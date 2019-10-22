 Champions League live: Olympiacos vs. Bayern Munich | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.10.2019

Sports

Champions League live: Olympiacos vs. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich face Olympiacos on matchday 3 of the Champions League. The Bundesliga champions are licking their wounds after a shock 2-2 draw against Augsburg at the weekend. Follow all the live action on DW's live blog.

Fussball CHL 15/16 Gruppenphase | Olympiakos Piraeus - FC Bayern Muenchen | Thomas Mueller (picture-alliance/dpa/Pressefoto ULMER/M. Ulmer)

Welcome

-- As usual, there's plenty of storylines swirling around Bayern before this one. The long term injury to Niklas Süle leaves Bayern short of center back options and may lead to an increase in playing time for Javi Martinez, one of a number of players rumored to be unhappy. Another of those is Thomas Müller, whose non-selection has caused waves in Germany, with club president Uli Hoeness recently going public to defend Niko Kovac over the absence of the Germany star from the teamsheet.

"It was clear that if (Coutinho) arrives, it will be more difficult for Thomas," he said ahead of this one. Plenty of eyes on that teamsheet.

-- Hello! Welcome to DW's live coverage of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Olympiacos. After a shock 2-2 draw against Augsburgin the Bundesliga, the German champions travel to the Greek capital looking to bounce back into form.

Follow us here and on Twitter at DW Sports for all the updates leading into the match and all the live action from kickoff!

Watch video 01:47

Bayern Munich play in Greece, with injuries

