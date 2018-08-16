Donald Trump fears 'perjury trap' in Russia probe

US President Donald Trump expressed concerns on Monday that any statement made to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading a probe into Russian election meddling, could be used to charge him with perjury.

In a wide-ranging interview to Reuters news agency, Trump echoed similar concerns from his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who is negotiating terms for a possible interview and warned it could be a "perjury trap."

Trump said that his statements could be used against him if they are contrasted to others who have testified to investigators, including former FBI Director James Comey, who the president fired.

"So if I say something and he [Comey] says somethings, and it's my word against his, and he's best friends with Mueller, so Mueller might say: 'Well, I believe Comey,' and even if I'm telling the truth, that makes me a liar," Trump said.

Trump: 'I could run' the probe

During the interview, Trump said he had the power to intervene in the probe, but had decided against doing so for the moment.

"I can go in, and I could do whatever — I could run it if I want. But I decided to stay out," Trump said. "I'm totally allowed to be involved if I wanted to be. So far, I haven't chosen to be involved. I'll stay out."

The president has repeatedly attacked Mueller and his probe into whether Russia coordinated with the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential elections.

On Monday, he described Mueller in a tweet as "disgraced and discredited," accusing the former FBI director of "enjoying ruining people's lives."

Watch video 26:00 Now live 26:00 mins. Share James Comey on Conflict Zone Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/30PIJ James Comey on Conflict Zone

Trump campaign in crosshairs

Trump's comments come as a jury deliberates on whether Trump's former campaign chief Paul Manafort is guilty of banking fraud and failure to pay taxes on tens of millions of dollars he earned while consulting Russian-backed politicians in Ukraine.

If Manafort is found guilty, he would be the first campaign official to do so as a result of the probe. Manafort has pleaded not guilty.

Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has also been targeted by the probe. Although Cohen said he would "take a bullet" for Trump, observers believe he is likely to collaborate with Mueller's probe.

The full interview with Trump touched on a range of other topics, including North Korea, Turkey, China, Russia, and the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates.

Paul Manafort: Political insider Longtime Republican advisor Seen here on the campaign trail with then-candidate Donald Trump, Paul Manafort worked in Washington for decades. He worked for the campaigns of Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, as well as for unsuccessful 1996 candidate Bob Dole. Later he began lobbying for foreign leaders in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia-friendly politicians in Ukraine.

Paul Manafort: Political insider History of working with dictators His firm Manafort, Black and Kelly lobbied the US government on behalf of a number of unsavory characters including dictators like Jonas Savimbi, Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines, Ukraine's Viktor Yanukovych, and others. Lobbying for foreign countries requires registration with the Justice Department, which Manafort failed to do.

Paul Manafort: Political insider Corruption allegations Ukraine's new government has accused Manafort of receiving illegal, off-the-record payments from its predecessor. During Ukraine's 2014 uprising, Manafort is also accused of supporting the violent removal of protestors from Kyiv's Maidan Nezalezhnosti square. Dozens of demonstrators were shot by police.

Paul Manafort: Political insider Manafort's right hand man As Manafort's trial begins, one of the key witnesses against him will be Rick Gates, who has cut a deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Gates pleaded guilty in February and is cooperating with prosecutors. Gates has knowledge of Manafort's offshore bank accounts, his work for Ukraine and his relationship with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

Paul Manafort: Political insider Alleged witness tampering In this photo from Manafort's consutling offices, Konstantin Kilimnik, who allegedly has ties to Russian intelligence, poses for a photo with Manafort and others. It is one of the few images known to exist of Kilimnik, who has been accused by the Mueller investigation of witness tampering.

Paul Manafort: Political insider Indicted by federal grand jury After being indicted, Manafort was allowed to remain free on bail after posting a $10 million dollar bond. A judge sent him to prison when prosecutors accused him of attempting to tamper with the testimony of two witnesses. In prison, Manafort was given VIP treatment, which included having a phone and a laptop.



ls/msh (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.