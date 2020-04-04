 Bundesliga transfers: Havertz, Werner, Sancho – will they stay or will they go? | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 14.04.2020

Sports

Bundesliga transfers: Havertz, Werner, Sancho – will they stay or will they go?

With German football on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, no-one knows how the league will play out. But behind the scenes, transfer plans continue, and several Bundesliga stars could be moving this summer.

Havertz Kai Team Bayer 04 Leverkusen (imago images/L. Perenyi)

Kai Havertz (20)
Club: Bayer Leverkusen (contract until: 2021)
Position: Attacking midfield
Value: €81m
Interest from: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, others.

It was merely a question of where to and how much? As well as the inevitable interest from Bayern Munich, Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, European champions Liverpool and several other top clubs have also expressed an interest in Kai Havertz.

One thing is for sure, the young German international was set to become one of the most expensive transfers in Bundesliga history this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen expected to ask for at least €100m ($109m) for the attacking midfielder.

But the coronavirus has changed everything. The potential loss of television, sponsorship and matchday income has left the future of many clubs both in Germany and abroad unclear. The transfer market itself is also at a crossroads, and the Havertz saga is on ice.

The 20-year-old's contract runs until 2021 but the Bayer-backed "works club” will be unwilling to let Havertz leave on a free in 15 months' time – and certainly not to a domestic rival. They may consider a bespoke deal with the youngster, similar to the deal RB Leipzig have struck with Timo Werner (see below): an extended and improved contract but with a buy-out clause so that Havertz could still leave next summer. Maybe not for €100m, but at least for €40-60m.

Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Union Berlin (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Hitij)

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

Timo Werner (24)
Club: RB Leipzig (contract until: 2023)
Position: Striker
Value: €64m
Interest from: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United

"Timo Werner to Bayern Munich" was the Bundesliga transfer saga of last summer before Bayern decided to place all their eggs in the "Leroy Sane" basket instead. The Manchester City winger was and still is the preferred choice of sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, but his cruciate knee injury put an end to negotiations.

Soon after, Werner extended his contract with RB Leipzig, leaving Bayern to turn to Croatian veteran Ivan Perisic as back-up for Robert Lewandowski. But new head coach Hansi Flick is an admirer of Werner and stipulated that he be given a say in transfers before signing his own permanent contract at the start of April.

And Flick could yet get his man. Werner's new contract in Leipzig contains a buy-out clause which Bayern could activate with a bid of €60m – although the player himself has not ruled out a move abroad, name-checking Premier League giants Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United in recent months.

Still, RB sporting director Oliver Mintzlaff is remaining calm. "I am completely relaxed about the Werner situation," he told Sky recently. "He's not signalled that he wants to stay beyond the summer, but he doesn't have to: he has a contract until 2023." But Mintzlaff will know that the chances of Werner seeing out that contract are very low indeed.

Bundesliga Fußball FC Bayern München | Fussballspieler | Philippe Coutinho (AFP/C. Stache)

Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich)

Philippe Coutinho (27)
Club: Bayern Munich (on a one-year loan from Barcelona)
Position: Attacking midfield
Value: €56m
Interest from: Chelsea, Tottenham, Bayern Munich

As Philippe Coutinho nears the end of his season-long loan from Barcelona, the question is not just whether he will stay at Bayern Munich, but whether he even wants to?

Bayern have an option to buy the 27-year-old for just over €100m but, despite eight goals and six assists in 22 Bundesliga games, Coutinho has never quite settled in Munich. Reports suggest that London could be his next destination – but where exactly?

In the west of the city, Chelsea have long been admirers of the Brazilian but, to the north of town, Tottenham Hotspur are now also said to have entered the race. Both, however, are only interested in loan deals, rather than a permanent transfer.

A loan extension might suit Bayern, too, if Coutinho wants it.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - 1. FC Köln (Reuters/L. Kuegeler)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Jadon Sancho (20)
Club: Borussia Dortmund (contract until: 2022)
Position: Winger
Value: €117m
Interest from: Manchester United, Chelsea

It's no secret that several of England's biggest clubs want to bring Jadon Sancho back home and, after almost three years in Germany, the 20-year-old is also open to a move to the Premier League. But where exactly?

Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool have signalled that Borussia Dortmund's asking price of over €120m is too high, but Manchester United and Chelsea remain interested. Reports in England suggest that Sancho himself would prefer a move back to Manchester, where he still has friends from his time in Manchester City's youth team.

At United, Sancho would be the jewel in the crown around which manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to build a new team. He would be offered the club's famous number seven shirt, worn previously by Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Eric Cantona, and would link up with England teammate Marcus Rashford. But first, United need to qualify for the Champions League.

The 20-time English champions were fifth when the Premier League was suspended with nine games to play, three points behind fourth-place Chelsea. But with UEFA having banned rivals City from the Champions League for two seasons, fifth place could conceivably be enough.

- Read more: How a Jadon Sancho move to Manchester United has become more likely

Torwart Alexander Nübel wechselt zu FC Bayern München (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

Alexander Nübel (Schalke)

Alexander Nübel (23)
Club: Schalke (moving to Bayern Munich in summer)
Position: Goalkeeper
Value: €9.5m
Interest from: loan move?

