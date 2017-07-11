 Yemeni President Hadi cedes power | News | DW | 07.04.2022

News

Yemeni President Hadi cedes power

Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has transferred his powers to a presidential leadership council and relieved Vice President Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar of his duties.

Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi

Hadi's government is backed by Saudi Arabia

Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi ceded his powers to a new presidential leadership council, which will be tasked with running the government during a "transitional period."

Hadi also relieved Vice President Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar of his duties.

In a televised address, the president said the newly-created body would lead negotiations to establish a permanent cease-fire and political settlement with Houthi rebels to end the nation's yearslong conflict.

Yemen has been locked in a devastating conflict between a Saudi-backed government and the Iran-aligned Houthis since late 2014.

Watch video 01:57

Yemen sees first nationwide truce since 2016

Yemen's truce holding

The warring parties have agreed to a nationwide truce on Saturday for the first time since 2016.

Meant to last for two months but is eligible for renewal, it has led to a "significant reduction in violence," said UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg in a virtual press conference Wednesday.

"However," the Swede said, "there are reports of some hostile military activities, particularly around Marib, which are of concern," adding that the truce represented "both a precious and precarious moment."

Grundberg cautioned that the cease-fire is not being monitored by the UN and that the "responsibility to uphold the truce is squarely with the parties themselves.''

More to follow...

lo,wd/sms (Reuters, dpa)

