Coronavirus: Vaccine could be available by the autumn, RKI

Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Wednesday a COVID-19 vaccine could be available as early as the autumn but warned it may take longer to get the pandemic under control.

"Preliminary projections make the availability of one or several vaccines seem possible by autumn 2020," the Robert Koch Institute said.

However, the institute warned that "it would be dangerous at this point to trust that a vaccination from autumn 2020 can control the pandemic."

In a paper entitled "The pandemic in Germany in the coming months" the RKI cautioned that the impact of any vaccine could be tempered by viral mutations or complications relating to long-lasting immunity.

The RKI's announcement comes amid growing concerns in Germany over rising infections.

Indeed, Health Minister Jens Spahn urged citizens to remain vigilant on Wednesday as the country reported its highest daily jump in cases since May 9.