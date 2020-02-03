Did China's authoritarianism actually help the coronavirus spread?

China's top governing body, the Politburo Standing Committee, was unusually self-critical on Tuesday following a special meeting addressing the coronavirus outbreak.

"The outbreak is a major test of China's system and capacity for governance, and we must sum up the experience and draw a lesson from it," read a statement from the meeting broadcast on state-run television.

The committee, headed by President Xi Jinping, also criticized "deficiencies" in the country's healthcare and crisis management system.

The statements are a rare admission of guilt from China's Communist Party, which is known more for cover-ups than candor.

As the number of coronavirus infections and deaths increase daily, China's leadership and system is facing a major test. There is also evidence that Beijing has not been as transparent on the virus outbreak as it wants people to believe.

Officials vs. reality

Zhong Nanshan, a doctor who helped expose the Chinese government's cover-up of the SARS outbreak in 2003, was recently made head of a special research panel assisting the National Health Commission on tackling the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, Zhong's group issued an optimistic prediction: Cases of coronavirus would peak "within a week" and then begin to subside.

It has become clear that Zhong's prognosis was incorrect. As of Wednesday, February 5, the number of cases is more than 24,000 and rising. The number of fatalities is approaching 500, most of them in central China.

And there are potentially tens of thousands of suspected infections that have not been diagnosed in China due to the overburdened healthcare system.

More Chinese cities on lockdown as coronavirus cases soar

The coronavirus cover-up?

The coronavirus outbreak is testing the cult of personality built around President Xi, under which party subordinates are wary of passing bad news onto superiors.

Last week, the mayor of Wuhan, Zhou Xianwang, told media that the city's crisis management had "not been good enough," adding that informing the public about the first coronavirus cases had been delayed for weeks due to "government regulations." To read between the lines: Zhou needed permission first from Beijing.

New reports have also come to light about how the local government in Hubei province tried to cover up the outbreak in December.

One example that recently surfaced involved a doctor in Wuhan who tried to warn colleagues on social media in December about a mysterious SARS-like virus that he was seeing in patients.

After authorities in Wuhan picked up on his messages, he and his colleagues were warned to stop "spreading rumors" and were temporarily detained.

A few weeks later, it was reported that the doctor who tried to sound the early warning had been infected with the coronavirus.

And a recent study funded by China's science ministry on the transmission of the coronavirus published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that "human-to-human transmission had occurred among close contacts" as early as the middle of December 2019.

However, in the early stages of the outbreak, there was little information about the virus, and no precautionary warning, shared with the Chinese public. Lunar New Year's preparations continued, and the dangerous, highly contagious virus began to spread.

A disgruntled public

Now that the gravity of the coronavirus outbreak has become clear, many Chinese, especially the younger generation, are quietly criticizing the country's slide into authoritarian rule under President Xi.

"I am 100% certain that Communist Party cadres did not report news of the virus outbreak because it would have ruined their chances of being promoted," said a young man at a café in Beijing.

"People like me, who only want the best for our country, cannot talk openly anymore. One day we will start to ask why we cannot access uncensored information online."

