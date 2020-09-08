 Christmas Tradition: Nuremberg Lebkuchen | Euromaxx - Lifestyle in Europe | DW | 03.12.2021

Euromaxx

Christmas Tradition: Nuremberg Lebkuchen

Since the Middle Ages, the southern German city of Nuremberg has been famed for its lebkuchen. To many people here, the spicy, sweet pastries are an essential part of Christmas.

Deutschland Lebkuchengeschäft in Nürnberg

Many of the lebkuchen bakeries have been operating for several generations.

 

DW Euromaxx | Truthahn

Christmas Dinners Around Europe

Christmas is a time of feasting. But the main course differs from one European country to the next. Traditional for Germany is roast goose, while Britain appears to prefer turkey. 

 

 

DW Euromaxx

A Star Cellist and his priceless string instrument

British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason became world-famous when he performed at the marriage between Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. Now he tours the world, taking his priceless cello along with him.

 

 

DW Euromaxx

Large Scale Art Made of Cardboard

Renowned artist Eva Jospin has an unusual favorite material: corrugated cardboard. She uses it to create large-scale sculptures and aesthetic landscapes – including forests, caves, and mountains.

 

 

DW Euromaxx

Rewilding Baron Randal Plunkett

Randal Plunkett is an Irish baron . He has made it his mission to bring back untamed nature – rewilding a whole third of his estate.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 04.12.2021 – 04:30 UTC
SUN 05.12.2021 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 05.12.2021 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 05.12.2021 – 17:30 UTC
MON 06.12.2021 – 00:02 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 05.12.2021 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

