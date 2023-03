Xi tells Putin he wants more 'cooperation' with Russia

The second day of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow has seen the two leaders continue high-level talks. Xi has also invited Putin to visit Beijing this year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met again with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday during the latter's visit to Moscow.

Xi was welcomed for talks with pomp and affair at the Grand Kremlin Palace as Russian soldiers dressed in 19th-century-style parade uniforms stood by.

The importance of the Chinese premier's visit was highlighted by the pageantry and displays of excess from Russia's tsarist imperial past.

Putin, who has until now been finding itself increasingly isolated on the world stage in light of the war in Ukraine, said that the two leaders had signed major agreements expanding their strategic cooperation as well as increasing Russian energy supplies to China.

What did the two leaders discuss?

Putin hailed the talks as "successful and constructive" after they concluded. Earlier the two leaders had made remarks that were broadcast on Russian state TV.

The Russian president touted his country's ability to feed China's energy demands.

"Russian business is able to meet China's growing demand for energy carriers," Putin said.

For his part, the Chinese leader talked about boosting working ties between the two neighbors.

"I propose strengthening our coordination and cooperation," Xi said. "The early harvest of [our] cooperation can be seen, and further cooperation is being advanced," he added.

Xi extends invite to Putin

The Chinese president, who is one of only a few world leaders to visit Moscow since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, offered a reciprocated invitation to Putin to visit Beijing at a later point in the year.

"I invite you to visit China as soon as possible," Xi said, while also extending the invite to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The invite comes shortly after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the alleged deportation of children from Ukraine, but neither Russia nor China — nor even the US — recognizes the court's jurisdiction, meaning that a visit to Beijing would not put Putin in any danger.

Western backers of Ukraine have expressed concern that the increasing relations between Moscow and Beijing may be a sign that China is planning on sending weapons to Russia which could drag out the war in Ukraine.

China has not condemned the invasion, nor has it risked the ire of western states by helping Russia circumvent sanctions.

