China approves Hong Kong electoral system reform bill

The top decision-making body in the Chinese parliament unanimously adopted a controversial plan to reform Hong Kong's electoral system by a vote of 167-0 on Tuesday.

The sweeping bill is the biggest overhaul of Hong Kong's political system to occur since the territory returned to Chinese rule in 1997, and comes as Beijing seeks to consolidate power over the financial hub.

What does the Hong Kong election reform law change?

Under the changes approved by China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, the number of directly elected representatives to Hong Kong's legislature will fall from 35 to 20, while the size of the legislature would increase from 70 to 90 seats.

The plan also allows China's ruling Communist Party to appoint more of Hong Kong's lawmakers, reducing the share elected by the public.

The number of election committee members will rise by 300 to 1,500.

The election committee is responsible for choosing Hong Kong's Chief Executive and many of the members of the legislative council (LegCo).

More to follow...

nm/rt (Reuters)