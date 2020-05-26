Coronavirus latest: France bans use of hydroxychloroquine

Trump said that he is committed to holding Fourth of July celebrations despite concerns from some members of the Congress

WHO says that Latin America is outpacing Europe and the US in the number of daily infections

The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 350,000, with more than 5.6 million confirmed cases

France has banned hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patinets as it poses serious health risks

09:45 The European Commission will reportedly propose a €750 billion ($821 billion) coronavirus stimulus package, according to news agencies DPA and Reuters. The recovery plan will reportedly include €500 billion in grants and €250 billion in loans, unnamed sources told the outlets.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to officially announce the plans later today. The announcement will be followed by likely-fraught negotiations on how best to finance the bloc's economic recovery.

The Commission proposal will reportedly raise money on capital markets, backed by indirect member state guarantees which will be jointly repaid over decades. However this will require unamimous approval.

08:59 French doctors have been prohibited from using hydroxychloroquine as a treatment COVID-19 patients, according to new government rules that have been introduced with immediate effect.

The announcement comes after two French advisory bodies said the drug could pose serious health risks.

The antimalarial and anti-inflammatory drug has been promoted by US President Donald Trump, despite a lack of sufficient trials on its effectiveness and many experts warning of its negative effects when used inappropriately.

08:43 The chemical industry in Germany has been told to anticipate a significant drop in its output for 2020.

The VCI chemical makers' group said it "expects a significant reduction in production and revenues in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry in Germany," as it published a report on first-quarter activity.

Roughly 75% of member firms are expecting their European revenues for this year to fall. In January-March, the sector "did not feel the full force of the coronavirus pandemic," as demand for certain pharmaceuticals, "various hygiene products" and packaging remained high. But as the true force of the pandemic didn't hit Europe until March it is in the sector's second quarter that the true impact is likely to be felt. Indeed, now "falling orders, disrupted supply chains and lacking transport capacity are all posing problems for companies," the VCI said.

With firms ranging from global giants Bayer and BASF to much smaller companies, the chemical industry is Germany's third-largest by revenue after automobiles and machine tools.

08:13 The United Nations patent agency has urged potential vaccine creators to not let copyright disagreements stymie the push for finding immunization against COVID-19.

"What we need in the first place here is innovation," Francis Gurry, the head of the UN's World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), said via a virtual news conference. World Health Organization member states last week adopted a resolution recognizing that a vaccine would be a force for "global public good," and once found that it should be fairly distributed to all.

Some members, including South Africa, are demanding a vaccine should be patent-free. But that notion has been dismissed by pharmaceutical companies and the US government, which opposes any challenge to international intellectual property rights.

However, Gurry said that "there are provisions in international legal instruments and there are provisions in national legal instruments which allow access, or intellectual property rights to be overridden in certain circumstances."

07:44 German Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) recognizes that Germany's federal states want to make their own decisions over easing coronavirus restrictions, and that they are free to do so.

"We have the common goal of reducing the number of new infections and keeping them under control, but the different situations then naturally allow for different approaches," Spahn told the newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine.

There are certain federal responsibilities, he said, but it has always been clear that the concrete decisions are made locally by the states and municipalities. Spahn’s comments come in the wake of Thuringia state premier, Left Party politician Bodo Ramelow, saying that his state would lift all general restrictions on June 6.

07:19 The number of cases in India has surpassed the 150,000 mark after once again recording more than 6,000 infections in one day. The news comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government prepares a new set of guidelines, with the fourth phase of the lockdown across India set to end on Sunday.

The Health Ministry confirmed that 151,767 people had contracted COVID-19, an increase of 6,387, with 4,337 deaths, up 170 on the previous day's figure. India began easing restrictions earlier this month, allowing shops to reopen and manufacturing to restart. Some trains and domestic flights have also resumed.

06:24 France's economy could contract as much as 20% in the second quarter, according to the national statistics agency INSEE.

The INSEE said activity was resuming "prudently" after lockdown measures were relaxed in France earlier this month. Although the agency recognized consumer spending was returning it also said consumer confidence was still suffering.

"Households are displaying a marked pessimism concerning France's economic situation," said INSEE. "Indicators about future activity have stopped plunging, but the declarations about the outlook remain bleak."

05:40 A company in Japan has developed a smartphone application that allows fans to cheer remotely for their teams playing in empty sports venues. Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league is set to restart on June 19, with J-League soccer expected to resume on June 27 or July 4. However, no fans will be in attendance in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Remote Cheerer system, an app designed by Yamaha Corporation, allows armchair supporters to cheer, or boo, the players during games via their smartphones, sending either a pre-recorded shout-out or their own personal message.

The messages of support, or disapproval, will then be sent, and in turn reverberate around the stadium via loudspeakers.

05:38 Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has said casinos will be reopening in the state as of June 4, encouraging tourists to return to the gambling mecca of Las Vegas, which has been closed for business for the past 10 weeks. "We welcome the visitors from across the country to come here, to have a good time, no different than they did previously, but we're gonna be cautious," Sisolak said.

