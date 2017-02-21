COVID Travel Diaries - Traveling in times of the pandemic

Traveling during a pandemic is challenging, especially abroad. That’s why we decided to rent a camper van and go on a road trip through Germany. Starting at the Baltic Sea in the north, we visited nine different stations.
Our adventure started on the biggest German island Rügen, located in the north at the Baltic Sea. Upon arrival, first challenges arose. We arrived fairly late in the evening, too late for check-in. We slept on the parking lot in front of the campsite we thought we had booked. It was a cold night and we were freezing in our van. In the morning, we discovered that we had gone to the wrong campsite entirely so we quickly packed our stuff and drove to our proper campsite. Once we sorted everything out, we decided to go straight to one of Rügen’s most popular seaside resorts, Binz. We had a nice walk along the beach and managed to soak in some sun. The water was very cold, so we decided against swimming, but we at least managed to plan our first adventure – a boat ride to the famous UNESCO protected Chalk Cliffs that are a part of the Jasmund National Park. We ended the tour at Cape Arkona, the most northern part of the island.
We weren't lucky with the weather at Rügen but we still had a great view from the Treetop Walk
On our last day on Rügen, we visited the Treetop Walk in Prora. A network of paths that enables visitors to move around an ancient forest at eye level with the tree tips. The path eventually leads to an enormous wooden construction. When we climbed to the top, we could enjoy a splendid view over the Baltic Sea and the nature around us. In Rügen, we mainly wanted to find out if it is possible to safely go to the beach. Large groups of mainly German tourists that were socially distancing at the beach ensured us that summer vibes were definitely present this year.
Partying in Berlin moved outdoors
All roads lead to – Berlin. The main reason why we visited Germany´s capital city was to find out how the absence of the club scene due to the coronavirus pandemic is affecting Berlin’s nightlife, and what kind of outdoor activities you can still safely do. On our first day we explored Berlin by kayak on the river Spree.
Social distancing on the water – kayaking on the river Spree
While paddling along, we saw that many young people were passing by on party boats. Boats seem to be a good alternative for crowded indoor clubs. The next day we went to the Mauerpark, one of Berlin’s largest urban parks, where hundreds of people were enjoying a warm Sunday afternoon with music, drinks and food as well as the flea market. So, even though partying indoors is not possible, Berliners found another creative solution – dancing outside while respecting social distancing. We ended our Berlin tour at the Tempelhofer Feld where groups of people gathered to listen to bands giving small concerts in the sunset. This relaxing outdoor flair seems to be thriving all over the city.
Berliners spend a lot of time outside during the pandemic. The Mauerpark was packed with people
Climbing the Sandstone Rocks in Saxon Switzerland
South-east of Berlin was our next station: Saxon Switzerland, a mountain range seated in the Elbe river valley. Known for its breathtaking nature and thousands of climbing and hiking possibilities, this was another must-see for nature-lovers like us. Our two-day stay took us on an 8-hour long hike to see the famous Bastei Bridge that is located in the Saxon Switzerland National Park.
The Bastei Bridge is the absolute highlight of Saxon Switzerland
The breathtaking view from and on to the bridge made the whole tour absolutely worth it. But we even dared to go further: The next day we faced our fear of heights and climbed the ancient Sandstone Rocks we visited the day before. With the help of our fantastic insturctor Bernd, we managed to climb two rocks, the second one being 25m high! It was a great socially distanced activity and both fun and learning experience. We also noticed a large presence of German tourists, who seemed to be relaxing on their summer holiday in the woods. It felt like everyone was going back to the nature after an exhausting period of the lockdown.
We overcame our fear of heights and did a climbing workshop
Beer tasting in Bavaria
Next stop was another UNESCO World Heritage Site with one of the most preserved old towns in Europe – Bamberg. Even though it was only a pit stop on our way to Munich, we managed to try out some of the local specialties: smoked beer and pig shoulder – both incredibly delicious.
Pig shoulder is a specialty in Bavaria
The last big city on our map was the Bavarian capital Munich. We spent our days strolling around the famous Marienplatz square, where many tourists (mostly from Germany) were enjoying the Glockenspiel – bell play. We also visited several beer gardens, but the English Garden, a large urban park, left the biggest impression on us. Hundreds of people were spending the warm summer day outdoors with music, drinks and sports, especially at the famous Eisbach wave, where surfing was possible again after a strict curfew. It felt like everything was back to normal, and that the pandemic was over. Only the heavy police presence that was overlooking the measures to contain the further spread of the virus reminded us that things are not as normal as they seem.
Exploring German lakes and the fairytale castle Neuschwanstein
Our first try of windsurfing at Lake Starnberg
In Bavaria we visited three Alpine lakes. First, we went to Lake Starnberg, where we tried windsurfing for the first time. Then, after a sleepover at Lake Bannwald, where we went for a nice evening swim the night before, we headed off to one of Germany’s most beautiful castles: Neuschwanstein. After one last hike that lasted for about half an hour, and then queueing for another 20 minutes, we were there. Here, we could finally spot some international tourists who told us that they were visiting Germany because they felt safe in the country. However, the fact that we had to wear a face mask on Mary’s Bridge from which you catch the best view of the castle, reminded us again that fear of the coronavirus was still looming. Sunset at the so-called German Caribbean, Lake Walchensee, was the last thing we relished in on our trip. When we arrived, we immediately jumped into the cold lake that is surrounded by breathtaking nature.
The fairytale castle Neuschwanstein
Driving back home we had time to think about our memorable experiences, people we met and local specialties we tried. We can only come to the conclusion that a wonderful summer vacation is possible in Germany. Swimming in the sea or a lake, hiking and climbing mountains, as well as strolling around vibrant cities provide endless possibilities to enjoy a variety of outdoor, socially distanced activities. But since the threat is still present, the large majority of holidaymakers, who mostly come from Germany, are respecting all the measures to contain the further spread of the virus. This made us feel very safe and contributed to the fact that we managed to enjoy an unforgettable summer camping trip.
COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany
Day 1: Let's hit the road!
Today our trip through Germany begins — we'll be traveling from the Baltic Sea to the Alps! Camping holidays are extremely popular this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, it was not easy to book a camper van, but we finally managed to get one in Leipzig. Today we'll take the train from Berlin to the pick-up station. The camper van will be our mobile holiday home for two weeks.
COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany
Day 2: Hello Rügen!
Our first stop is the Baltic Sea island of Rügen. We arrived late at 10.15 pm. Initially we went to the wrong camp site but didn't realize our mistake until the next morning as we'd parked our camper in front of the closed gates and slept there! Now, we've found the right camp site and can explore the island. We are delighted that our adventure has begun and look forward to sharing it with you.
COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany
Day 3: All aboard!
The early bird catches the... BOAT! Today we got up early for a boat tour of Rügen's coastline. It took us to the famous chalk cliffs and the northern edge of the island to Cape Arkona. The cliffs reach up as far as 160 meters (525 ft.) into the sky. Unfortunately it started to rain and our planned wind surfing lesson was canceled. Something to be prepared for as part of a German holiday: rain!
COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany
Day 4: High above the trees
Today was our last day on Rügen island and it again started with a lot of rain. But that didn't dampen our exploration of the island. After a quick coffee and some breakfast, we headed to the treetop walk in Prora that led us to a gigantic tower, where the view was phenomenal — even in the rain. In the afternoon we got back into our camper van to head to Berlin — our next stop on our road trip.
COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany
Day 5: Berlin by kayak
After fixing the water pump that was giving us some grief during the night, we drove into the city. At Treptower Park we met up with Check-in presenter Nicole for a paddle along the Spree. Now we're tired and our arms are hurting but it was great!
COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany
Day 6: A visit to the Mauerpark in Berlin
As it was Sunday we decided to head over to the Mauerpark, where the largest flea market of Berlin takes place. Back in the days, the Berlin wall crossed through the park. Nowadays, it’s a place where people come together to sing, dance, eat and buy things. There were a lot of people visiting the market and the surrounding park – some social distanced and even wore a mask, others didn’t.
COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany
Day 7: Chilling in Berlin
We have already experienced so much! That's why we have taken a day off today - with breakfast in a café. But we are already thinking about our next destination: Saxony Switzerland. This extreme rocky landscape near Dresden is unique. So after the metropolitan air, we're off to the countryside again. We're very curious about what we'll find.
COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany
Day 8: Hiking in Saxon Switzerland
Our camp site lies right next to the river Elbe, meaning we enjoy a gorgeous view every time we step out of our van. Hills rise up on both sides of the river, and to our left the Königstein castle towers over the entire valley. During our hours-long hike through the countryside we got a bit lost, but it didn’t matter: Everywhere we went the nature was spectacular!
COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany
Day 9: Rock climbing
This morning we headed over to the Pillars of Hercules, an array of large sandstone rocks which belong to the Saxon Switzerland National Park. Our challenge for today? Climb the rocks - despite both suffering from fear of heights. But thankfully, our guide Bernd was encouraging. We ended up climbing up two rocks. Getting to the top and seeing the view over the sandstones was truly breathtaking!
COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany
Day 10: Sightseeing in Bamberg
Unfortunately, the weather was bad again but we did a nice tour around Bamberg. Its historical town center is a UNESCO World Heritage site: the title is well-earned! Half-timbered houses and imposing buildings make the Franconian city unforgettable. We went to Bamberg Cathedral, to the Town Hall (pictured) and strolled through the historical alleys.
COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany
Day 11: No campsite but hotel
We arrived in Munich late last night. A bad smell welcomed us upon arrival and there were barely any lights to guide us through the caravan jungle. The sanitary facilities were dirty and dotted with slugs and insects. The next morning we tried to find another campsite but weren’t lucky: all booked out. We are now in a hotel. After the bad start our sightseeing tour in Munich can finally begin!
COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany
Day 12: A fantastic day in Munich
We wandered to the English Garden where we stared in awe at the surfers riding the famous Eisbach wave. We also listened to the chiming of the New Town Hall bells at Marienplatz square and watched the small figures in the facade twirling around. Something that really struck us was that most tourists were German. It's strange to see an absence of foreigners in one of Germany's most visited cities.
COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany
Day 13: Windsurfing at Lake Starnberg
Today we went windsurfing at Lake Starnberg. By the end of the day, we weren't just able to stand safely on our boards but we were whizzing around, making curves and occasionally picking up some speed. It was great fun! In the evening, we head further south. Only 20 minutes into our drive we started seeing the Alps rising up on the horizon. We stopped a few times to admire the view. Fantastic!
COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany
Day 14: Fairytale castle to end our road trip
Today we visited one of Germany's most popular tourist attractions - Neuschwanstein Castle. We hiked up the hill for about half an hour and then stood in line to get to the Marien Bridge where the view is just spectacular. On the bridge, larger groups are not allowed, because it is too narrow for social distancing. Moreover, all visitors have to wear face masks. Nevertheless, it was all worth it!
COVID-19 Travel Diaries: A road trip through Germany
Day 15: Bye Bye
Today our road trip through Germany unfortunately came to an end. The day was quite exhausting, because we had a long drive back from the Allgäu to Leipzig, where we returned our camper and took a train to Berlin. Now we are quite tired and will probably sleep the rest of the day. It was a great trip with many impressions!
Author: Emily Gordine, Olivera Zivkovic