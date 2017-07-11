Coronavirus digest: US lowers travel advisory for Germany and other EU countries

The US State Department announced Tuesday that it had lowered its travel advisory for Germany, Austria and a number of other European countries from Level 3 — "Reconsider travel," to Level 2— "Exercise increased caution."

The State Department's website points to, "a moderate level of COVID-19" in Level 2 countries, noting that the chances of infection may be lower for fully vaccinated travelers.

Travel advisory status was also lowered for Armenia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Serbia Tuesday.

Beyond its health warning, the State Department currently advises US travelers to exercise increased caution in Germany due to terror risks.

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus news from around the world:

Europe

Government health officials in the Netherlands say they saw a 500% spike in the number of coronavirus infections recorded this week. The sharp rise comes after the government's decision to scrap nearly all coronavirus restrictions in late June when infections were down to a few hundred a day.

The lifting of restrictions combined with the introduction of the highly contagious delta variant have caused the tremendous spike with health officials recording nearly 52,000 new infections in the country last week.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte has publicly apologizedfor his government's "poor judgement." The government reimposed a number of restrictions last week after infections hit their highest levels of the year.

In France, some 1.3 million people registered to get vaccinated Tuesday, one day after President Emmanuel Macron made a televised appeal for citizens to get the jab in order to save this year's summer vacation season and the larger French economy.

Macron also ordered healthcare workers in the country to get their coronavirus shot by September 15 as the country struggles to fight a rise in infections that could threaten France’s economic recovery.

He also said special COVID-19 passes would be mandatory for people who want to go to a restaurant, shopping mall, or other public places. In order to get a pass, the person must be fully vaccinated, have a valid negative test, or carry a proof that they recently recovered from COVID-19.

Germany has reported 646 new coronavirus cases and 26 more deaths on Tuesday, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

Asia

South Korea reported more than 1,000 new cases of the virus for the seventh straight day, pushing authorities to take strict measures to curb the spread.

More than 800 of the 1,150 new cases were reported in the Seoul area, where nightclubs have been closed. Private social gathers of three or more people have been prohibited after 6 pm.

However, as the summer begins, the virus is also traveling to other cities like Busan, Daegu, Daejeon and South Chungcheong Province, which have reported dozens of new infections. The country has reported over 170,000 cases of the virus and more than 2,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Japan is set to send one million additional vaccine doses to Taiwan this week, taking the total number of donations to nearly 3.4 million doses. The first batch was sent in June, and the second earlier this month.

The AstraZeneca shots are expected to help bolster Taiwan's inoculation drive.

Australia’s largest city saw a slight ease in coronavirus cases on Tuesday but a lockdown extension remains in the cards for Sydney.

"One day is not a trend, the numbers will keep bouncing around," New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a televised address, warning people against complacency as the city recorded 89 new locally transmitted cases, as compared to Monday's record high for the year — 112 cases.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Out and about Commuters queuing up outside the entrance of a metro station in central Delhi. Just weeks ago, India was battling a devastating wave of the coronavirus that brought the country's health care infrastructure to its knees. Supplies of medical oxygen ran short and crematoriums were overrun. As numbers begin to fall, Indians are back on the streets of their capital city.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Undeterred by heat Vendors take a break amid a busy marketplace in Delhi. The fall in coronavirus case numbers comes at a time when temperatures are soaring in the national capital. Even as temperatures touch a peak of 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit), shoppers can be seen thronging local markets, hunting for good deals under the sweltering sun.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Lack of social distancing Large groups of people flock to a crowded flea market in Delhi's neighboring city of Gurgaon, a part of the national capital region. Despite attempts from local authorities to ensure that visitors adhere to COVID-related rules, social distancing remains a distant dream in markets like these. In some cases, mask-wearing shoppers were seen pulling down their masks to bargain for the best price.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Respite from lockdowns A couple walks through the narrow lanes of Khan Market in central Delhi. As cafes, restaurants and bars open for business after weeks of lockdown, many residents are stepping out for a meal or a drink as they seek a change from their COVID lifestyle. Tired of working from home, many young professionals can be seen perched on stools at local coffee shops, sipping on their iced lattes.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Experts warn of third wave As the sun blazes outdoors, malls have become the favored shopping destination for locals. However, as states lift their coronavirus lockdowns in phases, experts have warned that another wave of the virus, in part fuelled by the emergence of the "delta plus" variant, may not be far behind.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Traffic back to normal A large number of cars parked at Connaught Place in New Delhi. As restrictions are lifted and many offices resume work, traffic is back to its regular levels in the national capital region, even during non-peak hours. The short-lived ease of commuting within the city, which is known for its traffic congestion, has come to a quick end.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Coronavirus fatigue sets in A woman shops for ceramic bowls and platters as her dog looks on, in Banjara market, Gurgaon. Over a year after India imposed its first coronavirus-induced lockdown, COVID fatigue has set in. Authorities are finding it increasingly difficult to keep people from stepping out — especially in the cooler evenings — after weeks of staying cooped up inside their homes.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Precarious calm before likely storm While the Indian government was caught off-guard by the last surge, preparations are underway to prevent such a situation from repeating itself. Local administrations and hospitals are looking to bolster the country's health care system. But as masks hang below the chin and social distancing remains a faraway dream, experts say that India could see another surge in the next six to eight weeks. Author: Seerat Chabba (New Delhi)