The governor also said he would be giving the go-ahead for in-person religious services of up to 50 people as of Friday May 29.

04:05 South Korea has reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases in almost 50 days, raising concerns at a time when the country is starting to reopen its schools.

Health authorities reported 40 new infections in the last 24 hours, almost all of them in Seoul, bringing the national tally to 11,265, including 269 deaths. South Korea has been conducting extensive testing and tracing to keep a lid on the outbreak, after a rapid surge in infections early on in the pandemic. Meanwhile, a 27-year-old South Korean man was handed a four-month jail term on Tuesday for violating quarantine rules, a first for the country.

03:58 The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, said that he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive healthcare measure, despite his country having removed it from its list of potential coronavirus treatments.

"I use it as a prophylaxis, President Trump uses it as a prophylaxis, most of the world's leaders use it as a prophylaxis," said Bukele.

El Salvador has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 21, with Bukele's approach meeting domestic resistance. Last week, the country's Congress passed a law to accelerate the reopening of the economy before the June 6 target set by Bukele.

The US ambassador to El Salvador, Ronald Johnson, said that he approved of Bukele's handling of the pandemic: "In crisis situations, oftentimes people must give up a little bit of their freedoms in order to favor the rights and freedoms of the majority and of the whole," Johnson said.

03:45 The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 362 to 179,364 in the last 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The national death toll climbed to 8,349 after 47 new deaths were reported.

Here are the German figures from the past several days:

Tuesday, May 26: 432 new cases; 45 new deaths

Monday, May 25: 289 new cases; 10 new deaths

Sunday, May 24: 431 new cases; 31 new deaths

Saturday, May 23: 638 new cases; 42 new deaths

Friday, May 22: 460 new cases; 57 new deaths

Thursday, May 21: 745 new cases; 27 new deaths

Wednesday, May 20: 797 new cases; 83 new deaths

Tuesday, May 19: 513 new cases; 72 new deaths

02:52 Bus companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic are planning to stage rallies across Germany on Wednesday to demand support from the government. A total of 800 vehicles are expected to converge on the capital, Berlin, with three convoys of 300 coaches to roll through the central government district at around midday. Similar actions are expected in the cities of Düsseldorf, Kiel, Mainz, Wiesbaden and Stuttgart. Passenger numbers on transport services have dropped dramatically since coronavirus restrictions were implemented in mid-March, bringing some businesses close to collapse. The Federal Association of German Bus Operators called for state subsidies and for the resumption of bus travel nationwide.

The protest comes after the federal government said it planned to inject at least €5.5 billion ($6 billion) into struggling partly state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn, which has seen passenger numbers on its long-distance services drop to 10-15% of normal levels.

02:30 The coronavirus has now killed more than 350,000 people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which updates figures in real-time. The United States has the highest death toll, with almost 100,000 fatalities, followed by the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Brazil.

01:45 The number of coronavirus cases in Colombia has risen above 23,000, after health authorities reported 1,022 new infections on Tuesday. A further 26 people died, bringing the death toll to 776. It's only the second time since the pandemic began that more than 1,000 cases have been registered in a 24-hour period. Most of the country's confirmed cases have been in the capital, Bogota.

Argentina's Health Ministry says the coronavirus death toll has climbed by 19 to 490, while the number of cases rose by 600 to 13,338. Social distancing measures imposed on March 20 are expected to remain in place until June 7. Authorities say they are carrying out virus tests in poorer neighborhoods in and around Buenos Aires, where most of the new cases are concentrated.

01:35 The US recorded 657 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking its total death toll up to 98,875. This is the third consecutive day that the death toll is below 700. The country has 1.68 million active cases of the virus.

01:15 US President Donald Trump is committed to hold celebrations on Fourth of July, the White House has confirmed. White House spokesman said that the independence day celebration will "have a different look than 2019 to ensure the health and safety of those attending." The announcement after some members of the Congress raised concerns about holding the celebrations during the coronavirus pandemic.

00:42 Mainland China reported 1 new case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to China's National Health Commission. The commission said that the case was imported into the region. The mainland currently has 82,993 cases.

00:40 Peru recorded its highest surge in COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. The country recorded 5,800 cases on May 26, taking its total tally up to about 130,000, according to the country's health ministry. About 3,780 people have died from the virus in Peru.

00:21 Mexico reported its largest single-day rise in deaths till date from COVID-19 on May 26. The country recorded 501 deaths, taking its death toll to 8,134. Mexico has 74,560 active cases of COVID-19.

00:01 Carissa Etienne, WHO director for the Americas and head of the Pan American Health Organization said that the Americas were now considered to be the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, advising countries in the region not to ease restrictions. Etienne said that that Latin America was currently outpacing Europe and the United States in the number of daily infections. She added that Brazil's daily COVID-19 death toll was expected to peak at around 1,020 by the third week of June.

00:00 Brazil now has 391,222 cases of Sars-Cov-2 (COVID-19 coronavirus), as 16,324 new cases were added to the tally. The second-highest infected country in the world reported 1,039 new deaths over 24 hours, taking the total tally to 24,512, according to Brazil's health ministry.

