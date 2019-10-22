 Chile: UN rights chief demands probe into protester deaths | News | DW | 21.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Chile: UN rights chief demands probe into protester deaths

Hundreds of protesters have defied an emergency decree and confronted police in Santiago, continuing a wave of unrest that has led to at least 11 deaths. Protests led by students began last week over a metro fare hike.

Watch video 01:44

Chile protests explode into violence

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has called for an independent probe into protester deaths during weekend demonstrations in Chile, citing "disturbing allegations" of excessive use of force by security services.

The death toll could be as high as 13 with 44 injured, nine of them seriously, and 283 detailed, said Bachelet, citing figures from the National Human Rights Institution on Monday.

More than 1,900 people have been arrested, according to figures from Chile's Interior Ministry cited by Bachelet.

Protests led by students began last week over a metro fare hike, which has since been canceled. 

Curfew extends to third night

Five people died on Sunday when a garment factory was set aflame by looters in a suburb north of Santiago.

Earlier, officials reported that two people had burned to death in a fire at a store controlled by US retail chain Walmart, while a third person had died in hospital.

Read more: What's behind wealthy Chile's deadly protests?

  • A demonstrator waves a Chilean flag as the troops spread out (Reuters/I. Alvarado)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    A national protest

    The sight of soldiers on the streets is unsettling for many citizens of a country still haunted by memories of military rule under dictator Augusto Pinochet. Armored personnel carriers drove slowly through the streets deploying heavily-armed troops as violence worsened in the capital, Santiago, and across the country. Here, one demonstrator waves a Chilean flag as the troops spread out.

  • The police chase a demonstrator during clashes (AFP/M. Bernetti)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Hundreds of arrests

    Although Chile is one of South America's wealthiest economies, resentment has been rising over increased living costs and the shortcomings of public services. With Santiago engulfed in rioting over several days, security forces and protesters clashed repeatedly.

  • Demonstrators argue with Chilean army soldiers during clashes in Santiago (AFP/M. Bernetti)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Widening wealth gap

    The protests began over a planned hike in transport fares last week, but have turned into a movement against Chile's economic model of creeping privatization, low wages and growing inequality.

  • A bus set ablaze (Imago-Images/Aton Chile/S. Cisternas)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    State of emergency

    Metro stations, buses and businesses were set ablaze as the protests began to turn violent. Soldiers were deployed on the capital's streets for the first time since the military dictatorship ended in 1990, and a state of emergency was imposed. Curfews were also put in place in several other Chilean cities.

  • A protester kicks a tear gas canister

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Cloud of violence

    Although President Sebastian Pinera canceled the planned hike in subway fares, the violence has only worsened, leading to nearly a dozen deaths. Tear gas has been used against the protesters, and the army confirmed it had shot people dead while chasing looters. Meanwhile, at least three people died when supermarkets were set on fire.

  • A demonstrator holds a sign reading Let's be realistic, let's ask for the impossible

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Asking for the impossible?

    This demonstrator is holding a sign that reads "Let's be realistic, let's ask for the impossible." After meeting with heads of the legislature and judicial system, President Pinera has pledged to seek "solutions" to "reduce excessive inequalities" in the country. Protesters, however, don't appear to placated.

    Author: Richard Connor


Police and the military on Sunday used tear gas and water cannon against protesters in the capital, Santiago. Protesters set fire to buses, smashed metro stations, vandalized shops and knocked down traffic lights.

A curfew, intended to keep people "calm and in their homes" was enforced for a third night in a row in Santiago on Monday. Thousands of people in Santiago defied the curfew until soldiers dispersed the crowds with tear gas and tear gas.

President walks back 'war' remark

President Sebastian Pinera struck a more conciliatory tone on Monday after earlier defending his decision to  call a state of emergency and deploy thousands of troops.

"If sometimes I have spoken harshly... it's because it makes me indignant to see the damage and pain that this violence causes," he said during a national address on Monday.

Pinera, a 69-year-old conservative billionaire, added that he was willing to meet with opposition leaders to forge a "new social contract" and alleviate inequality.

In an unscheduled talk from military barracks on Sunday, Pinera said the country was "at war with a powerful, relentless enemy that respects nothing or anyone and is willing to use violence and crime without any limits." 

Major transit disruptions

At least two airlines have canceled or rescheduled flights into Santiago, affecting 1,400 passengers on Sunday and Monday. School was suspended in most parts of the metropolitan area for Monday. 

Nearly all the public transport serving the capital city's 7 million people was paralyzed on Sunday. Cynthia Cordero told The Associated Press (AP) that she had to walk 20 blocks to reach a pharmacy to buy diapers, only to find it had been burned out.

