China's parliament approves controversial Hong Kong national security law

China's parliament on Thursday approved plans for the controversial national security bill for Hong Kong.

The National People's Congress (NPC), consisting of more than 2,800 delegates, voted in favour of the proposal to draft the law.

The law will punish secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and acts that endanger national security.

The NPC voted 2,878 to 1 in favour of the decision to empower its standing committee to draft the legislation. Six people abstained.

Lawmakers in the Great Hall of the People erupted into sustained applause when the vote was tallied.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.