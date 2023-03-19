Iran's president to visit Saudi king in bid to thaw ties

"In a letter to President Raisi... the King of Saudi Arabia welcomed the deal between the two brotherly countries, [and] invited him to Riyadh," Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, wrote on Twitter.
Also on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Tehran had suggested three locations for a meeting with his Saudi counterpart.
"An agreement was reached two months ago for Iranian and Bahraini technical delegations to visit the embassies of the two countries," he said. "We hope that some obstacles between Iran and Bahrain will be removed and we will take basic steps to reopen the embassies,"
The two countries have for many years vied for supremacy in the Middle East, supporting rival factions in the wars in Yemen and Syria. Saudi Arabia formally cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed over Riyadh's execution of a Shiite Muslim cleric.
Iraq, Iran sign border deal
Meanwhile, Iraq and Iran signed a deal aimed at tightening border security, officials have said.
The agreement was announced by the Iraqi Prime Minister's office and Iran's Supreme National Security Council.
The deal includes coordination in protecting the common borders between the two countries, the statement said.