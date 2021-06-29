 #DailyDrone: Cranach Courtyards in Wittenberg | DW Travel | DW | 13.10.2021

Travel

#DailyDrone: Cranach Courtyards in Wittenberg

Today we fly you with our #DailyDrone to the Cranach Courtyards in Wittenberg. This is where painter Lucas Cranach had his workshop. For the preservation of this historic building complex, Eva Löber is being awarded the Karl-Friedrich-Schinkel-Ring by the @Kulturerbe_DNK.

Watch video 01:21

#DailyDrone is our daily bird's-eye view of Germany. Every day a different exciting location in the viewfinder of our drone camera.

Famous sights in Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg or Munich, castles and fortresses from across the country, loading containers in a major port, bringing in the harvest, a day at the regatta. #DailyDrone takes you on unique journeys to destinations all over Germany, in all weathers and seasons, 365 days a year.

