Bundesliga transfer blog: Dayot Upamecano signs new RB Leipzig contract

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Germany's transfer window was open for one day on July 1. It will reopen between July 15 and October 5. Here are the latest deals from the Bundesliga.

July 31

Done deal: Dayot Upamecano – RB Leipzig extension

Dayot Upamecano is staying put at RB Leipzig, at least for now. The Frenchman, 21, has signed a contract extension that runs until 2023. The center back had been strongly linked to English Premier League side Arsenal in recent weeks but said he's looking forward to continuing to help this "young and hungry team in an incredibly ambitious club" take the next step in its development.

July 30

Done deal: Patrick Erras – Nuremberg to Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen have dipped into the free agency market signing Erras, whose contract had run out with Nuremberg, the club he joined back in 2007. The 25-year-old holding midfielder made 23 appearances in all competitions for FCN last season, scoring three times.

Rumor: Pedri – Barcelona to Borussia Mönchengladbach

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed the club’s interest in signing Spain Under-19 international Pedri calling him “a very interesting player” when talking to ‘Gladbach Live’. A loan deal is being discussed for the player set to join Barca from Las Palmas this summer.

Done deal: Oliver Baumann – Hoffenheim extension

Baumann has cited being “highly valued” as one of the main reasons behind sign a contract extension that will see him stay with Hoffenheim through until 2023. 1899’s undisputed No1 has been with the club for six years making 198 appearances in all comeptitions.

July 29

Rumor: Jerome Boateng — Bayern Munich to Premier League

Boateng was a surprise package in the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign, but with his Bayern contract running out in 2021, he has not ruled out a return to England. "I would never say no […] I loved playing in the Premier League" he said on Bayern’s Audi Digital Summer Tour 2020.

Rumor: Matthias Ginter — Chelsea/Atletico Madrid

Having already been linked with a move to Inter Milan, reports now suggest that Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are also chasing the services of Gladbach center-back Matthias Ginter. His contract is due to run out at the end of next season, making this summer a pivotal window for the 26-year-old.

July 28

Done deal: Gregor Kobel — Hoffenheim to Stuttgart

Fresh from signing Waldemar Anton, Stuttgart snapped up another youngster with Bundesliga experience by making 22-year-old Kobel loan move permanent. The goalkeeper is expected to cost the newly-promoted side €4 million ($4.68m) with further performance related bonuses.

Done deal: Waldemar Anton — Hannover to Stuttgart

For a reported €4 million, the 24-year-old center back has returned to the Bundesliga. Once one of the most promising defenders in Germany, Anton will be keen to rediscover that form with Stuttgart, a team who has long been interested in him.

Done deal: Ermedin Demirovic — Alaves to Freiburg

The 22-year-old striker joins Freiburg from La Liga side Alaves for a reported €3.7 million. Demirovic was on loan at Swiss side St. Gallen last season where he scored 13 goals.

July 27

Rumor: Jonathan Ikone — Lille to Dortmund

Manchester United secured Champions League football for next season on Sunday, meaning their interest in Jadon Sancho is likely to increase. According to English paper, The Times, and a number of other sources, Dortmund have lined up 22-year-old Lille forward Ikone as a potential replacement. The French international made 28 appearances and scored three times in Ligue Un's truncated season.

July 26

Rumor: Ozan Kabak — Schalke to Liverpool

Kabak’s first season with Schalke was far from ideal, but the 2019 Bundesliga Rookie of the Season’s stock has not dropped according to reports linking him with the Premier League winners. The 20-year-old only made 21 starts in the Bundesliga in the 2019/20 campaign.

Rumor: Matthias Ginter — Borussia Möchengladbach to Inter Milan

Inter Milan are looking to further revamp their squad to build on a strong season in the Serie A that currently has them sat just two points behind league leaders Juventus. Ginter has talked of "staying for a few more years", but the right fee could force Gladbach's hands.

July 25

Done deal: Keita Endo — Yokohama F. Marinos to Union Berlin

Having already made Maris Bülter's loan from Magedeburg permanent, Union Berlin have further bolstered their options out wide, signing Japan international Endo on a one-year loan. The 22-year-old has scored 13 goals in 79 appearances in Japan's J1 League.

