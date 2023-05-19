Changing Demographics and the Impact on Our Future

A growing global population means growing challenges. Also on Global Us: Accommodating India’s growing retiree population. Career opportunities for young South African women.

Plus: Are immigrants the solution to deserted villages in Spain?

Spain: Immigrants bringing villages back to life

An exodus of young people is leaving villages in Spain with an aging populating. At the same time, a growing number of refugees are arriving in the country – and are being assigned to rural communities as part of a government scheme.

Demographics: What will the future bring?

Why is the global population continually rising, while the birth rate is dropping in some regions? While industrialized nations have an aging population, Africa is a continent of the young. What does all of this mean for our future?

India: Who Will Care for the Elderly?

India has over 100 million people aged 60+ – and the disappearance of traditional family structures is increasing demand for retirement homes. The majority of the elderly, however, cannot afford the costs involved.

South Africa: The Female Bosses of Tomorrow

Women across Africa still have few opportunities for advancement – especially in technical occupations. Naadiya Moosajee and the STEM educational organization help young women to prepare for a new career.

