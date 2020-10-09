Child waste pickers in Syria

Syria: Children scavenging in landfills

Young Rakan scavenges through landfills to earn a pittance from what he finds. It's the only way he can help keep his family fed in a refugee camp in northern Idlib. Rakan is one of the thousands of Syrian children denied a childhood and a future.

Algae: A green climate solution?

Plastic, fertilizer, fuels, even cow farts – all things that algae can make more sustainable. Could we be on the brink of an algae revolution?









Nigeria: A young environmental educator

Oluwaseyi Moejoh is committed to making Nigeria a cleaner place. Lagos is choking in garbage – a threat to the environment and residents' health. The 20-year-old student hopes her U-recycle initiative will make a change across Nigeria.









Namibia: Global Teen

This edition's Global Teen is Dubi Gawusas. She's from Namibia and has six sisters. When she's older, she wants to become a teacher or a pilot.

