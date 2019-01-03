 German government cagey on spy cooperation in Pinochet′s Chile | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 03.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

German government cagey on spy cooperation in Pinochet's Chile

The German Foreign Ministry has refused to shed light on the BND's cooperation with the CIA to aid General Augusto Pinochet's brutal regime in Chile. The vague responses have outraged the German Left party.

Chile gedenkt Opfer der Militärdiktatur (picture-alliance/Zuma/L. Vargas)

The German government has offered only cagey responses to questions about cooperation between the German secret service, the BND, and military dictatorships in Chile and Greece in the late 1960s and early '70s.

The socialist Left party's Jan Korte submitted 68 questions to the German Foreign Ministry late last year, and the incomplete answers he got irritated the Bundestag member so much that he filed an official complaint about the noncooperation of the government. "These answers are an unparalleled insult," he told DW. "And by the way that is no way to treat the parliament."

The Foreign Ministry did admit that the administration of Chancellor Willy Brandt knew in advance about the imminent putsch being planned by Chilean military leaders under General Augusto Pinochet in September 1973, but offered few details on exactly how.

Otherwise, the government largely refused to answer any key questions about the cooperation between the CIA (which actively supported Pinochet's coup) and the BND, citing "the good of the state" as the main reason. "The release of information related to the cooperation with foreign security forces would breach the strict and unlimited confidentiality that forms the basis of all intelligence cooperation," according to the government.

The questions that remained unanswered include: When and in what way was the BND active in Chile? Did the CIA inform the BND about the putsch, which the US had supported both financially and actively through its intelligence agency? Was the BND involved in any way with the CIA operations in Chile? What was the central element of German foreign policy in Chile, if not human rights? 

"We can assume that there was close cooperation [between the BND and the CIA], and that it was legitimized by anti-communism," Korte said. The German government also refused to say whether any Chilean military personnel had been trained in West Germany in the years between 1965 and 1995.

Deutschland Chile Franz Josef Strauss bei Pinochet (picture alliance/UPI)

Franz Josef Strauss (left) met General Pinochet in 1977

Read more: 20 secret police convicted for Pinochet-era crimes

A transparent secret service?

Korte was particularly exercised by the fact the responses came from a ministry run by the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), which has otherwise made a point of its concern for reevaluating German history. "It just shows that there is no awareness of the problem," he said. "There is apparently no consciousness of history in [Foreign Minister] Heiko Maas."

He also questioned the government's excuses for not providing information: how events that happened decades ago could effect the BND's current operations, or why the German government would want to respect its confidentiality agreements with a regime that maintained torture camps. He also formally complained to the government about the perceived lack of cooperation.

Korte got similar answers to his questions on the BND's collaboration with the military junta that governed Greece between 1967 and 1974. The BND had maintained close contact with its Greek counterpart, the KYP, before and after the coup that brought the far-right regime to power, but could offer Korte no details from the BND's own reports from the country.

The government is not obliged to release intelligence documents that are younger than 60 years old, but Korte and other critics pointed out that its reticence does not chime with the BND's transparency initiatives.

Last October, the agency released a book produced by an independent panel of historians who had researched its archives from 1945 to 1968, supplying €2.4 million ($2.75 million) to support the project. Korte praised this report, commenting that it showed that critical historical reappraisal, even when funded by the government agencies being reappraised, was possible after all.

Chile National Stadium (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

'Life is pleasant if its sunny at the stadium' - German politician's comment on Chile's national stadium became notorious

Read more: Greeks recall 1973 student defiance of junta

The lucrative dictatorship

The Foreign Ministry did offer some insight into German relations with Chile. The answers to Korte's questions revealed that trade with Chile saw a major boost in the year after Pinochet took over, with exports rising by over 40 percent in 1974, and imports by 65 percent.

In fact, German newspaper reports from the time revealed that conservative politicians, along with sections of the media, initially celebrated Pinochet's takeover and the economic benefits it promised.

Franz-Josef Strauss, government minister several times and leader of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) for over 25 years, told the Bayernkurier in 1973 that "the word 'order' once again has a sweet sound for Chileans."