Rumor: Kingsley Coman — Bayern Munich to Manchester United

Manchester United's interest in Jadon Sancho is well known but, should a deal for the Borussia Dortmund winger not materialize, the Red Devils have a Plan B: Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman. According to The Athletic, the 24-year-old winger has held talks with the record English champions and would be open to a transfer.

July 24

Rumor: Marius Wolf — Borussia Dortmund to Hertha Berlin/Monaco

Another day, another rumor linking new Monaco head coach Niko Kovac with a member of his German Cup winning side from 2018. The latest is Dortmund's Marius Wolf, who is also being courted by Hertha Berlin having made 21 appearances during a season-long loan in the capital.

July 23

Done deal: Daniel Baier — Augsburg to free agent

Veteran captain Daniel Baier has parted ways with Augsburg, with the two sides agreeing to void his contract. In nine seasons, The 36-year-old made 355 appearances for Augsburg, more than any other player in the club's history.

July 22

Rumor: Filip Kostic — Eintracht Frankfurt to Monaco

Could the Serbian winger reunite with his former coach. According to Sport Bild, newly appointed Monaco coach Niko Kovac is keen on recruiting Kostic and Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic, whom he coached during his two-and-a-half-year stint at Eintracht Frankfurt. Kostic, who has spent two seasons in Germany's financial capital, is under contract with the Eagles until June 2023.

Done deal: Mike Frantz — Freiburg to Hannover

After six years in Freiburg, veteran midfielder Mike Frantz has completed a move to second-division side Hannover. The 33-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year contract with Hannover until June 2022.

July 21

Done deal: Hannes Wolf — RB Leipzig to Gladbach

The 21-year-old Austrian midfielder Hannes Wolf has joined Gladbach on a one-year loan. Wolf previously played under current Gladbach coach Marco Rose at RB Salzburg. The deal includes an option to buy.

Rumor: Benicio Baker-Boaitey — West Ham to Bayern Munich

Another highly touted young English player is set to leave England for Germany. West Ham's 16-year-old winger Benicio Baker-Boaitey is reportedly in talks with Bayern Munich after snubbing the Premier League club's professional contract offer. Baker-Boaitey, who turns 17 in January, would reportedly cost approximately €254,000 ($290,000) in compensation.

Done deal: Leo Balerdi — Dortmund to Marseille

Argentinean central defender Leonardo Balerdi has completed a loan move to Ligue 1 side Marseille from Borussia Dortmund. Despite playing towards the end of last season, it seems as though Dortmund don't think he is ready to play regularly for the first team just yet.

July 20

Rumor: Robin Gosens — Atalanta to Hertha Berlin

According to reports, Hertha Berlin are in the mix to sign Gosens, but face stiff competition from the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan. The 26-year-old has received permission to talk to interested parties from Atalanta, who face Paris-Saint Germain in the Champions League quarter finals next month.

Done deal: Jude Bellingham — Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of England youth international Jude Bellingham on a long-term deal.

Done deal? Jean-Kevin Augustin — RB Leipzig to Leeds United

Leipzig expect Leeds to honor a clause in Augustin’s loan deal that would makes his move permanent under condition of promotion, which the Yorkshire club secured on the weekend. The French striker has returned to Germany after the loan deal ended on June 30.

"I expect things will now take due course," Leipzig sporting director Markus Krösche told kicker. "We were all in full possession of our mental powers when we negotiated the contract." Leipzig are ready to take legal action should Leeds refuse to pay the agreed upon €21 million fee.

July 19

Rumor: Mario Götze — Free Agent to Fiorentina

A free agent after his contract with Borussia Dortmund was not extended, World Cup winner Mario Götze, is expected to decide his future this week. Reports strongly suggest, the 27-year-old could be set to reunite with former Bayern Munich teammate Franck Ribery at Serie A side Fiorentina.