"They don't have the right to do this," she said, adding it was right to protest "against the abuses, the increases in fares, against bad education and an undignified pension, but not to destroy."

Read more: Anger rising over Chile's private pensions

Passengers crowd the terminal at Santiago airport

There were chaotic scenes at the Santiago airport as flights are cancelled

With the public transit system depleted by the destructive protests, people lined up at gas stations over the weekend as they tried to fill up for the upcoming work week.

Subway system chief Louis De Grange told AP that workers would try to ensure one line was up and running by Monday, but that it could take weeks or months for the other four to resume service.

On Saturday, in an attempt to quell unrest, Pinera announced he was suspending the metro fare increase that prompted the violent demonstrations. But rioting has continued, with the president pledging to look for "solutions" to "reduce excessive inequalities" in the country.

Pinera acknowledged that demonstrators had "good reasons" to protest. "But nobody, nobody, has a right to behave with the brutal illegal violence of those who have destroyed, set fire to or damaged more than 78 stations of the metro of Santiago," he said.

Read more: Is there a right-wing surge in South America?

Thousands of people took to the streets to protest after a week of demonstrations and riots.

Thousands of people took to the streets on Sunday after a week of demonstrations and riots

One week of unrest

The protests began on Monday over an increase in metro fares from the equivalent of $1.12 to $1.16 (an increase of €.02), but have morphed into an expression of broader discontent at the cost of living in one of Latin America's wealthiest and most unequal nations.

What started as mass fare-dodging led by students turned into violence and vandalism over the course of the week, with fires set to metro stations and damage done to other parts of the capital.

About 9,400 military personnel have been deployed to keep the peace, according to the Department of Defense.

The rioting has led to millions of dollars in damage to burned buses and destroyed metro stops, office buildings and storefronts.

kw, mmc/cmk (AP, AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

What's behind wealthy Chile's deadly protests?

While a metro fare hike sparked the violent demonstrations in Chile, experts say discontent is much deeper and far-reaching. With an APEC summit one month away, Sebastian Pinera's government faces a tricky situation. (21.10.2019)  

German government cagey on spy cooperation in Pinochet's Chile

The German Foreign Ministry has refused to shed light on the BND's cooperation with the CIA to aid General Augusto Pinochet's brutal regime in Chile. The vague responses have outraged the German Left party. (03.01.2019)  

Mining projects foment unrest across Latin America

Protest against new mining projects across Latin America are increasingly being quashed, according to NGOs. Mining of the raw materials is also fomenting social and political unrest. (16.09.2019)  

Chilean abuse scandal spills over to Germany

An archbishop from Chile who abused minors in his home country has sought refuge in Germany, where he allegedly continued with his crimes. German authorities are investigating the case. (08.10.2018)  

Anger rising over Chile's private pensions

Police fired tear gas and water cannons at protesters angry with Chile's private pension system, which has left many retirees in poverty. The Pinochet-era system has long been a source of friction in the country. (05.11.2016)  

Is there a right-wing surge in South America?

Right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro seems about to win Brazil's presidential elections. Conservative presidents are also in power in Argentina, Chile and Colombia. Is a "new right" emerging in the region? (28.10.2018)  

Chile suspends fare hikes amid violent metro protests

The government has issued a state of emergency and extended a curfew for the second consecutive night in Santiago. It's unclear if reversing transport fare hikes will calm violent unrest that has left three people dead. (20.10.2019)  

Chile declares state of emergency amid student riots

Protests and rioting have intensified in Santiago, where students are opposing a hike in the price of subway fares. Authorities enacted a state of emergency after a night of vandalism and violence. (19.10.2019)  

Chile's deadly protests - in pictures

The Chilean government has extended a state of emergency amid deadly clashes and arson attacks, declaring that it is "at war with a powerful enemy." The unrest began with student protests over public transport hikes. (21.10.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Chile protests explode into violence  

Related content

Protest in Chile

Opinion: Chile protests shine light on economic inequality 22.10.2019

Chile has been rocked by violent protests against President Sebastian Pinera. The unrest shows the country's ruling elite are woefully out of touch with ordinary people, says DW's Emilia Rojas-Sasse.

Massenprotest gegen Fahrperisanstieg, Chile

Chile declares state of emergency amid student riots 19.10.2019

Protests and rioting have intensified in Santiago, where students are opposing a hike in the price of subway fares. Authorities enacted a state of emergency after a night of vandalism and violence.

Chile Protest

Chile suspends fare hikes amid violent metro protests 20.10.2019

The government has issued a state of emergency and extended a curfew for the second consecutive night in Santiago. It's unclear if reversing transport fare hikes will calm violent unrest that has left three people dead.

Advertisement