Meanwhile Bruno Heck, then general secretary of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), traveled to Pinochet's Chile in 1973 as a show of solidarity. When asked about reports that the national stadium in Santiago had been turned into a detention camp where dissidents were being tortured, Heck infamously told the Süddeutsche Zeitung on his return, "life in the stadium is rather pleasant in sunny weather."

For Korte, the government's reticent responses to his questions raised bigger issues about what he called "blind-spots" in West Germany's post-war history: "For example the government's cooperation with the apartheid regime in South Africa, and others like Pinochet and the Greek military dictatorship," he said. "And I think it's time that this history is worked through and the government took a stance on it."

  • Soldiers in Chile on a roof, aiming at the presidential palace in 1973 (OFF/AFP/Getty Images)

    Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy

    Chile's September 11

    September 11, 1973, changed the lives of many Chileans forever. General Augusto Pinochet, commander in chief of the Chilean army, overthrew the incumbent socialist president, Salvador Allende. The military bombarded the presidential palace "La Moneda" in the capital Santiago, arrested government supporters, leftists and Pinochet opponents.

  • Salvador Allende at the ballot box (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy

    Salvador Allende, a people's president

    The socialist president had only been in office for three years before the coup. After having nationalized companies and dispossessed great land owners, his government faced massive opposition. The US didn't approve of the socialist leader in South America either. With the help of the CIA, Washington boycotted Allende's economic policies and incited Chile's media against the government.

  • Soldiers, firemen carry Salvador Allende's body Militärputsch in Chile 1973 (picture-alliance/AP)

    Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy

    The president's death

    President Allende committed suicide on the day of the coup, stating in his farewell speech that his commitment to Chile did not allow him to take an easy way out. The photo above shows soldiers and firefighters carrying his body from the presidential palace. Meanwhile, the Estadio Nacional stadium was used as a concentration camp: 40,000 people were detained there, thousands tortured and killed.

  • Chile national monument Estadio Nacional in Santiago de Chile | DW-Kameramann Walter Ramirez (DW/S. Spröer)

    Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy

    A stadium as a concentration camp

    Walter Ramirez, cameraman for DW's "After the Escape" feature, was also arrested. A student at the time, he was walking with a friend when soldiers arrested the two of them on September 11, 1973. His friend not only had long hair, he also had Argentinian pesos on him, which he needed to travel to his wife and son in Argentine. For days, the alleged "traitors" were kept in the national stadium.

  • Chile national monument Estadio Nacional in Santiago de Chile (DW/S. Spröer)

    Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy

    Shots in the changing room

    Walter Ramirez and his friend were locked into a changing room with nearly 100 other men. They all needed to share two bathrooms, while bored soldiers shot at the windows. After several days, Walter and his friend were released. To this day, he doesn't know why. Could it be because his father worked for a US company? The topic is taboo in his family.

  • Chile Augusto Pinochet (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy

    General turned dictator: Augusto Pinochet

    The head behind the coup was General Augusto Pinochet, supreme commander of the armed forces. He governed Chile from 1973 until 1990 in a dictatorial style. Political parties and leftist trade unions were forbidden. Freedom of opinion ceased to exist. Despite all this, the Pinochet regime continued to be supported by the US, as well as some politicians in Germany.

  • Books burned in Chile in September 1973 (AFP/Getty Images)

    Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy

    Torture, assassinations and book burnings

    Chilean artists, writers and intellectuals were also persecuted. Song writer Victor Jara was arrested, tortured and shot to death in a basketball stadium in Santiago. Books written by authors regarded as bothersome were burnt on the streets. Numerous opponents of the regime were to leave Chile over the next months and years.

  • Author Antonio Skarmeta (WDR)

    Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy

    Antonio Skarmeta: exile in Berlin

    Author and university professor Antonio Skarmeta also fled Chile in 1973. For 16 years, he lived in exile in Berlin where he wrote "Nixpassiert" (Nothing Happened) and "The Postman," two highly successful books that were adapted into film several times. Exile was a theme that would dominate his life. His story is told in the DW special feature, "After the Escape."