Done deal: Niko Kovac to AS Monaco

Ligue 1 side Monaco have confirmed Niko Kovac as their new head coach. The 48-year-old has signed the dotted line on a three-year contract with the eight-time French champions, who finished ninth in the shortened 2019/20 campaign.

July 18

Rumor: Niko Kovac to AS Monaco

According to reports in France, former Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac is poised to take over at Ligue 1 side Monaco.

The Berlin-born Croatian has been out of work since being sacked by Bayern in November, despite winning a league and cup double with the Bavarians in 2019. He had reportedly been on Hertha Berlin's radar too but now looks set to begin a new chapter in the French principality.

July 17

Retired: Andre Schürrle

German World Cup winner André Schürrle has announced his retirement from football at the age of just 29. The attacking midfielder made 207 Bundesliga appearances during spells with Mainz, Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund, winning two German Cups, although he also won the English Premier League with Chelsea.

However, he is mostly remembered for his cross which set up Mario Götze's winning goal for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina in Brazil, a moment which ultimately turned out to be the zenith of a difficult career which petered out with loan spells at Fulham and Spartak Moscow.

Speaking to German magazine Der Spiegel about his decision, Schürrle revealed how football made him "rich but lonely" as "the low points got ever lower and the high points ever fewer."

July 16

Rumor: Jude Bellingham — Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund

One of the worst kept transfer secrets of 2020 looks set to be officially revealed, with young English prospect Jude Bellingham, 17, reportedly in Dortmund in order to sign a deal with the Bundesliga outfit. Bellingham, a central midfielder, just needs to add his signature to complete the €23 million deal, according to numerous outlets in England and Germany. The move has echoes of Dortmund's signing of Jadon Sancho, from Manchester City in 2017, though Bellingham has already racked up more than 40 senior appearances.

July 15

Done deal: Noel Niemann — 1860 Munich to Arminia Bielefeld

Newly promoted Arminia Bielefeld have signed forward Noel Niemann from 1860 Munich on a free transfer. The 20-year-old made 13 appearances for the third-division side last season, scoring two goals and contributing two assists.

July 14

Rumor: David Alaba — Bayern Munich to Manchester City

After having their Champions League ban overturned, Manchester City are back in the transfer market – and Pep Guardiola is on the hunt for defensive reinforcements. According to The Guardian, Bayern Munich’s David Alaba is his number one choice. The Austrian international only has one year left on his contract with the German champions, and coach Hansi Flick has insisted he wants him to stay.

July 13

Rumor: Milot Rashica — Werder Bremen to RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have had an initial bid for Werder Bremen forward Milot Rashica turned down, according to BILD. The Red Bull side reportedly offered €15 million rising to €18 million with add-ons but the Northerners are holding out for €25 million for the 24-year-old Kosovan international who has scored 24 goals in 74 appearances for Bremen.

July 12

Rumor: Weston McKennie — Schalke to the Premier League

According to Sky Sports in Germany, Schalke and US international midfielder Weston McKennie wants to leave the club and move to the Premier League. Schalke would apparently not stand in his way, but would expect a fee of somewhere between €20 and €30 million for the midfielder.

Rumor: Kai Havertz — Leverkusen to Chelsea

While Kai Havertz is keen to leave Leverkusen this summer, his destination is less obvious. Chelsea might be the team currently in the headlines but after their loss to Sheffield United the race for the top four is back on in the Premier League. It's clear whoever wants Kai Havertz has to be in the Champions League next season.

July 11

Rumor: Milot Rashica — Werder Bremen to RB Leipzig

Werder Bremen's sporting director Frank Baumann has said that Rashica is in talks with a club but that others are also interested. "We have to assume he won't be playing for us next season." Rashica reportedly has a release clause of €35 million.

July 10

Done deal: Salomon Kalou — Hertha Berlin to Botafogo

Salomon Kalou is departing the German capital after six seasons. The 34-year-old forward, who made just seven appearances for Hertha last season, has signed an 18-month contract with Brazilian side Botafogo. Kalou scored 54 goals and registered 13 assists in 173 games for Hertha.

