Coronavirus latest: Germany braces for second round of anti-lockdown protests

German cities are preparing for another wave of protests against COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday, with turnouts expected in Munich, Berlin and Stuttgart

Nearly 310,000 people worldwide have died due to COVID-19, while over 4.5 million cases have been registered

Low-income earners are four times more likely to contract COVID-19, according to a UK study

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

09:05 Slovakia has lifted a quarantine on the last of five Roma settlements that had been closed off to contain a coronavirus outbreak, a member of the European Parliament and the country’s crisis committee has confirmed.

"I would like to thank you for enduring this and for being patient and responsible. Stay careful," European MP Peter Pollak, who is himself a Roma, told inhabitants of the settlements in a Facebook video.

Residents of the Zehra settlement in eastern Slovakia were in quarantine for 37 days. Their quarantine was lifted on Friday, Pollak said, after all inhabitants had been tested for COVID-19. The crisis committee moved 16 infected people and their families to temporary quarantine housing, where 26 people and their relatives were already staying.

Quarantines in the other four settlements came to an end on April 25 and May 1.

Roma communities in eastern Europe are impoverished and often the target of discrimination. The coronavirus outbreak is yet another hurdle for the ethnic minority.

Slovakia has reported 1,480 confirmed coronavirus infections, resulting in 27 deaths. The government instituted strict coronavirus lockdown measures relatively early on in the outbreak. The country has one of the lowest coronavirus death tolls per capita in Europe.

08:31 After 10 weeks of no business travel due to coronavirus restrictions, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is on his way to Germany’s recently reopened border with Luxembourg. The foreign minister is scheduled to meet his Luxembourgish counterpart Jean Asselborn for a ceremony at the Moselle River, where they will celebrate the reopening.

07:59 Brazil’s new health minister has resigned after just 27 days in the position.

"Life is made up of decisions, and today I have chosen to go," Brazilian Health Minister Nelson Teich announced in the newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo.

The health minister did not say why he was leaving his post. However, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had recently instructed Teich to introduce the use of the malaria drug chloroquine as a treatment for the new coronavirus, a controversial measure that Teich, who is a doctor, had said he was against.

Teich’s predecessor Luiz Henrique Mandetta in April was let go from the post following his own public disagreement with Bolsonaro. The president had called the coronavirus a "little flu" and said it was a creation of the media that would weaken the economy.

Over 14,500 people have died due to the coronavirus in Brazil, where more 212,000 infections have been recorded.

06:53 Thousands of protesters are again expected to hit the streets in Germany on Saturday for country-wide demonstrations against coronavirus restriction measures.

Public protests have been announced in Munich, Berlin, Stuttgart, and several other cities. In Stuttgart, 5,000 people are expected to participate. This is the maximum number that the state of Baden-Württemberg, where Stuttgart is located, is currently willing allow.

Anti-lockdown demonstrations already took place around Germany last weekend. Thousands of people gathered in cities around the country, rightwing populists, conspiracy theorists, and anti-vaccination activists among them. Many demonstrators ignored social distancing rules and did not wear face masks. Altercations with police occurred and some journalists were assaulted.

Leftwing counter-demonstrations have been announced in Stuttgart and Berlin. Police presence and security measures have been increased this weekend in several locations.

State Premier of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet expressed understanding for the demonstrators. "It’s legitimate and actually not unusual that people are demonstrating. We’re talking about the most serious restrictions to fundamental rights since the beginning of the German federal republic," he said ahead of the protests. "We have to remain vigilant in the face of the propagandists from the extreme right and left."

German states have recently lifted many of the restrictions it had placed on public life to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Bars and restaurants in five more German states were allowed to reopen on Friday.

05:45 India has surpassed China in total number of coronavirus cases. The South Asian country reported 85,940 infections on Saturday, overshooting cases in China, where the virus originated, though strict lockdown measures in place since late March have slowed the rate of contagion.

Many Indians have called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ease restrictions and reopen the struggling economy. But the government is expected to extend the lockdown, albeit a lighter version, currently due to expire Sunday.

In terms of coronavirus deaths, India has fared far better than China. Health ministry data showed 2,752 fatalities in India, versus China’s 4,600 and well behind hard-hit countries like the US, the UK, and Italy.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said he was encouraged by the fact that it now takes 11 days for the number of infections to double. Prior to the lockdown, cases doubled every 3.5 days.

"Clearly the situation has improved due to lockdown. We have utilised this period of lockdown to accelerate public health measures such as case detection, contact tracing, isolation and management of cases," he said.

In terms of new infections, however, experts have said India is still in its growth phase, and public officials have expressed concern over the country’s low testing relative to its large population. After weeks of concerted effort, this week India was able to conduct 100,000 tests. But with a population of 1.3 billion, its per capita testing rate is far behind other major countries.

