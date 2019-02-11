Defrocked Chilean bishop accused of sexual abuse returns home from Germany

A Catholic group in Germany said Monday that former Chilean bishop Francisco Cox has returned to his homeland, where he is accused of sexual abuse.

The Schönstatt Movement said the 85-year-old Cox arrived on Sunday in the capital Santiago, where he would be available for questioning by authorities.

"If the justice system demands it, we assure that Francisco Jose Cox is prepared to work with authorities," the Schönstatt Movement told Germany's DPA news agency. The group added that it would also work with Chilean officials if requested to do so.

Cox had spent 17 years with the Schönstatt Movement, located near the western German city of Koblenz.

Cox resigned as bishop in 1997 following accusations that he had abused young people, although he was never charged.

In October, Pope Francis expelled Cox from the Catholic Church in response to a series of abuse scandals that have rocked the Church, including in Chile.

Schönstatt Movement to work with Chilean authorities

Cox had also been suspected of sexually abusing a 17-year-old in Germany, but no criminal charges were ever filed against him.

Cox suffers from diabetes, prostate cancer and senile dementia. It was unclear if Chilean authorities will prosecute or question him.

The former bishop has been taken to a private residence outside the Chilean capital where he will be cared for.

cw/amp (AP, dpa)

