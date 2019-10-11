China aims to up Nepal partnership with Belt and Road Initiative

Xi Jinping wrapped up his brief visit to Nepal on Sunday. He is the first Chinese president in over 20 years to visit the Himalayan country.

Nepalese and Chinese officials signed 17 agreements dealing with health, agriculture, industry, tourism and infrastructure among others, the South Asian country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sunday.

Xi had arrived for a brief stopover on his way home from India, where he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks about combating terrorism and rebuilding ties after the Kashmir dispute.

Nepal's 'transformation'

Nepalese authorities said that President Xi promised to help their country transform from a landlocked to a land-linked nation.

"I hope the countries will enhance their connectivity," said the Chinese president, adding that Beijing and Kathmandu would elevate their relationship to strategic partnership.

In 2017, Nepal signed up to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a multinational infrastructure program that includes the building or upgrading of highways and airports in the country.

Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, who on Saturday hosted a banquet to honor Xi, urged Chinese investors to invest more in Nepal.

"We need foreign investment. We urge Chinese investors to invest in areas such as infrastructure, hydropower," she said.

Xi also held talks with Nepal's former prime minister, Sher Bahadur Deuba, and senior leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party.

History of tensions

The short visit by the Chinese leader was not been welcomed by everyone in Nepal. A number of Tibetans have been rounded up amid fears of protests.

60 years ago, China ordered troops to crush a revolt in Tibet against Beijing rule, leaving the Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, fleeing to India where he still resides.

Roughly 20,000 exiled Tibetans live in Nepal, but under pressure from China, the Nepalese government has taken an increasingly hard-line stance on their activities.

Nepal treads cautiously

Nepal is somewhat wary of building significant ties with neighboring India and China. India, for example, has extensive influence over Nepal's economy and politics, while China and Nepal share a border covered with high mountain peaks.

Tanka Prasad Karki, a former Nepalese diplomat, elaborated further on the lack of a presidential visit. "China was waiting for a strong government in Kathmandu, as the last few decades were marked by a Maoist war, frequent changes of government and political instability."

Jiang Zemin was the last Chinese president to visit Nepal, back in 1996, and incumbent Xi was met at Kathmandu airport by Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