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Pneumonia-like virus hits Wuhan On December 31, 2019, China notifies the World Health Organization of a string of respiratory infections in the city of Wuhan, home to some 11 million people. The root virus is unknown and disease experts around the world begin working to identify it. The strain is traced to a seafood market in the city, which is quickly shut down. Some 40 people are initially reported to be infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide New strain of coronavirus identified Researchers initially rule out the SARS virus, the deadly respiratory illness that originated in China in 2002, killing nearly 800 people worldwide. On January 7, Chinese scientists announce they've identified a new virus. Like SARS and the common cold, it is in the coronavirus family. It is temporarily named 2019-nCoV. Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide First death in China On January 11, China announces the first death from the coronavirus — a 61-year-old man, who had shopped at the Wuhan market, dies from complications with pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Virus reaches neighboring countries In the following days, countries such as Thailand and Japan begin to report cases of infections in people who had visited the same Wuhan market. In China, a second fatality is confirmed in the city. By January 20, three people have died in China and more than 200 are infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Transmission unclear Through mid-January, scientists scramble to find out how the illness is being spread among people. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted from animals to people. Some coronaviruses can be transmitted by coughing and sneezing. Airports around the world begin screening passengers arriving from China. On January 20, officials confirm the virus can be passed directly between humans.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Millions under lockdown China places Wuhan on quarantine on January 23 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Transportation is suspended and workers attempt to quickly build a new hospital to treat infected patients, which total over 830 by January 24, as the death toll climbs to 26. Officials eventually extend the lockdown to 13 other cities, affecting at least 36 million people.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide A global health emergency? More and more cases are confirmed outside of China, including in South Korea, the US, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. As the number of infections rises, the World Health Organization on January 23 determines that it's "too early" to declare a global public health emergency.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Coronavirus reaches Europe On January 24, French authorities confirm three cases of the new coronavirus within its borders, marking the disease's first appearance in Europe. Hours later, Australia confirms four people have been infected with the respiratory virus.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Lunar New Year holiday extended The Chinese Lunar New Year begins with subdued festivities on January 25. Officials cancel many major events in a bid to contain the outbreak, as millions of Chinese travel and take part in public celebrations. By late January, 17 Chinese cities, home to more than 50 million people, are in lockdown. Lunar New Year holidays are extended by three days to limit population flows.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Borders with Mongolia, Hong Kong, eastern Russia close Cambodia confirms its first case, while Mongolia shuts its border with China for cars and Russia closes its borders in three regions in the Far East. The cost to global tourism is put in the billions and oil prices also plummet. The death toll rises to 41, with over 1,300 infected worldwide — mostly in China. Scientists hope to have the first coronavirus vaccines ready within three months.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Germany braces for virus On January 27, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says Germany is considering evacuating German nationals from Wuhan. There are no reported cases in Germany yet but officials are preparing to fight the virus. German researchers in Marburg are part of international efforts to work on a possible vaccine for the coronavirus. The death toll in China reaches 81, with 2,700 affected worldwide.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide First cases confirmed in Germany On January 27, Germany announces its first known case of the virus — a 33-year-old in Bavaria who contracted it during a workplace training with a visiting Chinese colleague. He is put under quarantine and observation at a Munich hospital. The following day, three of his colleagues are confirmed infected. The death toll in China reaches 132, with around 6,000 infected worldwide.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide International evacuations begin On January 28, Japan and the US are the first countries to evacuate some of their citizens from Wuhan. Four of the Japanese passengers are taken to the hospital with fevers on arrival. Australia and New Zealand say they will also send planes to bring their citizens home. Global cases mount to nearly 6,000 infections, more than the 2002-03 SARS outbreak that killed roughly 800 people.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide WHO declares global health emergency On January 30, the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern in a bid to protect countries with "weaker health systems." However, WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus did not recommend trade and travel restrictions, saying these would be "an unnecessary disruption."

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Wuhan evacuees arrive in Germany On February 1, 124 people including 102 Germans arrived at Frankfurt airport after being evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, on a German Air Force flight. The evacuees were taken to military barracks in Germersheim where they were set to be quarantined for 14 days. At least two of the evacuees were said to be infected with the new virus.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide First death outside China The first death linked to the novel coronavirus outside of China was reported in the Philippines on February 2. A 44-year-old Chinese man had traveled from Wuhan to Manila before falling ill and being taken to hospital, where he later died of pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide New coronavirus hospital in just 10 days The Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, built in just over a week, opened on February 3. The hospital aimed to use a mix of both Western and traditional Chinese medicine to treat those infected with the coronavirus. Author: Cristina Burack, Elliot Douglas, Dave Raish, Kate Martyr



Google, Facebook and international media, which are currently blocked in China, were all freely accessible 10 years ago. Uncensored information about the outbreak, for example, is only available in China via illegal VPN software, which can also be shut down at the discretion of authorities.

Trouble behind the 'great firewall'

Chinese censors play a nervous cat-and-mouse game with users behind the "great firewall." For example, negative commentary under a health committee live stream will be quickly erased.

Despite Beijing's attempt to control the narrative, many people comment on Chinese social media that they do not trust information on the coronavirus coming from authorities and accuse officials of an incompetent response.

For example, the governor of Hubei province drew a surge of criticism on Chinese social media for fudging the numbers of protective face masks during a press conference. He told a journalist that 10.8 billion masks had been produced.

After he was handed a stat sheet, he corrected himself that the real number was 1.8 billion. A few minutes later, he had to admit that the correct number of masks was actually only 1.8 million.

"It's no wonder that this virus was able to spread with such force," commented a user on China's version of twitter, Weibo.

President Xi has called for a "stronger guidance of public opinion" in China. And the bigger the crisis, the more authorities will try and control the message.