  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Jina Mahsa Amini
Libya flood
Morocco earthquake
BusinessGermany

Chinese EV makers vie for bigger share of EU market

September 5, 2023

At the International Motor Show in Munich, Chinese electric car makers are showcasing their latest models as they seek to grab a larger piece of Europe's EV market. The Chinese offensive comes as German carmakers struggle to speed up EV development.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VyTT
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A worker reads the parameters in a power plant's control room in central Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia may attack power grids in winter

ConflictsSeptember 16, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Four children in a rundown hallway in an apartment building, backlit by the sun

How people live in South Africa's 'hijacked' buildings

How people live in South Africa's 'hijacked' buildings

SocietySeptember 16, 202303:19 min
More from Africa

Asia

Two people sit next to a sick girl laying on the ground, who is being cared for

Record dengue fever outbreak grips Bangladesh

Record dengue fever outbreak grips Bangladesh

HealthSeptember 16, 202302:02 min
More from Asia

Germany

A gynecologist chair with a close-up of the footrest.

In former East Germany, women sexually abused in clinics

In former East Germany, women sexually abused in clinics

HistorySeptember 16, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Migrants sleeping huddled together on the ground

Lampedusa: 'Operational emergency,' not 'migration crisis'

Lampedusa: 'Operational emergency,' not 'migration crisis'

Human RightsSeptember 16, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Female protesters with raised arms

Iran: What's changed since Jina Mahsa Amini's death?

Iran: What's changed since Jina Mahsa Amini's death?

Human RightsSeptember 16, 202303:06 min
More from Middle East

North America

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock walks past the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Baerbock, Blinken urge continued support for Ukraine

Baerbock, Blinken urge continued support for Ukraine

PoliticsSeptember 16, 202302:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

Fernando Botero next to a blown-up poster of one of his works, a woman's face

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

ArtsSeptember 16, 202301:58 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage