Child waste pickers in Syria

Young refugees in Syria who have to go scavenging instead of attending school. Is algae a secret weapon in the fight against climate change? How a Nigerian student wants to tackle her country's environmental problems.
Syria: Children scavenging in landfills
Young Rakan scavenges through landfills to earn a pittance from what he finds. It's the only way he can help keep his family fed in a refugee camp in northern Idlib. Rakan is one of the thousands of Syrian children denied a childhood and a future.
Algae: A green climate solution?
Plastic, fertilizer, fuels, even cow farts – all things that algae can make more sustainable. Could we be on the brink of an algae revolution?
Nigeria: A young environmental educator
Oluwaseyi Moejoh is committed to making Nigeria a cleaner place. Lagos is choking in garbage – a threat to the environment and residents' health. The 20-year-old student hopes her U-recycle initiative will make a change across Nigeria.
Namibia: Global Teen
This edition's Global Teen is Dubi Gawusas. She's from Namibia and has six sisters. When she's older, she wants to become a teacher or a pilot.
