Coronavirus digest: Top Australian official 'disgusted' by Sydney protests

Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of Australia's most populous state of New South Wales, said Sunday she was "disgusted" by recent massive anti-lockdown protests in Sydney.

"In relation to yesterday's protests, can I say how absolutely disgusted I was. It broke my heart," Berejiklian told reporters. "I hope it won't be a setback, but it could be."

Thousands protested against coronavirus restrictions in Sydney and Melbourne on Saturday, with some marchers clashing with police. The protesters were breaking rules on nonessential travel and public gatherings.

Police in Sydney said 57 people were arrested during the demonstrations, with Melbourne officers having arrested six.

New South Wales has seen a spike in infections due to the highly contagious delta variant. The state recorded 141 new cases on Sunday.

Sydney, which is the capital of the state, has been under a strict lockdown for about four weeks. Residents are only allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons, such as shopping for food or going to a medical appointment. The current lockdown is expected to be extended beyond July 30.

Berejiklian has called on residents in the state to get vaccinated in order to stop the spread of infection.

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus news in other parts of the world:

Americas

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across Brazil on Saturday to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro's management of the pandemic.

The Brazilian leader has downplayed the virus and opposed restrictions to combat the spread of infection. Over 500,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, the second-highest toll behind the US.

The Brazilian leader is currently being investigated for corruption in regards to the purchase of an Indian coronavirus vaccine.

The San Diego Zoo in the United States reported that an unvaccinated snow leopard has contracted the coronavirus. The 9-year-old male snow leopard showed symptoms like a cough and a runny nose before his stool confirmed the presence of the virus.

Europe

Germany's public health body, the Robert Koch Institute, confirmed 1,387 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Protesters took to the streets in France, Italy and Greece on Saturday against the introduction of health passes and mandatory vaccination policies by their governments.

Asia

Japan’s Mount Fuji has reopened to hikers after a year of being off-limits due to the coronavirus. The active volcano was closed to the public last summer.

The International Olympic Committee said masks remain mandatory at Tokyo medal ceremonies after swimmers were seen removing their masks and hugging other competitors at the medal podium.

"It's not a nice to have. It's a must to have," said IOC spokesman Mark Adams, in response to questions about swimmers without masks. Masks are mandatory for all athletes, staff and media across Olympic venues.

Indonesia is expanding its intensive care unit capacities in areas that have been hard-hit by the virus. The country reported a record-high daily figure of 1,566 new coronavirus deaths on Friday.

"Deaths have risen due to a number of factors: full hospitals, patients admitted with low saturation, or dying unmonitored in self-isolation," senior Indonesian minister Luhut Pandjaitan said Saturday.

The country's strict coronavirus restrictions are set to expire on Sunday, but the government may extend the policies further.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge Third wave COVID infections have risen exponentially in Southeast Asia in the past few months. Countries such as Laos, Thailand and Vietnam had avoided large-scale outbreaks in 2020, but they are now struggling to cope with the devastating new wave. Indonesia, for instance, has been hit hard by a third wave, with the number of deaths also rising in the country.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge Chaos and devastation in Indonesia As of Sunday, Indonesia had reported 73,582 COVID-related deaths and more than 2.8 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Last week, the country surpassed India and Brazil as the world's leader in new infection rates. Experts say the actual number of cases could be much higher. Citizens are desperately searching for oxygen cylinders and hospital beds.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge Delta at large Indonesia's health care system and hospitals are struggling to keep up with an influx of new COVID patients. With a population of some 270 million, the country was severely hit by the outbreak after the Eid celebration in May, which saw millions of people travel to celebrate the Ramadan. That outbreak has been made worse, as cases surge during the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge From good to worse In 2020, Vietnamese officials were praised for efficiently containing the coronavirus spread in the country. But, with the delta variant, which was identified in India, taking hold in the region, the number of infections is on the rise in the country. The government has now put the entire southern region in a two-week lockdown, as confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 3,000 for the third day in a row.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge Anger against authorities Thai protesters are calling for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down over alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic. The demonstrations are taking place as the kingdom registers record levels of coronavirus infections, with hospitals under severe strain. Thailand has reported nearly 90% of its total number of cases and 95% of its deaths since the pandemic began since April.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge Thai tourism in tatters Thailand's tourism sector has also been hit badly by the pandemic. With Bangkok and its surrounding provinces struggling to deal with the COVID-19 surge, the government is pushing ahead with its plans to reopen the popular resort island of Phuket in a bid to salvage the economy.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge Slow vaccine rollout The Thai government has been slow to procure vaccines. The Southeast Asian country began vaccinating front-line workers in February and kicked off a mass vaccination campaign in June by administering locally produced Oxford-AstraZeneca shots and importing the Chinese-made Sinovac doses. The vaccination drive has so far been slow and erratic.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge Desperate measures Malaysians, too, are struggling amid COVID lockdowns. Some of them have come up with a novel way to ask for help; they are flying white flags outside their homes to signal distress. The #benderaputih — or white flag — campaign has gained momentum on social media. The country has been under a nationwide lockdown since June 1 to curtail a surge of COVID infections.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge COVID and the coup The military coup has disrupted people's access to health care facilities in Myanmar. Many doctors have refused to work in hospitals to show their opposition to the junta. The UN has warned that the country can become a "superspreader state" because of increasing infections and a slow vaccination drive.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge Herd immunity, a distant dream Like other Southeast Asia countries, the Philippines is facing a limited vaccine supply and a slow vaccine rollout. Health experts say the country may be among the last ones in the region to reach herd immunity against the virus. At the current pace of vaccination, authorities might take two or more years to vaccinate at least 75% of the population.



Vietnam is expecting more COVID vaccines from the United States after the initial 5 million doses received from the US. The Southeast Asian country is currently struggling to control outbreaks linked to the Delta variant of the virus.

"The U.S. side has said it is also considering more vaccine donations to Vietnam soon," the country’s ambassador to the US, Ha Kim Ngoc, said in an address posted on a government website.

On Sunday, Vietnam received 3 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from United States through the COVAX program, in addition to the 2 million sent earlier.

wd/nm (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)