Lufthansa says 'unable to approve' coronavirus rescue over EU conditions

Coronavirus-hit airline Lufthansa on Wednesday said its supervisory board was "unable to approve" a €9 billion ($9.9 billion) rescue plan from the German government because of fears that condition imposed by Brussels over accepting the support might be too stringent.

"Conditions currently indicated by the EU Commission ... would lead to a weakening of the hub function at Lufthansa's home airports in Frankfurt and Munich" and must be "analyzed intensively," the company said in a statement.

"Against this background, the Supervisory Board was unable to approve the stabilization package in connection with the EU conditions."

Read more: Opinion: Lufthansa bailout shows Germany has learned nothing from the pandemic

More to come at dw.com