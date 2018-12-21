 Japan withdraws from International Whaling Commission | News | DW | 26.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Japan withdraws from International Whaling Commission

Japan will resume commercial whaling in July 2019. Tokyo has long deflected criticism for its commercial whaling activities, arguing that eating whale meat is a part of its culture.

Captured whale above ship

Japan will withdraw from the International Whaling Commission (IWC), a government spokesman confirmed on Wednesday. The move sets the stage for Japan to resume commercial whaling activities next year.

"Commercial whaling to be resumed from July next year will be limited to Japan's territorial waters and exclusive economic zones. We will not hunt in the Antarctic waters or in the southern hemisphere," top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

Suga said Japan would communicate its decision to the IWC by the end of the year. As such, the withdrawal will come into effect by June 30, 2019.

The Japanese government had tried to persuade the IWC to allow its commercial whaling, but the international organization rejected the bid in September. As a result, it was expected that Tokyo would end its membership with the IWC.

With its IWC exit, Japan now joins Iceland and Norway in openly defying the organization's ban on commercial whale hunting.

Read more: What can stop Japan's 'gruesome' whale hunting program?

A controversial practice

Despite the 1986 IWC moratorium on commercial whaling to protect whale populations from extinction, Japan nevertheless kills an estimated 450 whales annually.

Japan has deflected international criticism and staunchly defended commercial whale hunting. Tokyo has long argued that most whale species are not endangered and that eating whale is a part of its culture.

Sam Annesley, executive director at Greenpeace Japan, decried the IWC withdrawal. "It's clear that the government is trying to sneak in this announcement at the end of year, away from the spotlight of international media, but the world sees this for what it is," Annesley said in a statement.

"The declaration today is out of step with the international community, let alone the protection needed to safeguard the future of our oceans and these majestic creatures. The government of Japan must urgently act to conserve marine ecosystems, rather than resume commercial whaling," he added.

jcg/aw (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Watch video 03:39
Now live
03:39 mins.

Whale-watching versus whale-hunting off Iceland's coast

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Japan's bid to restart commercial whale hunting rejected at IWC

Tokyo says it may pull out of the International Whaling Commission after losing an attempt to restart commercial whaling. The 72-year-old IWC is facing its worst split over conservation needs versus substainable hunting. (15.09.2018)  

Japan kills 333 whales in annual Antarctic hunt, flouting international laws

Japan has continued its annual whaling expeditions, defying international laws in the name of "scientific research." Japan has claimed that it is not in violation of a global moratorium banning the hunting of whales. (31.03.2017)  

What can stop Japan's 'gruesome' whale hunting program?

Japan's ongoing "research whaling" program has incited fresh outrage after a recent report on the summer hunt in the Southern Ocean detailed the killing of over 120 pregnant whales. Julian Ryall reports. (31.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Whale-watching versus whale-hunting off Iceland's coast  

Related content

Glattwal

Japan launches bid to end commercial whaling ban at IWC Brazil meeting 10.09.2018

Japan argues a nearly three-decade ban on commercial whale hunting was meant to be temporary. Conservationists say whales need to be protected, now more than ever.

Japan | Walfang

Japan's bid to restart commercial whale hunting rejected at IWC 15.09.2018

Tokyo says it may pull out of the International Whaling Commission after losing an attempt to restart commercial whaling. The 72-year-old IWC is facing its worst split over conservation needs versus substainable hunting.

Großbritannien Delphin-Autopsie

Britain's marine crime scene investigators 26.09.2018

Hundreds of whales, dolphins and porpoises wash up on Britain's shores every year. Ocean crime scene investigators are working to understand why, and grasp the bigger picture of life and death in the deep.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 