Business

Storing renewable energy as heat to be used later

Evelyn McClafferty
July 2, 2024

To store the increasing amount of clean energy coming from renewable sources, we need batteries. Stationary thermal batteries, or heat batteries, are growing in popularity. In this episode, we look at some simple and cost-effective materials that store energy as heat for future use.

Transforming Business

It's a race against time and more and more governments and companies are responding with pledges or actions to prevent climate change. This series dives deep to understand just how credible and serious these efforts are.

