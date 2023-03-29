  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
China's top diplomat Wang Yi, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Saudi national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban pose for pictures during a meeting in Beijing
Saudi Arabia and Iran restored ties after a seven-year suspension following talks in BeijingImage: CHINA DAILY via REUTERS
PoliticsSaudi Arabia

China's Xi welcomes Saudi-Iranian thaw in Middle East

14 minutes ago

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of his country's ties to Saudi Arabia. It was his first official reaction to the China-brokered pact between longtime Middle East rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PQEc

Chinese President Xi Jinping has hailed what he described as the easing of tensions in the Middle East during a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic ties earlier in Beijing.

Longtime regional rivals, diplomatic ties between Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran had been suspended for seven years. The two countries were also involved in a range of proxy conflicts, including the war in neighboring Yemen.

But on March 10, both countries announced they planned to exchange diplomatic missions following talks hosted by Beijing.

What did Xi say about the reconciliation?

In his first comments on the reconciliation, Xi told the Saudi crown prince on Tuesday that China would "play a major role in strengthening regional unity and cooperation," state media reported.

Bin Salman, who is also the country's prime minister, expressed "appreciation" for what he said was a Chinese initiative to support the restoration of ties.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (center left), Saudi Crown Prince and other Gulf leaders attend the China-GCC Summit, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 9, 2022.
China's relationship with Saudi Arabia has been growing recently, amid tension with the USImage: Xie Huanchi/Xinhua/picture alliance

The top diplomats of Saudi Arabia and Iran are due to meet during the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan to revive relations. Both countries are preparing to reopen embassies in each other's capitals, per the reconciliation agreement. Saudi Arabia also invited Iranian President  Ebrahim Raisi to visit the country earlier this month.

Both Xi and bin Salman expressed the importance of strategic bilateral ties between their countries. Xi added that both countries would support each other and work to promote peace, stability and development in the Middle East.

China-Saudi strengthening relations?

China's progressing relationship with Saudi Arabia, among the world's top oil exporters, comes amid rising tension between Beijing and Washington.

China's growing influence in the Middle East increases its rivalry with the US, which historically had a strategic relationship with most countries in the region. But recently, some Gulf countries have expressed concern regarding what they said was US disengagement in the area, opting to diversify their security and economic partners.

On Wednesday, the Saudi government approved a decision to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The Organization was formed by Russia in 2001 and includes several countries in the Eurasia region, including China, India and Russia.

Last year, Iran also signed up for full membership in the SCO.

Also earlier this week, Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco raised its multi-billion dollar investment in China, announcing two deals. The deals are the biggest since Xi visited Saudi Arabia last December.

Sources told the Reuters news agency that Saudi Arabia's SCO membership was discussed during Xi's visit to the Kingdom.

Saudi Prince: 'Historic phase' in China relations

rmt/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A make shift memorial is seen at the entry to Covenant School in Nashville, where three children and three adults were killed by a former student

Biden decries 'sick' Nashville school shooting

Crime6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Berlin Präsident William Ruto Kenia im DW-Interview

Kenyan President Ruto speaks to DW

Kenyan President Ruto speaks to DW

Politics16 hours ago05:02 min
More from Africa

Asia

Health care workers standing in front of monitors and empty hospital beds

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

Health16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Kinig Charles III waves

A special relationship: Britain's Charles III visits Germany

A special relationship: Britain's Charles III visits Germany

Culture15 hours ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

After months of campaigning, Ukraine has finally received Western tanks from the UK and Germany.

Ukrainian troops eager to try Western tanks

Ukrainian troops eager to try Western tanks

2 hours ago03:07 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A portrait of dissident Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi is seen being held up during a human rights demonstration.

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Human Rights23 hours ago03:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

Trade17 hours ago04:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Migration2 hours ago01:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage