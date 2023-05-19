  1. Skip to content
Spanien Zamora
Image: J. Moebes/imageBroker/picture alliance
SocietyGlobal issues

Changing Demographics and the Impact on Our Future

28 minutes ago

A growing global population means growing challenges. Also on Global Us: Accommodating India’s growing retiree population. Career opportunities for young South African women.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RZE8

Global 3000 is now Global Us

Plus: Are immigrants the solution to deserted villages in Spain?

Still Global Us | Spanien Migranten
Image: DW

Spain: Immigrants bringing villages back to life

An exodus of young people is leaving villages in Spain with an aging populating. At the same time, a growing number of refugees are arriving in the country – and are being assigned to rural communities as part of a government scheme.

Still Global Us | Demography Explainer
Image: DW

 

 

Demographics: What will the future bring?

Why is the global population continually rising, while the birth rate is dropping in some regions? While industrialized nations have an aging population, Africa is a continent of the young. What does all of this mean for our future?

Still Global Us | Indien Altenheime
Image: DW

India: Who Will Care for the Elderly?

India has over 100 million people aged 60+ – and the disappearance of traditional family structures is increasing demand for retirement homes. The majority of the elderly, however, cannot afford the costs involved.

Still Global Us | Südafrika Frauen
Image: DW

 

South Africa: The Female Bosses of Tomorrow

Women across Africa still have few opportunities for advancement – especially in technical occupations. Naadiya Moosajee and the STEM educational organization help young women to prepare for a new career.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 22.05.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 22.05.2023 – 05:02 UTC
MON 22.05.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 22.05.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 23.05.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 24.05.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 24.05.2023 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 26.05.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 26.05.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

G7 leaders participate in a wreath laying ceremony in Hiroshima, western Japan, on May 19, 2023

G7 nations unveil new sanctions against Russia

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
