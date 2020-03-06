Coronavirus updates: Deaths mount in Italy and Iran

China reports decrease in new cases.

WHO describes outbreak as "deeply concerning."

Global death toll rises above 3,400.

Number of confirmed cases in Germany climbs to 684.

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

12:20 The leader of Italy's co-ruling Democratic Party Nicola Zingaretti said on Saturday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "I have coronavirus too," Zingaretti said in a video posted on Facebook. Italy has been the European country that's hardest hit by the virus, with a total of 4,636 cases and 197 deaths as of Friday.

11:40 Iran says 21 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the country's death toll to 145. More than 1,000 infections were also confirmed overnight, bringing the total to some 5,823 cases nationwide. Iran has the vast majority of cases in the Middle East.

South Korea — the hardest-hit country after China — said it had recorded 448 new cases on Saturday, making a total of 7,041. Seoul also reported four more deaths, raising the death toll to 48.

11:16 Malta's first case of the novel coronavirus has been detected in a 12-year-old Italian girl who lives there, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Saturday. The girl tested positive for the COVID-19 virus early on Saturday and is receiving treatment in an infectious diseases unit.

10:00 Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will declare a public health emergency to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus, after the country recorded its first case of community transmission, officials said on Saturday.

09:45 An Iranian lawmaker, 55-year-old Fatemeh Rahbar, died from COVID-19 on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported. She is the second lawmaker killed by the virus in Iran and one of seven politicians and government officials who have died in the outbreak since the country reported its first cases in mid-February.

07:52 US officials have yet to decide on where to allow the cruise ship Grand Princess, with 21 virus cases aboard, to dock in California. President Donald Trump said he would have preferred not to let the passengers disembark onto American soil but would defer to the recommendations of medical experts. Meanwhile, 15 Americans have been quarantined in a hotel in Bethlehem over COVID-19 fears, said the Palestinian government.

07:30 The spread of the new COVID-19 virus is straining Germany's complex healthcare system. The number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 684, according to the Robert Koch Institute. To understand more about the kind of pressure Germany's healthcare system is currently facing, read this piece: Coronavirus in Germany: Health care system under pressure

06:16 The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan has jumped to four, Reuters reported, citing the country's health ministry. Of these, three cases have been registered in western Herat province, officials said. The province borders neighboring Iran, one of the countries worst affected by the virus outside of China, with over 4,000 cases and more than 100 deaths.

05:08 The coronavirus death toll in the United States rose to 17. Two deaths were reported in the southern state of Florida, and four more deaths were reported in Washington state, the epicenter of the outbreak, where 14 people have died.

03:44 Chinese exports this year have fallen 17.4%, the biggest drop since February of last year when the US-China trade war was heating up.

03:22 Mexican authorities reported their sixth confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. The man, who contracted the virus abroad, is in "grave condition."

02:48 The US State Department warned its nationals against traveling to the central Asian countries of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, citing coronavirus concerns.

02:02 Iceland declared a state of emergency after two Icelandic nationals contracted the novel coronavirus in the country. The new cases brought the total number of cases to 43, reported Iceland Monitor news site.

01:53 The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) said at least two attendees of its annual conference in Washington have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

01:32 Two health screeners at Los Angeles International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus, reported Reuters news agency, citing an internal document.

01:18 South Korea reported 174 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

00:37 Saudi Arabia limited landed crossings with Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, citing concerns about the coronavirus, reported the official SPA news agency.

00:24 Chinese authorities report 99 new cases, marking a drop from 143 a day before. The death toll in China reached 3,070 of which the overwhelming majority is located in the Hubei province, dubbed the epicenter of the outbreak.

