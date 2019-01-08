China backs second Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un summit

During a visit to China, Kim Jong Un told Xi Jinping that he was committed to holding a second summit with Donald Trump. The United States and North Korea have been in talks to set up a second Kim-Trump meeting.
Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday that his country supported a second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump, according China's Xinhua news agency.
Kim concluded a four-day trip to China by meeting with Xi in what is believed to be an effort to coordinate with Beijing ahead of a possible second summit with Trump. The US president said Sunday that the US and North Korea (or DPRK) were negotiating the location of their next summit.
During Thursday's meeting, , Xinhua reported, Kim told Xi that he was committed to setting up a second summit with Trump and that North Korea would try to produce a result that the international community would welcome. Kim also said he hoped relevant sides would take North Korea's "reasonable concerns" seriously.
Kim and Trump pledged to work towards denuclearization in a landmark summit in Singapore last June, with Kim asking for sanctions relief in return. However, the agreement lacked specifics and negotiations have not progressed since.
Read more: Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un summit: More style than substance?
According to Xinhua, Kim said on Thursday that North Korea "will continue sticking to the stance of denuclearization and resolving the Korean Peninsula issue through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts for the second summit between (North Korean) and US leaders to achieve results that will be welcomed by the international community."
However, North Korea's KCNA news agency said Kim "raised concern about the impasse created in the process of improving US-DPRK ties and in denuclearization talks."
Last week, Kim expressed his frustrations in an annual New Year's address over the lack of progress in negotiations since the Singapore summit. He said that if things did not improve — more specifically if sanctions relief and security guarantees didn't materialize — Pyongyang might have to find "a new way" forward.
Read more: Why North Korea's 70th year could be its most decisive
Sanctions relief?
North Korea has sought relief on multiple sets of sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. The US, however, wants the sanctions to stay in place until the nuclear disarmament of the Korean peninsula is complete.
China also wants the sanctions on North Korea to be relaxed. According to Xinhua, Xi said China "hopes that the DPRK and the United States will meet each other halfway." The Chinese president "spoke very highly of the positive measures taken by the DPRK side," Xinhua said.
After the meeting between Xi and Kim, South Korean President Moon Jae-in suggested Thursday that he will push for sanction exemptions in order to kickstart dormant economic cooperation projects between North and South Korea.
"We welcome North Korea's intention to resume their operation without conditions or compensation," Moon said. "My administration will cooperate with the international community, including the United States, to resolve the remaining issues such as international sanctions as soon as possible."
The North and South have undertaken several cooperation projects in recent months, including at the North's scenic Diamond Mountain resort and the Kaesong industrial complex just north of the heavily militarized border. The two countries also broke ground on a future railway project in December, though actual construction will not begin until progress is made on denuclearization.
dv/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Since the historic Trump-Kim summit in June 2018, progress has been slow in putting an end to the longstanding Korean conflict. But 2019 could see some major developments on the Korean Peninsula. (27.12.2018)
Sport once again takes center stage in the continued peacemaking process between North and South Korea with a joint handball team set to compete at the World Championships. Korea will face co-hosts Germany in Berlin. (07.01.2019)
The peace gesture follows a joint survey into the North's railway system conducted by North and South Korea. But hopes of reconnecting the countries remain contingent upon progress in North Korea's denuclearization. (26.12.2018)
Amid a thaw in relations, the two Koreas have started discussions on reopening special economic zones that allow companies from the South to operate in the North. Julian Ryall reports. (16.07.2018)
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have ended a summit in Singapore with a joint declaration committing Pyongyang to denuclearization. But how substantive is this pledge? (12.06.2018)
US President Donald Trump said shortly after the summit ended that he expects denuclearization to start "very, very quickly." Trump also committed the US to providing North Korea with "security guarantees." (12.06.2018)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the fourth time in less than a year. The visit to Beijing comes as denuclearization talks with the US have stalled. (08.01.2019)