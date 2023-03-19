  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Iraq: 20 years since US invasion
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
Iran's president has accepted an invitation to visit traditional rival Saudi ArabiaImage: Iranian Presidency Office/APAimages/IMAGO
PoliticsIran

Iran's president to visit Saudi king in bid to thaw ties

39 minutes ago

The two traditional rivals agreed to normalize relations in a March 10 deal brokered by China. Iran's international outreach to its regional rival comes amid major domestic unrest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OuGL

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday "welcomed" an invitation from Saudia Arabia's King Salman to visit the country, an Iranian official said.

"In a letter to President Raisi... the King of Saudi Arabia welcomed the deal between the two brotherly countries, [and] invited him to Riyadh," Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, wrote on Twitter.

Also on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Tehran had suggested three locations for a meeting with his Saudi counterpart.

"An agreement was reached two months ago for Iranian and Bahraini technical delegations to visit the embassies of the two countries," he said. "We hope that some obstacles between Iran and Bahrain will be removed and we will take basic steps to reopen the embassies,"

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish relations and re-open embassies on March 10 in a deal brokered by China.

The two countries have for many years vied for supremacy in the Middle East, supporting rival factions in the wars in Yemen and Syria. Saudi Arabia formally cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed over Riyadh's execution of a Shiite Muslim cleric.

Iraq, Iran sign border deal

Meanwhile, Iraq and Iran signed a deal aimed at tightening border security, officials have said.

The agreement was announced by the Iraqi Prime Minister's office and Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

The deal includes coordination in protecting the common borders between the two countries, the statement said.

Iraq borders both Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iraq and Iran fought a war for most of the 1980s with hundreds of thousands of casualties. But since soon after the fall of Saddam Hussein's government following the US-led invasion in 2003, Iraq has been seen as being within Iran's sphere of influence. Western countries and local opposition groups have criticized alleged Iranian interference in Iraqi politics.

Iran's outreach towards regional rivals coincides with several months of public protests and unrest domestically, putting pressure on the authorities in Tehran.

sdi/msh (Reuters, AFP)

What are Saudi Arabia and Iran hoping to gain?

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Vladimir Putin in Mariupol

Ukraine updates: Putin visits occupied city of Mariupol

Conflicts9 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

PoliticsMarch 18, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping heads to Russia with focus on Ukraine

Xi Jinping heads to Russia with focus on Ukraine

Conflicts5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Japan | deutsch-japanische Regierungskonsultationen in Tokio

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

Politics22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Group of women, men and children seen sitting and standing behind a long table

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

Society10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Etgar Keret looks towards the camera.

Etgar Keret: Israel's democracy is in danger

Etgar Keret: Israel's democracy is in danger

CultureMarch 18, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A US flag in front of an advertising poster for a Mercedes-Benz car.

Is German industry migrating to the US?

Is German industry migrating to the US?

BusinessMarch 18, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

external

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Business11 hours ago02:46 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage