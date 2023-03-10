Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to restore diplomatic ties

Saudi and Iranian officials held bilateral talks in Beijing that concluded with an agreement to restore diplomatic ties. Ties have been severed since 2016.

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed on Friday to resume diplomatic ties that have been severed for years, following Beijing-hosted talks which went on for four days.

The two countries plan to reopen their respective embassies in Tehran and Riyadh within two months, they said in a joint statement published on the Saudi news agency SPA's website.

They also vowed to respect countries' "sovereignty and not interfere in internal affairs."

"As a result of the talks, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies...within two months," Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

The Iranian Mizan news agency shared a video of the ceremony of inking the agreement on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016. The decision followed the storming of the Saudi embassy in Tehran after the Sunni kingdom executed a Shiite Muslim cleric.

What do we know about the agreement?

Delegations from Saudi Arabia and Iran held discussions in Beijing from March 6 to 10.

As per Friday's announcement, the two countries agreed on a meeting between their top diplomats to implement the restoration of ties and organize the logistics of exchanging ambassadors.

Riyadh and Tehran also agreed to activate a 2001 security cooperation agreement, as well as a general economy, trade and investment agreement signed in 1998, according to the joint statement.

Both countries thanked China for hosting and sponsoring the round of talks. They also thanked Middle Eastern neighbors Iraq and Oman for hosting previous rounds in 2021 and 2022.

rmt/sms (dpa, Reuters)