04:45 Officials in South Korea have tied 162 cases of coronavirus to people who went out in a Seoul neighborhood popular for its nightlife. However, the Asian country is optimistic that it has put the worst of the outbreak behind it.

Health Ministry official Son Young-rae on Saturday said that the daily increase in new infections had remained below 30 despite an increase in testing. Authorities conducted some 46,000 tests after a cluster of new infections were linked to bars and clubs the capital’s Itaewon district.

Son said it was significant that new transmissions had not been detected in other locations frequented by virus carriers, such as gyms and churches. This means that social distancing measures are paying off, he said, a crucial development as the country searches for a sustainable way to return to public life.

South Korea has since increased so-called "anonymous testing," which allows people to leave only a phone number and not a name when being tested for COVID-19. Local media have reported that the clubs linked to the new outbreak cater to foreigners and sexual minorities. Some people are concerned those infected could otherwise be discouraged from getting tested over fear of facing public backlash.

02:57 Germany reopened its border with Luxembourg on Friday night after closing road crossings for two months as part of an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Some 12 crossings along the border have been reopened to traffic and drivers will no longer have to pass through strict border controls, federal police in the western German city of Trier said.

Frustrations over the closures and border controls sparked tensions on both sides of the border, with Luxembourg's government expressing relief at the move.

"It's time it was over," Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn told news agency DPA.

Restrictions were also lifted at midnight on Germany's borders with Switzerland and Austria.

Until now, only essential travel had been permitted, including truck drivers or people traveling for work. Now personal trips to visit relatives and partners is once again permitted.

02:55 The number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 620 to 173,772, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday. The death toll rose by 57 to 7,881.

Germany has started reopening its economy, with restaurants being allowed to serve customers. The country is currently in recession, as the economy shrunk by 2.2% during the first quarter of 2020.

01:56 The US House of representatives has passed a $3 trillion economic aid package. Democrats in the House narrowly passed the Heroes Act in a 208-199 vote, aimed at redressing the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The bill would be the largest-ever US economic rescue package.

Funds will go toward aiding state governments, hospitals and healthcare workers, and American families affected by the virus. The bill must pass in the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans who have vowed to block the package.

01:23 Air Canada has said it will lay off at least 20,000 employees, effective June 7. Canada’s biggest airline has had to reduce 95% of its scheduled flights due to the pandemic.

Air Canada had announced in March that it would lay off half of its work force. They had then rehired 16,500 employees. The company has suffered a loss of US$748 million in the first quarter this year.

01:18 Italy will allow travel to and from the country starting on June 3 as the government looks to reboot its tourism industry. Under a new decree approved on Saturday, inter-regional and foreign travel will once again be allowed in early June including the independent states of Vatican City and San Marino.

The current curbs will stay in place until after Italy's Republic Day holiday on June 2 to prevent mass travel over the holiday weekend.

The move is a major step for Italy, which has the third-highest death toll in the world after the US and the UK. Over 31,600 people in Italy have died due to COVID-19 since the outbreak emerged in the country in late February.

01:01 The US House of Representatives will now allow lawmakers to temporarily vote by "proxy" from remote locations. The House voted 217-189 for the rule proposed by Democrats, for the measure that will remain in effect during the coronavirus crisis.

The House is also expected to vote on an estimated $3 million emergency aid package, in addition to an already enacted $3 trillion coronavirus aid fund.

00:51 NFL teams in the US will be allowed to reopen their facilities as early as Tuesday if state and local governments allow it. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the move in a memo to teams sent on Friday, stressing that clubs must comply with local health regulations as well as safety protocols outlined by the league.

No players or coaches will be allowed to enter the facilities during the first reopening phase, except for players currently undergoing rehab or medical treatment.

"Clubs unable to meet these criteria on May 19 may reopen their facilities on the earliest date thereafter on which they are able to meet the criteria,'' Goodell added.

The NFL's 32 teams are due to start their season as planned in September, although contingency plans are being prepared in case the season needs to be shortened or if games need to be played in empty stadiums.

00:02 Researchers at the University of Oxford found that income levels are a key factor in coronavirus cases, with lower-earners four times more likely to contract the COVID-19.

"We found an association between increasing deprivation and increased odds of a positive test, independent of household size, urban location, and smoking," said the authors of the study, which was published on Saturday.

The study looked at over 3,600 COVID-19 test results from across the UK and found that deprivation, chronic liver disease and age all increased the likelihood of testing positive for the virus.

Out of the sample, 29.5% of people living in deprived areas tested positive compared to just 7.7% in richer areas. In terms of age, people aged 40 – 64 were found to be at the highest risk with 18.5% of that age group testing positive compared to 4.6% in people under 17-years-old.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

rm,tg/stb (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)