Russia’s sovereign fund — the Russian Direct Investment Fund, or RDIF — has struck a deal with India’s top vaccine manufacturer, the Serum Institute of India, to manufacture more than 300 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine annually. Production is set to start in September.

Americas

The US Food and Drug Administration has updated warning labels for the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to include an observed "increased risk" of a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS).

Officials have identified 100 preliminary reports of GBS after nearly 12.5 million doses were administered. Of these, 95 required hospitalization and one death was reported.

The condition causes the body's immune system to damage nerve cells, causing muscle weakness or, in severe cases, paralysis.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Better keep your distance in case of COVID That's how to do it: If humans have COVID-19, dogs had better cuddle with their stuffed animals. Researchers from Utrecht in the Netherlands took nasal swabs and blood samples from 48 cats and 54 dogs whose owners had contracted COVID-19 in the last 200 days. Lo and behold, they found the virus in 17.4% of cases. Of the animals, 4.2% also showed symptoms.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Animals can get sick, too About a quarter of the animals that had been infected were also sick. Although the course of the illness was mild in most of the animals, three were considered to be severe. Nevertheless, medical experts are not very concerned. They say pets do not play an important role in the pandemic. The biggest risk is human-to-human transmission.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus To pet, or not to pet? The fact that cats can become infected with coronaviruses has been known since March 2020. At that time, the Veterinary Research Institute in Harbin, China, had shown for the first time that the novel coronavirus can replicate in cats. The house tigers can also pass on the virus to other felines, but not very easily, said veterinarian Hualan Chen at the time.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Don't worry But cat owners shouldn't panic. Felines quickly form antibodies to the virus, so they aren't contagious for very long. Anyone who is acutely ill with COVID-19 should temporarily restrict outdoor access for domestic cats. Healthy people should wash their hands thoroughly after petting strange animals.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Who's infecting whom? Should this pet pig keep a safe distance from the dog when walking in Rome? That question may now also have to be reassessed. Pigs hardly come into question as carriers of the coronavirus, the Harbin veterinarians argued in 2020. But at that time they had also cleared dogs of suspicion. Does that still apply?

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus When humans are a threat Nadia, a four-year-old Malaysian tiger, was one of the first big cats to be detected with the virus in 2020 — at a New York zoo. "It is, to our knowledge, the first time a wild animal has contracted COVID-19 from a human," the zoo's chief veterinarian told National Geographic magazine.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Have bats been wrongly accused? It is thought that the virus originated in the wild. So far, bats are considered the most likely first carriers of SARS-CoV-2. However, veterinarians assume there must have been another species as an intermediate host between them and humans in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Only which species this could be is unclear.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus The prime suspect This racoon dog is a known carrier of the SARS viruses. German virologist Christian Drosten spoke about the species being a potential virus carrier. "Racoon dogs are trapped on a large scale in China or bred on farms for their fur," he said. For Drosten, the racoon dog is clearly the prime suspect.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Or perhaps this little suspect? Pangolins are also under suspicion for transmitting the virus. Researchers from Hong Kong, China and Australia have detected a virus in a Malaysian Pangolin that shows stunning similarities to SARS-CoV-2.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Quarantine for ferrets Hualan Chen also experimented with ferrets. The result: SARS-CoV-2 can multiply in the scratchy martens in the same way as in cats. Transmission between animals occurs as droplet infections. At the end of 2020, tens of thousands of martens had to be killed in various fur farms worldwide because the animals had become infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Are chickens a danger to humans? Experts have given the all-clear for people who handle poultry, such as this trader in Wuhan, China, where scientists believe the first case of the virus emerged in 2019. Humans have nothing to worry about, as chickens are practically immune to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as are ducks and other bird species. Author: Fabian Schmidt



Panama has cleared the emergency use of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 and above. It was already authorized for those about 16. The health ministry gave no details about when the inoculations would start.

see/rs (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)