In contrast to some of his peers, Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nübel made up his mind early and already knows where his future lies: Bayern Munich. The 23-year-old has already agreed to join the German champions this summer, but will he actually play there?

Current Bayern goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer (34) has no intention of vacating his spot between the posts just yet and, despite board member Oliver Kahn insisting that Nübel is happy to play second fiddle, the ambitious young stopper will surely want guaranteed game time.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has also ruled out loaning Nübel out, but Bayern do have form for such moves: Philipp Lahm went to Stuttgart, Toni Kroos went to Leverkusen, and David Alaba and Serge Gnabry went to Hoffenheim.

If Nübel wants match practise, perhaps that's something he – and Bayern – should consider.

Zitattafel | Mario Götze redet über seine Zukunft mit BVB

Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund)

Mario Götze (27)
Club: Borussia Dortmund (out of contract this summer)
Position: Attacking midfield
Value: €10.5m (available on a free)
Interest from: Italy, England, Spain

Mario Götze is out of contract at Borussia Dortmund this summer and Germany's 2014 World Cup winning hero looks set to be on the move again.

The 27-year-old notched up seven goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga last season and recently changed agents, telling DPA he had decided to "restructure his career planning" – in other words: he's looking for a transfer.

But where to? The most likely destination would appear to be abroad and reports suggest there has been interest from unnamed La Liga, Serie A and Premier League clubs.

There are some private changes on the horizon too, with Götze's wife Ann-Kathrin expecting a child. So, for the father-to-be, it isn't just a question of where he wants to play football, but where he wants to raise a family.

- Read more: Where next for Mario Götze?

RB Leipzig vs FC Augsburg | Dayot Upamecano (picture-alliance/AP Images/J. Meyer)

Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig)

Dayot Upamecano (21)
Club: RB Leipzig (contract until: 2021)
Position: Center-back
Value: €45m
Interest from: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, others.

One of 19 Red Bull players to have made the step from Salzburg to Leipzig, Dayot Upamecano's performances in the Bundesliga and Champions League have attracted the attention of half of Europe.

RB Leipzig have conceded just 18 goals in 19 league games so far this season – the best defense in the Bundesliga – thanks in large part to the 21-year-old central defender.

Upamecano, who has represented France from under-16 to under-21 level, demonstrates an authority and presence at the back beyond his years and has a €60m buy-out clause in his contact, which runs until next summer.

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krösche recently told Kicker magazine that "such a sum is unrealistic, in this summer at least," referring to the effect that the coronavirus crisis could have on the finances of clubs across Europe.

However, given the identities of the clubs allegedly interested in Upamecano, it seems unlikely that they would be put off: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester United are among several big names who have reportedly put out feelers.

Speaking to French television two years ago, an even younger Upamecano specifically mentioned Real and United as "dream destinations," adding: "But if you want to play for one of those clubs, you have to work hard." He's certainly done that, and his reward could be just around the corner.

  • Kai Havertz, 20, Bayer Leverkusen (imago)

    Bundesliga: The young stars to watch in 2019-20

    Kai Havertz, 20, Bayer Leverkusen

    The standout star of Germany's next generation, Havertz has already racked up 88 top flight appearances, scoring 24 goals. He's technically superb, strong with both feet and capable of finding space as well as both scoring and creating. Havertz has said he will remain at Leverkusen this season but it seems only a matter of time before he moves on. Bayern Munich are long-term suitors.

  • Jadon Sancho, 19, Borussia Dortmund (picture-alliance/KIRCHNER/D. Inderlied)

    Bundesliga: The young stars to watch in 2019-20

    Jadon Sancho, 19, Borussia Dortmund

    Once a curiosity as an Englishman playing in Germany, Sancho is now something of a trailblazer, with plenty of other young Brits following suit. The former Manchester City winger has great balance, decision-making talent beyond his years, speed and composure. After being eased in to the first team in 2017-18, he was one of the stars of last season, scoring 12 league goals with 17 assists.

  • Dayot Upamecano, 20, RB Leipzig (Getty Images/M.Kern)

    Bundesliga: The young stars to watch in 2019-20

    Dayot Upamecano, 20, RB Leipzig

    The French center back (above left) is another who looks destined for the top. An imposing figure, Upamecano is dominant in the air and reads the game well. He can also bring the ball into midfield and, despite lapses of concentration that often come with the territory for young defenders, has become a mainstay of the league's tightest defense. Julian Nagelsmann should be an ideal coach for him.

  • Fußball Bundesliga | 19. Spieltag | Fortuna Düsseldorf - RB Leipzig | Jubel (0:2) (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    Bundesliga: The young stars to watch in 2019-20

    Ibrahima Konate, 20, RB Leipzig

    Another RB Leipzig center back who is similarly dominant, both in the air and on the ground. Konate enjoyed a superb season last time out and stepped up a notch after Upamecano's late-season injury. The French youngster described Upamecano as "like a brother to me" and the pair will be hoping to develop their partnership this term.

  • Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - Mainz 05 (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Kaspar-Bartke)

    Bundesliga: The young stars to watch in 2019-20

    Alphonso Davies, 18, Bayern Munich

    The Canadian winger was born in a refugee camp and joined Bayern in January. A string of substitute appearances totalling 74 minutes followed, enough time for Davies to score his first goal, against Mainz. The departures of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben may offer Davies more opportunities this year – especially after the injury to Bayern target Leroy Sane.

  • Marcus Thuram (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/M. Paolone)

    Bundesliga: The young stars to watch in 2019-20

    Marcus Thuram, 21, Gladbach

    The son of French World Cup winner Lillian joined the Foals in July after impressing with French clubs Sochaux and Guingamp. Unlike his father, one of the best defenders of his generation, Marcus is an attacking player comfortable on the left wing or upfront. Tall and strong, Thuram is also a direct dribbler and may be asked to fill the boots of Thorgan Hazard, who has moved to Borussia Dortmund.

  • Weston McKennie, 20, Schalke (Getty Images/AFP/M. Antonov)

    Bundesliga: The young stars to watch in 2019-20

    Weston McKennie, 20, Schalke

    A rare bright spot in a dark season for Schalke, McKennie spent the summer captaining the USA to the final of the Gold Cup despite his tender years. Most comfortable as a tenacious ball-winning midfielder, McKennie played in several positions last season as Domenico Tedersco searched for a winning formula he never found. Fellow US international David Wagner's appointment was welcomed by McKennie.

  • Evan N'Dicka, 19, Eintracht Frankfurt (picture-alliance/dpa/Eintracht Frankfurt)

    Bundesliga: The young stars to watch in 2019-20

    Evan N'Dicka, 19, Eintracht Frankfurt

    Another Frenchman, N'Dicka went under the radar slightly with Frankfurt's prolific front three stealing the limelight in their remarkable campaign. But the center back was excellent in the second half of the season, winning the Bundesliga's Rookie of the Month award (for under 23s) in February and a nomination for the yearly award. Smart and decisive, a big season could be in store.

  • Josh Sargent, 19, Werder Bremen (picture-alliance/sampics/C. Pahnke)

    Bundesliga: The young stars to watch in 2019-20

    Josh Sargent, 19, Werder Bremen

    The American striker made an instant impact last season, heading in just two minutes after coming off the bench for his debut. He ended the season with two league goals from just 205 minutes and, despite Sargent missing out on the US Gold Cup squad, Bremen coach Florian Kohfledt is impressed. "He's so good in the area, if you get the ball in the box you always think it could work," he said.

  • Jann Fiete-Arp, 19, Bayern Munich (Imago Images/ZUMA Wire/E. Williams)

    Bundesliga: The young stars to watch in 2019-20

    Jann-Fiete Arp, 19, Bayern Munich

    After choosing to join Bayern a year earlier than he could have from second-tier Hamburg, the German striker will be hoping to get some first-team action this campaign when the champions look to ease the load on Robert Lewandowski. A natural poacher, Arp made headlines by scoring in his first two professional appearances, but struggled in the 2nd Bundesliga last term. It's a big step up.

  • Tyler Adams RB Leipzig (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

    Bundesliga: The young stars to watch in 2019-20

    Tyler Adams, 20, RB Leipzig

    The third North American and the third Leipzig man in this group, Adams arrived at RB from their New York branch in January and looked immediately comfortable in the hustle and bustle of a Bundesliga central midfield. Strong in the tackle, a perceptive passer and with a wise head on his shoulders, Adams is a real all-rounder who can play at the base of midfield or a little farther forward.

  • Ademola Lookman, 21, RB Leipzig (picture alliance/AP Photo/J. Meyer)

    Bundesliga: The young stars to watch in 2019-20

    Ademola Lookman, 21, RB Leipzig

    One of those Englishman to follow in Sancho's footsteps, Lookman enjoyed a productive loan spell with Leipzig in 2018. The rapid forward can play across the front line and has an eye for goal, scoring five times in his 574 Bundesliga minutes. But after just two Premier League starts last term, Everton allowed Lookman to rejoin the German side permanently this summer. Big things are expected.

  • Achraf Hakimi (Reuters/L. Kuegeler)

    Bundesliga: The young stars to watch in 2019-20

    Achraf Hakimi, 20, Borussia Dortmund (loan)

    About to enter the second of two seasons on loan from Real Madrid, the fullback enjoyed a spectacular start to his BVB career, notching a goal and providing three assists in his firts five games. Comfortable on both sides of the pitch and currently better going forward than defending, Hakimi's season was ended by a metatarsal fracture in April.

  • Fussball Bundesliga l Schalke 04 vs FC Augsburg l Rabbi Matondo (Imago/RHR-Foto)

    Bundesliga: The young stars to watch in 2019-20

    Rabbi Matondo 18, Schalke

    The Welsh flyer has followed Sancho's path from Manchester City to the Ruhr region and will hope to make a similar impact. Judged as the fastest player in City's ranks, Matondo managed just a handful of substitute appearances after joining Schalke last year. "This opportunity – I couldn’t say no to it so it had to be done," he said on arrival. The winger will hope for even more chances in 2019-20.

    Author: Matt Pearson


