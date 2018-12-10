 Disturbance and fire at Bavarian migrant center leaves 11 injured | News | DW | 11.12.2018

News

Disturbance and fire at Bavarian migrant center leaves 11 injured

Four residents of the hostel are to appear in court charged in connection with a disturbance. A fire at the facility caused some damage and eleven people were injured.

Migrant processing center in Bamberg (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Merzbach)

Emergency services were called to the migrant center in the northern Bavarian town of Bamberg on Tuesday after a disturbance.

Men reportedly threw stones and other objects at a police patrol before barricading themselves in a building.

A fire broke then broke out.

Police said nine people had to be treated for smoke inhalation and two others were also injured.

Watch video 42:33
Now live
42:33 mins.

Quadriga - Refugees in Germany - Angst on both Sides

Police characterized the events as a "disturbance of the peace" and opened an investigation. Four main suspects are due to be brought before the investigating judge on Wednesday.

Bavaria shares its southern border with Austria. In August it  set up seven migrant centers  with the aim of speeding up asylum claims. 

The facility in Bamberg offers space for up to 3,400 people.

Police said about 1,250 asylum seekers were currently there.

  • The entrance to a holding center

    Bavaria opens 'Anker' migrant transit center

    First migrant center opens in Bavaria

    The centers are part of the "migration master plan" of Interior Minister Horst Seehofer. The concept behind the centers is that asylum seekers will be kept there until their right to stay is determined.

  • A sparse dormitory at a camp

    Bavaria opens 'Anker' migrant transit center

    Controlled immigration

    Bavaria will set up a total of seven "Anker" centers, each holding between 1,000 and 1,500 refugees. The name derives from the German words Ankunft, Entscheidung, Rückführung (arrival, decision, return). The aim is to create a sort "one-stop" center with all the relevant government agencies required to complete the entire asylum process represented on site.

  • A hand on a fence

    Bavaria opens 'Anker' migrant transit center

    Critics warn of ghettoization

    Church groups, refugee advocates and opposition parties have all voiced their concern, describing the centers as deportation camps and warning of the ghettoization of migrant communities. The NGO Save the Children said the centers were "no place for children," as they facilitated "tension and aggression."

  • Angela Merkel and Horst Seehofer

    Bavaria opens 'Anker' migrant transit center

    Compromise solution

    The centers are the result of a last-minute political deal between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer. His initial plan to turn migrants away at the border created a political crisis that could have toppled the coalition government of Merkel's Christian Democrats, their Bavarian sister party the CSU and the Social Democrats.

  • Protests against the Anker centers

    Bavaria opens 'Anker' migrant transit center

    Little enthusiasm for centers in Germany

    The decision to create the centers was taken at federal government level, but responsibility lies with Germany's individual states. Bavaria — where Seehofer's conservative CSU faces a crucial state election in October — has taken the initiative. But others have delayed the establishment of the migrant transfer centers or refused to take part in the policy.

    Author: Andy Valvur


dv /jm (AFP, dpa, epd)