Done deal: Nathan de Medina — Mouscron to Arminia Bielefeld

Newly promoted Bielefeld have completed their third signing in less that two weeks as they prepare for their Bundesliga return. They have announced that Nathan de Medina, a 22-year-old Belgian defender, has signed with the club from Belgian side Royal Excel Mouscron.

July 9

Rumor: Hannes Wolf — RB Leipzig to Borussia Mönchengladbach

Could Marco Rose reunite with one of his former young talents? According to Kicker, the Foals are in talks with RB Leipzig over a potential one-year loan of 21-year-old Hannes Wolf. The Austrian midfielder, who moved from RB Salzburg to Leipzig one year ago, made just five appearances for the Red Bulls this past season.

Done deal: Niko Giesselmann — Union Berlin to Fortuna Düsseldorf

Niko Giesselmann has received another chance in the Bundesliga after being relegated with Fortuna Düsseldorf. The 28-year-old defender has signed a contract with Union Berlin that is valid for both the top-flight and the second division.

Done deal: Christian Gebauer — Altach to Arminia Bielefeld

Newly promoted Arminia Bielefeld have already made their second signing of the transfer season. They have announced that 26-year-old Austrian midfielder Christian Gebauer has moved to the club from Austrian side Altach on a free transfer and has signed a three-year contract until 2023.

July 8

Done deal: Benjamin Henrichs — Monaco to RB Leipzig

Benjamin Henrichs is returning to the Bundesliga after two seasons in Monaco. The German defender will spend next season with RB Leipzig on loan from Monaco, with Leipzig possessing a buy option in the agreement. Henrichs, who was part of the Germany team that won the Confederations Cup in 2017, made only 13 appearances for Monaco last season while dealing with back trouble.

Done deal: Hwang Hee-chan — RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig

Another expected deal is official. Hwang Hee-chan has joined RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg. Hwang has signed a five-year deal for around nine million euros, potentially rising to €14 million depending on bonuses.

The South Korean attacker will wear Timo Werner's former number 11 shirt. Hwang also becomes the 18th player to have made the move from RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig.

July 7

Done deal: Sebastian Rudy, Mark Uth — Hoffenheim/Cologne to Schalke

Schalke's sport's chairman Jochen Schneider confirmed to Sport1 that Schalke have both Sebastian Rudy and Mark Uth in their plans for the new season. The pair have returned from loan spells at Hoffenheim and Cologne respectively.

Done deal: Sebastian Griesbeck — Heidenheim to Union Berlin

The veteran midfielder has signed on with Union Berlin after helping Heidenheim attain third place in the second division, their highest ever finish in club history.

July 6

Rumor: Thiago Alcantara — Bayern Munich to Liverpool

Liverpool are emerging as strong favorites to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who seems set to leave the German champions this year. The Premier League side are reported to have tabled a bid of €30 millio with some outlets already reporting that the Spaniard has agreed personal terms with the English champions. When Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp was asked about the speculation, he replied: "Would you be surprise if I don't give an answer on that? Thiago is a good player, I like a lot of other players out there, but that's all I have to say."

Rumor: Benjamin Henrichs — Monaco to RB Leipzig

German defender Benjamin Henrichs is edging closer to a loan move to Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig. The 23-year-old departed Bayer Leverkusen for Monaco last year, but Leipzig are keen to bring him home.

July 5

Rumor: Kai Havertz — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

A transfer saga is brewing. Following Bayern Chairperson Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's comments (see July 4), the English press stoked the fires of the rumors linking Havertz’s to Chelsea. However, former Leverkusen head coach Rainer Calmund thinks differently: "From those around him, it’s clear that Spain is his dream destination."

Rumor: Waldemar Anton — Hannover 96 to Stuttgart

Waldemar Anton wants to join Stuttgart and Stuttgart want to sign the former Germany Under-21. The clubs have reportedly already reached an agreement on a deal worth €5 million plus bonuses, but Hannover president Martin Kind is yet to give the green light.

