Evelyn McClafferty

10/16/2024 October 16, 2024

It’s been dubbed "litigation terrorism" — a foreign investor protection regime that’s said to be stalling climate action and instead paying polluters. The fossil fuel and mining industries have already been awarded over $100 billion. In this episode of Transforming Business, we look at how corporate lawsuits are holding governments to ransom over green policies and how states are fighting back.