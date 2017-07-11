England scraps quarantine for vaccinated EU, US travelers

The changes apply to those with a vaccine approved by the US or in Europe. Arrivals will still need to test negative before departing for England.
All people traveling from the EU or the US who have been fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine upon arrival in England, Transport Minister Grant Shapps announced Wednesday.
The plan will come into effect on August 2. It will scrap requirements for those entering the country who have been vaccinated outside the UK to self-isolate for 10 days.
It was not clear whether Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would also implement it.