The coronavirus pandemic is far from over

These charts and this article are updated every Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. UTC. Last updated: March 26, 2021.

Wha t' s the current global trend ?

The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.

Currently, that is the case for five out of 188 countries and territories.

Please note: The number of newly reported cases highly depends on a country's ability to conduct tests and its strategy for administering tests. Additionally, some countries have been criticized for not accurately reporting case numbers.

How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?

The situation has deteriorated further: 109 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks, compared to the previous 14 days.

Wh at is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?

Based on the newly reported case numbers — which can reflect local outbreaks as well as countrywide spread — in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:

More than twice as many new cases:

Asia : Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, India, Mongolia, Philippines, Syria, Timor Leste, Uzbekistan, Yemen

: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, India, Mongolia, Philippines, Syria, Timor Leste, Uzbekistan, Yemen Africa : Central African Republic, Djibouti, Gambia, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius

: Central African Republic, Djibouti, Gambia, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius Americas : Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago

: Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago Europe : Iceland

: Iceland Oceania: Papua New Guinea

More new cases:

Asia : Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Cyprus, Georgia, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Palestinian territories

: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Cyprus, Georgia, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Palestinian territories Africa : Angola, Cape Verde, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Seychelles, Sudan, Togo, Zimbabwe

: Angola, Cape Verde, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Seychelles, Sudan, Togo, Zimbabwe Americas : Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Uruguay, Venezuela

: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Uruguay, Venezuela Europe : Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Moldova, Monaco, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine

: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Moldova, Monaco, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine Oceania: New Zealand

About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):

Asia : Lebanon

: Lebanon Africa : Eritrea, Gabon, Namibia, Niger

: Eritrea, Gabon, Namibia, Niger Americas : Bolivia, Dominica, Nicaragua

: Bolivia, Dominica, Nicaragua Europe: Belarus, Estonia, Ireland, Lithuania, Spain

Fewer new cases:

Asia : Myanmar, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates

: Myanmar, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates Africa : Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Liberia, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia

: Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Liberia, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia Americas : Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Mexico, Panama, Suriname, United States of America

: Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Mexico, Panama, Suriname, United States of America Europe : Albania, Czech Republic, Latvia, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, Russia, San Marino, Slovakia, United Kingdom

: Albania, Czech Republic, Latvia, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, Russia, San Marino, Slovakia, United Kingdom Oceania: Australia, Vanuatu

Less than half as many new cases:

Asia : Israel, Laos, Vietnam

: Israel, Laos, Vietnam Africa : Eswatini, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, South Sudan

: Eswatini, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, South Sudan Americas : Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

: Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Oceania: Fiji

Zero new cases:

Asia : Tajikistan

: Tajikistan Europe : Vatican

: Vatican Oceania: Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands

If you have questions regarding the analysis, please refer to the project's Github repository for code and methodology. For feedback regarding the charts, please contact: data-team@dw.com

The charts in this article were inspired by the work of Lisa Charlotte Rost.