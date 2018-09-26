 Captured Russian whales and orcas to be freed from ′whale jail′ | News | DW | 13.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Captured Russian whales and orcas to be freed from 'whale jail'

Dozens of beluga whales and orcas are being held in icy waters in Russia after they were captured by a fishery. The so-called "whale jail" has been condemned by activists and Russia has promised to free the animals.

Dozens of beluga whales and orcas are held in small pens in icy waters at a coastal fishery in Russia's far-east (picture picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/Y. Smityuk)

Almost 100 captured beluga whales and orcas are languishing at a coastal fishery in far-east Russia, which allegedly sought to sell the animals to Chinese aquariums, activists said.

Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev vowed to remove the whales from the fishery in Srednyaya Bay, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

The facility — found to be in possession of 87 whales and 11 orcas — is due to be emptied as soon as weather conditions are warm enough for the animals to be transported, Gordeyev said.

Read more: Sleeping giants — when whales nap

They will then be taken to a center that specializes in caring for large marine wildlife at Russky Island near the far-eastern city of Vladivostok.

But for now, the fate of the animals remains unclear, as they continue to sit in icy waters in small rectangular pens in what has been labelled a "whale jail."

Dozens of beluga whales and orcas are held in small pens in icy waters at a coastal fishery in Russia's far-east (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/Y. Smityuk)

Each pen is filled with several animals and researchers who visited the facility said the beluga whales are distressed

Fishing companies charged

Gordeyev's promise came after Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) brought charges against four companies in late February for breaking fishing laws and demanded that the whales be freed.

Read more: What can stop Japan's 'gruesome' whale hunting program?

"Expertise showed that the animals were kept in unsatisfactory conditions, and must be released into their natural habitat," the TASS news agency cited the FSB as saying.

The FSB said it had been instructed to empty the facility after uncovering the 98 sea creatures, according to a statement carried by Russian news wires.

Dozens of beluga whales and orcas are held in small pens in icy waters at a coastal fishery in Russia's far-east (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/Y. Smityuk)

The whales and orcas have been held in icy waters in small rectangular pens

Animals in distress

Dmitry Lisitysn, head of Russian NGO Sakhalin Environment Watch, was invited by authorities to visit the facility on January 18 and 19 to assess the animals' health, National Geographic reported.

Lisitsyn told National Geographic that among the captured whales were 15 beluga babies who likely had not been weaned off their mothers' milk when they were taken and that all of the beluga whales appeared to be in distress.

Lisitsyn said there were orcas with lesions around their dorsal fins, which could be from frostbite, or a fungal or bacterial infection from the stagnant water.

Celebrities speak out

The so-called "whale jail" has caught the attention of celebrities including Pamela Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio, who encouraged his Twitter followers to sign a Change.org petition calling for the whales to be freed.

According to the Change.org petition, there are currently 11 orcas, 5 baby walrus and 90 baby belugas held in these enclosures, and 15 of the belugas are yearlings that need their mothers for survival. 

The petition for the whales has received more than 900,000 signatures.

law/jm (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

What can stop Japan's 'gruesome' whale hunting program?

Japan's ongoing "research whaling" program has incited fresh outrage after a recent report on the summer hunt in the Southern Ocean detailed the killing of over 120 pregnant whales. Julian Ryall reports. (31.05.2018)  

Sleeping giants — when whales nap

Falling asleep in a bathtub appears to be a very bad idea for humans. Simply, because we can't breathe under water. But what about whales and other marine mammals — why don't they drown? (18.12.2017)  

Looking for whales, finding dolphins

Hardly anywhere else on Earth is as good for whale watching as the Canary Islands in the Atlantic. DW reporter Christina Deicke went on board to get a glimpse of these marine giants in their natural habitat. (04.01.2019)  

Japan withdraws from International Whaling Commission

Japan will resume commercial whaling in July 2019. Tokyo has long deflected criticism for its commercial whaling activities, arguing that eating whale meat is a part of its culture. (26.12.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Why are whales so big?  

Related content

Großbritannien Delphin-Autopsie

Britain's marine crime scene investigators 26.09.2018

Hundreds of whales, dolphins and porpoises wash up on Britain's shores every year. Ocean crime scene investigators are working to understand why, and grasp the bigger picture of life and death in the deep.

Symbolbild zur Nachricht Grauwal legt Rekord-Entfernung zurück

Our beautiful planet: Spring whale migration 22.03.2018

Spring has sprung in the northern hemisphere. That means large numbers of gray whales are beginning their migration from Mexican to Alaskan waters, much to the delight of whale watchers.

Walhaie

Microplastics endanger whales and sharks 05.02.2018

Microplastics represent a significant risk for large marine filter feeders like whales and sharks, a new study reveals. It's another wake-up call around the massive problem of plastic pollution.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  