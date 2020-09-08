Christmas Tradition: Nuremberg Lebkuchen

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Since the Middle Ages, the southern German city of Nuremberg has been famed for its lebkuchen. To many people here, the spicy, sweet pastries are an essential part of Christmas.
Many of the lebkuchen bakeries have been operating for several generations.
Christmas Dinners Around Europe
Christmas is a time of feasting. But the main course differs from one European country to the next. Traditional for Germany is roast goose, while Britain appears to prefer turkey.
A Star Cellist and his priceless string instrument
British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason became world-famous when he performed at the marriage between Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. Now he tours the world, taking his priceless cello along with him.
Large Scale Art Made of Cardboard
Renowned artist Eva Jospin has an unusual favorite material: corrugated cardboard. She uses it to create large-scale sculptures and aesthetic landscapes – including forests, caves, and mountains.
Rewilding Baron Randal Plunkett
Randal Plunkett is an Irish baron . He has made it his mission to bring back untamed nature – rewilding a whole third of his estate.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 04.12.2021 – 04:30 UTC
SUN 05.12.2021 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 05.12.2021 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 05.12.2021 – 17:30 UTC
MON 06.12.2021 – 00:02 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SUN 05.12.2021 – 06:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3