  • Isabel Allende author 1985 (VICTOR ROJAS/AFP/Getty Images)

    Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy

    Isabel Allende's flight from Chile

    Another internationally acclaimed writer who left Chile is Isabel Allende, author of the bestseller "The House of the Spirits." In 1975, the journalist and women's rights activist fled to Venezuela. Incidentally, President Salvador Allende was not her uncle, as is often claimed, but the cousin of her father. In her novel "Paula," she describes her years in exile. She now lives in the US.

  • Chile Dictator General Augusto Pinochet (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy

    Counted days for Pinochet

    In August 1987, dictator Augusto Pinochet oversaw a military parade in honor of the 14th anniversary of his coup (picture). But his days were counted. A national referendum on his political future was planned for October 1988. The opponents of his dictatorship mobilized all available forces. With a spectacular action, they initiated change for Chile.

  • Chile General Pinochet lost the referendum (1988) (picture-alliance/dpa/epa)

    Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy

    A successful No campaign

    In October 1988, the Chilean population decided whether or not Augusto Pinochet should run as the sole candidate during the next elections. Yes or no? A colorful campaign mobilized the masses. A majority dared to say no. It was the beginning of the end of the dictatorship.

  • Pinochet and Patricio Aylwin (Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile)

    Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy

    Peaceful transition to democracy

    In 1990, Pinochet passed on power to Christian Democrat Patricio Aylwin (right). However, until 1998, Pinochet kept serving as supreme commander of the armed forces. Implicated in over 300 criminal charges, a final verdict wasn't reached by the International Criminal Court before Augusto Pinochet's death at the age of 91, on December 10, 2006.

  • Chile demonstration (DW/S. Spröer)

    Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy

    The dictatorship's legacy in a divided society

    It took a long time for Chile to deal with its former dictatorship. Democracy has by no means solved all problems. On this photo from March 2017, people demonstrate against the AFP pension system, which was privatized during the Pinochet era and still excludes many people from obtaining a pension. The dictatorship continues to haunt the country, but at least people can now demonstrate for change.

    Author: Susanne Spröer (ad)


DW recommends

Chile honors victims of Pinochet regime

Activists have demanded justice for victims of Pinochet's regime and closure of a special "luxury" prison for ex-officials. The South American country is still struggling to bring ex-officials to justice. (14.09.2015)  

Chile: 20 secret police jailed for Pinochet-era crimes

Twenty former Chilean intelligence agents have been jailed over forced disappearances during the Pinochet dictatorship. The crimes were committed under Operation Condor — a secret campaign to wipe out the opposition. (22.09.2018)  

Greeks recall 1973 student defiance of junta

Athens protesters decrying a 1973 military crushing of a student uprising converged on the US Embassy. Radicals clashed with police after a peaceful main march. (18.11.2018)  

Chile's ex-army chief Juan Emilio Cheyre convicted for Pinochet-era murders

General Juan Emilio Cheyre has been convicted for his involvement in the notorious Caravan of Death. He is the most senior figure to be convicted for crimes under the 1973-90 military dictatorship. (10.11.2018)  

Michelle Bachelet: From torture survivor to UN human rights head

Persecuted under Pinochet, educated in East Germany, and the first female president of Chile — Bachelet has led a remarkable path to the UN. Her mandate as the body's Human Rights Commissioner began Saturday. (01.09.2018)  

Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy

September 11, 1973 changed the lives of many Chileans forever. A coup against President Allende brought Augusto Pinochet to power. Sixteen years later, a spectacular campaign toppled the dictator. (19.12.2017)  

Related content

Chile Eingang der Kolonie Colonia Dignidad

Chile, Germany establish Colonia Dignidad commission 13.07.2017

Germany and Chile have signed an agreement on the notorious cult of Colonia Dignidad founded by a pedophile ex-Nazi who fled Germany after WWII. The cult operated with impunity for decades, committing dreadful crimes.

Deutschland Bonn Beethoven Denkmal

Beethoven's Ninth at the G20: Peace, joy - and provocation 07.07.2017

Classical music's greatest hit, being performed Friday at the G20, has a political dimension. If the 20 world leaders listen closely they'll hear the subtext - probably exactly as Chancellor Angela Merkel intended.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

German government cagey on spy cooperation in Pinochet's Chile

Germany: Renewables overtake coal as main power source

Far-right group patrols German city after migrant assaults

Cinema gives AfD members free entry to 'Schindler's List'