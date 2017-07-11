Coronavirus: US will not lift travel restrictions, citing delta variant

The United States has no immediate plans to lift existing travel restrictions, it was revealed on Monday, amid concerns over the rising number of coronavirus cases driven by the delta variant, according to a White House official.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said while the administration understands the importance of international travel, cases are rising in the US, particularly among those who not yet vaccinated.

Delta driven

"The highly infectious delta variant is currently causing a surge in cases across the United States," the official told Reuters news agency.

"Cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated and appear likely to continue to increase in the weeks ahead."

The announcement may dash hopes held by airlines and the travel industry to salvage any summer vacation plans for Europeans.

