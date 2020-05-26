 China′s parliament approves controversial Hong Kong national security law | News | DW | 28.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China's parliament approves controversial Hong Kong national security law

The Chinese parliament has approved a plan for a controversial bill that threatens to limit freedoms in the semi-autonomous state.

A screen shows the results of the vote on the national security legislation for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

China's parliament on Thursday approved plans for the controversial national security bill for Hong Kong.

The National People's Congress (NPC), consisting of more than 2,800 delegates, voted in favour of the proposal to draft the law.

The law will punish secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and acts that endanger national security.

The NPC voted 2,878 to 1 in favour of the decision to empower its standing committee to draft the legislation. Six people abstained.

Lawmakers in the Great Hall of the People erupted into sustained applause when the vote was tallied. 

Read more: Hong Kong crisis: What you need to know

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

Watch video 02:21

China prepares to impose controversial Hong Kong law

DW recommends

Hong Kong: Riot police clash with anthem bill protesters

Demonstrators in Hong Kong are protesting a bill that would make it illegal to abuse the Chinese national anthem. Police have fired pepper ball rounds into crowds that tried to gather near the city-state's legislature. (27.05.2020)  

Related content

Hongkong Proteste Polizei Polizeigewalt

Opinion: Hong Kong is lost 26.05.2020

If China doesn't face serious consequences for its assault on Hong Kong's civil liberties, a military attack on Taiwan is only a matter of time, says Alexander Görlach.

Hongkong Proteste Gesetz Nationalhymne Festnahme

Hong Kong: Riot police clash with anthem bill protesters 27.05.2020

Demonstrators in Hong Kong are protesting a bill that would make it illegal to abuse the Chinese national anthem. Police have fired pepper ball rounds into crowds that tried to gather near the city-state's legislature.

Hongkong Demonstration gegen Chinesische Regierungspläne

Hong Kong security law 'needed to tackle terrorism' 25.05.2020

Security chiefs in Hong Kong have given their backing to a bill that pro-democracy activists say will end the territory's "one county, two systems" model. Activists are planning more protests, despite coronavirus.

Advertisement