July 4

Rumor: Kai Havertz — Bayer Leverkusen to Bayern Munich

Talking to Sport1, Bayern Chairperson Karl-Heinz Rummenigge outlined that a “Havertz transfer will not be financially possible for us this year.” The 64-year-old went on to say that his "wish for Rudi Völler [Bayer 04's sporting director] is that he stays one more year in Leverkusen."

Rumor: Thiago — Bayern Munich to Liverpool

Thiago reportedly has one foot out of Bayern's door with Rummenigge admitting that "it looks like he [Thiago] wants to do something new". Premier League champions Liverpool are reportedly the front-runners for the 29-year-old, who has made 231 appearances for Bayern since joining from Barcelona in 2013.

Rumor: Angelino — Manchester City to Leipzig

Having already extended Angelino's loan deal by two months; RB Leipzig are intent on securing the Spaniard’s services beyond the end of the season. With a permanent signing off the table, reports in Germany suggest the clubs are in "advanced talks".

July 3

Done deal: Leroy Sane — Manchester City to Bayern Munich

After a year-long transfer saga, Leroy Sane has finally completed his move from Manchester City to Bayern Munich. The German international has signed a five-year contract until 2025, with reports suggesting his transfer will cost the Bavarians approximately €50 million.

Rumor: Jude Bellingham — Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund appear on the verge of signing another English teenager. According to Bild, the club has reached a five-year agreement with Bellingham, with Birmingham City receiving a €23 million transfer fee. the 17-year-old played 38 games for Birmingham last season, 35 of which came in the English second-tier Championship.

Done deal: Christian Gentner — Union Berlin

Union Berlin have announced that veteran midfielder Christian Gentner has signed a contract extension with the club, but have not outlined how long the new deal will last. "The challenge of keeping Union in the Bundesliga is of enormous motivation for me," said the former Stuttgart man.

July 2

Done deal: Achraf Hakimi — Real Madrid to Inter Milan

Real Madrid has confirmed that defender Achraf Hakimi, who has spent the previous two seasons on loan with Dortmund, is headed to Italy. Media reports suggest the 21-year-old defender has completed a move to Inter Milan for a fee of €40 million.

July 1

Done deal: Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi — PSG to Bayern Munich

A day after completing their first transfer of the offseason, Bayern Munich have announced a second. They completed the free transfer of French defender Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi from Paris Saint-Germain, with the 18-year-old inking a four-year contract until 2024. He is the fourth French international Bayern have recruited over the past two seasons.

June 30

Done deal: Alexander Nübel — Schalke to Bayern Munich

After announcing the transfer back in Janaury, the final formalities of Alexander Nübel's deal to join Bayern Munich from Schalke have been completed. The 23-year-old keeper, who kept 15 clean sheets in 53 appearances for the Royal Blues, has set himself the target of "constantly developing” in Bavaria.

Done deal: Jacob Barrett Laursen — Odense to Arminia Bielefeld

Two days after lifting the Bundesliga 2 title, newly promoted Arminia Bielefeld completed their first signing of the new season. They announced that Jacob Barrett Laursen, a 25-year-old Danish defender, has moved to Bielefeld from Odense on a free transfer, inking a three-year contract until 2023.

June 29

Done deal: Jeremy Toljan — Dortmund to Sassuolo

Borussia Dortmund have announced that right-back Jeremy Toljan will extend his loan at Serie A side Sassuolo by a further year. According to reports, there's a clause that will see the deal made permanent should Toljan make a certain amount of appearances.

Done deal: Rafal Gikiewicz, Daniel Caligiuri, Tobias Strobl — to Augsburg

Augsburg have moved swiftly to complete a trio of free transfer coups. Union Berlin's Rafal Gikiewicz should solve the goalkeeping problem, while Daniel Caligiuri and Tobias Strobl, who have joined from Schalke and Borussia Mönchengladbach respectively, bring the experience of a combined 450 Bundesliga appearances with them.

Rumor: Hwang Hee-chan — Red Bull Salzburg to RB Leipzig

According to reports from South Korean broadcaster KBS, forward Hwang Hee-chan is on the verge of becoming the latest Red Bull Salzburg player to make the switch to RB Leipzig. The clubs have reportedly already agreed on a transfer.