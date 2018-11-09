 Christmas Gardens open in Berlin, Dresden and Stuttgart | DW Travel | DW | 14.11.2018

Travel

Christmas Gardens open in Berlin, Dresden and Stuttgart

The Christmas Garden is being held for the third time in the Botanical Garden in Berlin-Dahlem. This year the event will also take place in Stuttgart at Wilhelma and in Dresden in the garden of Schloss Pillnitz.

  • Berlin - Christmas Garden Deutschland ( Christmas Garden Deutschland)

    Christmas Garden illuminates parks

    Nostalgic designs

    The play between light and shadow makes an evening walk in the park enchanting.

  • Berlin - Christmas Garden Deutschland ( Christmas Garden Deutschland)

    Christmas Garden illuminates parks

    Staged architecture

    Historic greenhouses and gardens become a kind of walk-in Advent calendar. 24 stars can be seen on the meadow in front of the Great Tropical House in Berlin.

  • Berlin - Christmas Garden Deutschland ( Christmas Garden Deutschland)

    Christmas Garden illuminates parks

    It rains light from the trees

    Modern energy-saving lighting technology enables the extravagant use of fairy lights.

  • Berlin - Christmas Garden Deutschland ( Christmas Garden Deutschland)

    Christmas Garden illuminates parks

    Winter blooms

    Colorful projections transform the trees and bushes into abstract works of art.

  • Berlin - Christmas Garden Deutschland ( Christmas Garden Deutschland)

    Christmas Garden illuminates parks

    Baroque Garden Art

    The austere shape of the historical garden plots with hedges and box balls is accentuated by playful illuminated balls.

  • Berlin - Christmas Garden Deutschland ( Christmas Garden Deutschland)

    Christmas Garden illuminates parks

    Colorful play

    Tree shapes and branch structures are effectively illuminated.

  • Christmas Garden Berlin 2017 und Renaissance des Berliner Westens (DW/L. Wolf)

    Christmas Garden illuminates parks

    Floating snowflakes

    Light sculptures float on the lakes gently moved by the wind.

  • Christmas Garden Berlin 2017 und Renaissance des Berliner Westens (DW/L. Wolf)

    Christmas Garden illuminates parks

    Get in the festive mood

    This is where Santa Claus parks his sleigh and reindeer.

    Author: Ille Simon


Until January 6, the Botanical Garden in Berlin will be transformed into a glowing magical forest. Under the motto "The magical journey begins at dusk", visitors can be put in a festive mood. The electricity for the over 1,500,000 light spots in the Christmas Garden Berlin is to come 100 percent from renewable energies.

Christmas Garden Berlin 2016 (Imago)

Glitter tree in the Botanical Garden Berlin

Since 2013, the event has been very popular in England as "Christmas at Kew ". In 2016, the concept was brought to Germany for the first time. Cities like Dresden and Stuttgart with their Christmas Gardens want to be as successful as Berlin last year, with more than 145,000 visitors. The ticket for an adult costs between 17 and 19 euros.

The venues in Dresden and Stuttgart, like the Botanical Garden in Berlin, have their own special charm. Historic parks and impressive architecture provide the stage for the Christmas illumination.

Schloss Pillnitz (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Hiekel)

Pillnitz Palace and Park

Pillnitz Castle and Park are located directly on the Elbe river near Dresden, surrounded by vineyards and forests. The former pleasure palace of August the Strong combines baroque architecture and garden art.

Pillnitzer Schlössernacht (picture-alliance/ Bildagentur-online/Exß)

Pillnitz Castle with atmospheric lighting

The Christmas Garden will take place from November 14, 2018 to January 6, 2019, when the Schlosspark will be open from 4 p.m. for visitors with a valid event ticket only.

Seerosenteich Wilhelma Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Deutschland, Europa (picture-alliance/imagebroker/M. Weber)

Wilhelma in Stuttgart

Wilhelma is the only zoological and botanical garden in Germany and unique in the world with its combination of zoo, botanical garden and historical park. The water lilies in the 650 square meter pond in the Moorish Garden can carry a weight of up to 70 kilograms on a single leaf.

Christmas Garden Berlin 2016 (Imago)

Floating lights enchant the night

At the Christmas Garden from November 15 to January 6, Wilhema will be transformed into a fairy tale landscape with light displays in the once royal park, with magical Moorish architecture and illuminated figures.

is/ks (christmas-garden.de)

Christmas Garden illuminates parks

The Christmas Garden will take place for the third time at the Botanical Garden in Berlin. This year, Christmas Gardens will also open in Stuttgart at Wilhelma and near Dresden in the garden of Schloss Pillnitz. (14.11.2018)  

