Yemen peace talks: The end of years of civil war?

For Muslims, the holy month of Ramadan is a symbol for peace, forgiveness and new beginnings. This year, for Yemen it might be the beginning of the end of the country's seven-year long civil war.

Since 2015, an Iran-backed rebel group called the Houthi has been fighting Yemen's official government which in turn is supported by a Saudi-led coalition.

On May 2, a cease fire came into effect ahead of Ramadan and the country is currently experiencing the first nationwide truce in six years.

This Thursday, the country's president, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, said he was stepping down and handed over his duties to a newly formed presidential council.

The new eight-member council will be chaired by Rashad al-Alimi who served as interior minister and former deputy prime minister under president Ali Abdullah Saleh who was killed in 2017 by Houthi rebels.

It's still unclear whether the Houthis will talk to the new Yemeni council

A further 50-member consultative body, the reconciliation committee, will support the presidential council, and a nine-member legal committee will draft internal guidelines for the council within 45 days.

Most importantly, however, the council has the authority to hold talks with the Houthis to find a solution to the ongoing violence in Yemen.

In his speech, outgoing President Hadi said the council will "negotiate with the Houthis to reach a ceasefire all over Yemen and sit at the negotiating table to reach a final political solution."

However, the Houthi militia did neither take part in the preceding talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh, nor are they represented in the presidential council.

The Houthis therefore were quick to dismiss the new council, dashing hopes for quick progress towards peace. "Yemen's present and future is decided inside Yemen, and any activity outside its borders is a skit and entertainment games played by the countries of aggression," Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam said.

Internal divisions

"I am a bit skeptical of how well they will play with each other, as the members of the presidential council come from various backgrounds with different agendas," according to Hisham Al-Omeisy, a conflict analyst who himself once was imprisoned by the Houthis.

For instance, some council members represent groups that seek a split from the Houthi north of the country, while others want to maintain the unity of the country.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with the eight members of the new presidential council

"And that's just one of the issues they will have to deal with. Other issues are the streamlining of the military and the security organizations inside the country. Who gets to control the military apparatus, the internal security apparatus, the ministry of defense?" Al-Omeisy told DW.

Overall, the country's situation remains very difficult. After seven years of proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the infrastructure is severely damaged and the country is seeing a devastating humanitarian crisis exacerbated by drought, the COVID pandemic, and faltering gas imports due to the war in Ukraine.

The UN estimates that by the end of 2021, around 377,000 people died as a result of the conflict. About 24.1 million people — 80% of the population — are in need of humanitarian aid and more than three million have been displaced from their homes since 2015.

Yemenis waiting to receive a free fast-breaking "Iftar" meal during Ramadan

In desperate need of aid

Neighbour Saudi Arabia which itself is involved in the fighting was quick to respond to the new developments in Yemen.

According to Saudi state media, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates which is fighting alongside the Saudis will each send $1bn (€900 million) to Yemen.

Saudi Arabia will grant an additional $1bn for buying oil and to support development projects.

Riyadh will also grant $300m (€275m) for the humanitarian response plan announced by the UN in 2022.

"This amount of financial aid is certainly a big step, and at the same time a drop in the ocean," Jens Heibach, research fellow at the German Institute for Global and Area Studies (GIGA), told DW.

He explained that the country was devastated by the war and that "compared to what the UN has been asking for to ensure humanitarian aid for the next year, this amount is insignificant," adding that "while the money is important, it is not guaranteed that it will actually arrive, into which channels it will flow and to what extent the Houthis will be able to negotiate, for example, how it will be used."

And yet, despite those uncertainties, the financial aid and the establishment of the presidential council are widely regarded as positive steps that could bear fruit.

More than 144,000 children have died as a result of the war, according to the UN

UN efforts continue

Already ahead of the latest political developments, the UN had been pushing for peace between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi group.

For this, the UN special envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg had laid out a new framework for talks, which de facto ignored the existing UN Security Council resolution 2216.

Thatresolution had called for Houthi disarmament and territorial surrender. Up until a few weeks ago, the Saudi-led coalition had insisted on those conditions.

"Hans Grundberg has basically eroded resolution 2216 allowing for a face-keeping solution for Saudi Arabia," Heibach told DW.

In detail, it was agreed that the Houthis could keep their arms but would stop firing cruise missiles, and that the Saudis partially lifted the blockade of Houthi-controlled ports and the airport Sanaa.

Yemen: Aid organizations running out of money Shortage of aid The humanitarian crisis in war-torn Yemen is getting worse again. According to the United Nations' World Food Program (WFP), 13 million people there are in danger of starvation. This is due to the ongoing civil war in Yemen and a shortage of humanitarian aid.

Yemen: Aid organizations running out of money High dependency Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many more people are going hungry. Yemen is one of the most deprived countries, with more than 40% of the population dependent on WFP deliveries.

Yemen: Aid organizations running out of money Running out of money "We’re feeding 13 million people out of a nation of 30 million people and we are running out of money," David Beasley, the head of the WFP, told the Associated Press recently. "So, what am I gonna do for the children in Yemen? Steal it from the children in Ethiopia, or Afghanistan, or Nigeria or in Syria? That’s not right," he said.

Yemen: Aid organizations running out of money Incomplete aid packages At the moment only those who could die of starvation are actually receiving their full ration, said Corinne Fleischer, director of the WFP's program for the Middle East and North Africa. That equals about five million people. And the donations so far only cover 18% of the almost $2 billion (€1.8 billion) that the WFP needs for its work in Yemen.

Yemen: Aid organizations running out of money Ukraine war worsens hunger The Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens to makes things even worse here because the WFP was sourcing around half of its wheat from Ukraine. Even before the war began, prices had risen so much that wheat had to be rationed. The World Bank has also suggested that the Ukraine war will bring about worse famine.

Yemen: Aid organizations running out of money Bloody civil war A bloody civil war, in which external states have got involved, has been ongoing in Yemen for the past seven years. Since 2015, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition has fought the Iran-supported Houthi rebels, who now control most of the country. This includes the capital, Sanaa.

Yemen: Aid organizations running out of money Chaos in Aden The southern city of Aden has been controlled by separatists since 2020 and has been the base of the internationally recognized government, headed by Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, since the Houthis pushed it out of Sanaa. Terrorist groups are active in Aden — this picture shows the aftermath of an attack that killed eight in 2021.

Yemen: Aid organizations running out of money No shelter The battle for the oil-rich city of Marib was particularly harsh. The city is seen as strategically important and was the last bastion of the officially recognized government in the north. The fighting just goes on here, with the Saudis continually bombing the area. Civilians are forced to keep moving their displaced persons camps because the frontlines keep shifting.

Yemen: Aid organizations running out of money Hospitals full up Health care in Yemen is even worse than it was before. The ongoing war as well as the COVID-19 pandemic have only made things more dire in the poorest country on the Arabian peninsula.

Yemen: Aid organizations running out of money Schools bombed In a 2021 report, UNICEF said that education has been one of the Yemen war's biggest casualties. More than 2 million school-age girls and boys are not attending classes. That is twice as many children as before the war started. Many schools have been bombed.

Yemen: Aid organizations running out of money Spiral of misery Power, clean water, petrol — there's always something missing in Yemen. The queues at petrol stations just keep getting longer. Without more funding for aid, this downward spiral of misery will only continue. Author: Diana Hodali



The deal has already led to first results. This week, a ship arrived in the port of Hodeida, delivering food and medicine.

This cargo ship brought medicine and other vital goods to the port of Hodeida this week

Edited by: Andreas lllmer