Chinese President Xi Jinping stepping off of a plane after having landed in Riyadh being greeted by a Saudi delegation and Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz
Chinese President Xi Jinping was greeted by Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz as he landed in Saudi ArabiaImage: Saudi Press Agency/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsChina

China's Xi Jinping visits Riyadh to meet with Arab leaders

13 minutes ago

China relies heavily on Saudi oil and is expected to sign a number of agreements with Riyadh. This is Xi's third overseas visit since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KcpC

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for a three-day visit.

During the visit, Xi is expected to attend the China-Arab States Summit and a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The GCC includes Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The trip is Xi’s overseas visit since the coronavirus pandemic began, and his first trip to Saudi Arabia since 2016.

What did Chinese and Saudi officials say about the trip?

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called this the "largest and highest-level diplomatic event between China and the Arab world since the founding of the People's Republic of China," adding that it "will become an epoch-making milestone in the history of China-Arab relations."

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said: "Saudi Arabia will remain China's credible and reliable partner." He said that the two countries would establish a "regional center" in Saudi Arabia for Chinese factories.

The minister added that relations between the two countries "are witnessing a qualitative leap."

China is the world’s largest crude oil importer. It relies heavily on Saudi oil, paying tens of billions of dollars to Riyadh every year.

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said that the kingdom accounted for more than 20% of Chinese investment in the Arab world between 2005 and 2020.

Saudi state media reported that the Chinese delegation is expected to sign deals with Riyadh worth $30 billion (€28.9 billion).

How a US shift to China relies on Germany

Washington warns of China’s 'influence' around the world

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that while Riyadh remains an important US ally, Washington is "mindful of the influence that China is trying to grow around the world."

"We believe that many of the things they're trying to pursue and the manner in which they're trying to pursue it are not conducive to preserving the international rules based order," he stressed.

Kirby added that Washington does not expect countries to choose between the US and China.

sdi/aw (AFP, Reuters)

