Christmas Tradition: Nuremberg Lebkuchen

Many of the lebkuchen bakeries have been operating for several generations.

Christmas Dinners Around Europe

Christmas is a time of feasting. But the main course differs from one European country to the next. Traditional for Germany is roast goose, while Britain appears to prefer turkey.

A Star Cellist and his priceless string instrument

British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason became world-famous when he performed at the marriage between Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. Now he tours the world, taking his priceless cello along with him.

Large Scale Art Made of Cardboard

Renowned artist Eva Jospin has an unusual favorite material: corrugated cardboard. She uses it to create large-scale sculptures and aesthetic landscapes – including forests, caves, and mountains.

Rewilding Baron Randal Plunkett

Randal Plunkett is an Irish baron . He has made it his mission to bring back untamed nature – rewilding a whole third of his estate.

