trump had ordered raids in ten major US cities by ICE officers to deport 2,000 families.
Maureen Mayer of the human rights organization Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) believes "arresting so many people in all these cities surpasses the abilities of ICE," adding that "many of the children in these families have US citizenship."
She says it is impossible to image what scenes would play out if parents were arrested while their children are in school or kindergarten. Mayer told DW that "breaking up social groups like these and separating children from their families is generally frowned upon, especially because ICE officers are known to be uncompromising."
Read more: Deal or no deal, US needs Mexicans
Separating families could hurt Trump's image
Mayer notes that mass deportations of this scale could hurt Trump's bid to get reelected in 2020. "Several polls indicate that a majority of US citizens actually want to keep their country open to asylum-seekers," she said.
And Abigail Andrews says that footage of such deportations could harm Trump's image. She explains that "about 45% of those affected by deportations are men, and 90% of these have children who were born in the US and therefore have US citizenship." She fears that the threat of deportation would provoke heartbreaking, and potentially dangerous situations, as "these fathers would do anything, even risk their life, to stay with their children."
