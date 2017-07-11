Coronavirus digest: Pfizer, Moderna raise vaccine prices in EU

Pfizer and Moderna have increased the prices of their vaccines in their latest European Union supply contracts, the Financial Times newspaper reported.

The new price for BioNTech-Pfizer shot was €19.5 ($23.15) compared with €15.5 ($18.4) previously. The price of the Moderna shot was $25.5, up from $22.5 previously.

The EU's medicines watchdog said last Friday that the bloc was likely to get 40 million more Moderna vaccine doses by October.

The European Commission said last week that the EU was on course to fully vaccinate at least 70% of its adult population by the end of the summer.

Overall, 57% of people over 18 are now fully vaccinated across 27 nations, EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. She warned that people could not let their guard down since the "very dangerous" delta variant was still a threat.

Here are the major developments on coronavirus from around the world.

Europe

Fully vaccinated tourists from the EU and US do not have to quarantine upon entering the United Kingdom. Previously, the UK required vaccinated people to isolate for 10 days upon entering the country.

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 847 and the death toll rose by 1 on Monday. The total number of cases now stands at 3,772,109 and the total number of deaths at 91,660.

The German government is reportedly laying the groundwork to roll out a third or booster shot for very elderly, vulnerable people as well as children over 12, according to the Bild tabloid newspaper.

Asia Pacific

Australia's Queensland extended a lockdown in its south until next Sunday afternoon, state health authorities said. The news comes after the state reported 13 new locally acquired cases, which brings the total number of cases to 31. The city of Brisbane and nearby Gold Coast are among areas affected.

Relatedly, New South Wales, where Sydney is located, reported 207 locally acquired new cases of COVID-19, down from 239 a day earlier. At least 51 of those who were newly detected with the infection spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

China reported 98 new cases in the mainland on August 1, compared with 75 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. This brings the total official number of cases to 93,103, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Americas

Mexico reported 6,740 new cases of COVID and 128 more fatalities on August 1, bringing its total 2,854,992 infections and 241,034 deaths. The government said the real number of cases is likely higher, with one separate study putting the death toll at least 60% above that reported.

A Republican report released on Monday claimed that evidence proves the virus that causes COVID-19 came from a Chinese research facility. US intelligence agencies have yet to conclude their investigation into the lab leak theory.

Venezuela will receive 6.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days through the COVAX program, President Nicolas Maduro said. Maduro had previously given COVAX an "ultimatum" to send the doses or return the money it paid.

