What next for Kai Havertz and Bayer Leverkusen?

Less than 24 hours had elapsed between the final kick of the German Cup finaland reports that Kai Havertz was to meet with the Bayer Leverkusen hierarchy to discuss his future.
If the curtain is indeed falling on his time at Leverkusen, he can reflect on 10 years that have elevated him from a talented 11-year-old from Aachen into Germany's most eminent young star. His ability has been nurtured and developed in a way that reflects well on Leverkusen's academy and there's still an argument to be made that one more year at the club would be beneficial.
On Saturday, the last kick of the final was Havertz's. An assured penalty that restored a grain of pride for a Leverkusen team that were well beaten by Bayern Munich. It was neither a goal he will remember fondly or a personal performance that ranks among his best.
Despite some bright moments, Havertz failed to have a huge impact in Berlin. Nullified by Joshua Kimmich for long periods, he only started to influence the game in the second half as gaps appeared for him to exploit and he may have had an assist to his name had his teammates been as clinical in front of goal as Bayern.
Chelsea lead race, Bayern ‘careful'
While Leverkusen will do everything to keep Havertz for another year, his departure this off-season seems inevitable.
With Bayern Munich Chairperson Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admitting a “Havertz transfer will not be financially possible for us this year”, Chelsea have become the frontrunners to secure his signature and add to their growing German contingent following the signing of Timo Werner. But Barcelona and PSG retain an interest in the 21-year-old with Liverpool and Manchester City are also monitoring developments.
Wherever Havertz goes, he needs to play games – and that's one of the reasons why Frank Lampard's Chelsea appears the most realistic option. Midfielder Jorginho looks set to depart too, and with the Blues seemingly returning to a policy of elite signings, all roads lead to Havertz.
Bayern have a history of snapping up top Bundesliga talent, but a review of their spending strategy has put the €100 million ($112 million) price tag beyond them. Bayern coach Hansi Flick touched on this when asked about Havertz after the final: "The corona times have changed a lot. Bayern are no longer able to spend money so easily and must proceed carefully.”
Where next for Leverkusen?
Missing out on Champions League football next season was a blow to Leverkusen's lingering hopes of holding on to their crown jewel and finding an adequate replacement. There is no hiding the fact that, even for €100million, Peter Bosz's squad will have a large Havertz-sized hole in it – but it's not all doom and gloom.
Leverkusen will still have an exciting squad on their hands, with Edmond Tapsoba, Exequiel Palacios and Moussa Diaby all 21 years old or younger and primed for a big season ahead. While they could do with a reliable striker and a creative spark in midfield to replace Havertz, Bayer are not shorn of quality.
However, Havertz's potential departure, just a season on from losing Julian Brandt to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, would represent a significant setback for a side that have made great strides in recent seasons.
Whatever happens, this promises to be a crucial transfer window for Bosz, Leverkusen and Havertz.
Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up
Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen
Before anybody had heard of COVID-19, Kai Havertz was expected to fetch north of €100 million ($109 million). Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Juventus and Bayern Munich had all expressed interest. Now? His market value has fallen and his contract runs until 2022, but for the right offer, Leverkusen would be willing to sell. "I am ready to take a big step," Havertz recently told Sport Bild.
Timo Werner - RB Leipzig
The pacey striker says he doesn't want to go to Bayern Munich, so he's likely to move abroad. His style of play would fit in perfectly with Jürgen Klopp's "heavy-metal" football at Liverpool. Werner's contract, which runs to 2023, includes a release clause. According to Gazetta dello Sport, he can leave for €60 million - €50 million if RB fail to win the Bundesliga.
Leroy Sane - Manchester City
After Timo Werner ruled out a move to Bayern Munich, Sane regained his status as the Bavarians' top transfer target. While coach Hansi Flick would have preferred Werner, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is determined to land the former Schalke player. The Bundesliga champions are said to have offered Manchester City €40 million. The expectation is that they will get this done.
Milot Rashica - Werder Bremen
It seems to be all but certain that the 23-year-old Kosovan will leave Bremen at the end of the season. The only question is where he'll go. Liverpool, Leipzig and Dortmund are all seen as potential destinations. Werder's sporting director, Frank Baumann, could really use the cash Rashica should bring on the transfer market, especially if the club go down.
Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund
He still has two years left on his contract in Dortmund, but there are no shortage of rumors. Sancho is probably England's most gifted player at the moment, so it's no wonder that some of the Premier League's top clubs would love to bring the 20-year-old home. Manchester United and Chelsea are thought to have the inside track. Playing in the Champions League is a priority for the youngster.
Mario Götze - Borussia Dortmund
The man who scored the goal that won Germany the 2014 World Cup will be out of contract in the summer, meaning Götze can leave BVB on a Bosman. During his short time at Hertha Berlin, Jürgen Klinsmann had expressed interest. There are also said to be several clubs in Italy, Spain and France who would like to sign the 27-year-old. AC Milan or Roma could be good bets to make it happen.
Andre Schürrle - Borussia Dortmund
Another World Cup winner is also on his way out at Dortmund. He's been on loan at Spartak Moscow but the Russians chose not to trigger a purchase option that would have set them back €7 million. If no offer comes from the Bundesliga, Schürrle can be expected to peddle his services to the highest bidder. Turkey or China seem like plausible landing points.
Robin Gosens - Atalanta
The 25-year-old may not have played a single match in the Bundesliga, but the left back is on the wish list of several German clubs. Gosens, whose performances at Serie A outfit Atalanta have put him on Germany coach Joachim Löw's radar, is reportedly being courted by Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and Schalke. His market value is estimated at €20 million.
Achraf Hakimi - Borussia Dortmund
After two years on loan at BVB, the 21-year-old Moroccan is expected to return to the club that owns him, Real Madrid, and try his luck at breaking into the first team. In Dortmund, Hakimi has shown that he has the quality that should allow him to do so. Paris Saint-Germain had been interested, but they appear to have been scared off by the €55 million it would take to lure him.
Dayot Upamecano - RB Leipzig
With his contract set to expire in 2021, RB Leipzig will need to move this summer if they are going to get a decent payoff for the 21-year-old . Bayern Munich are said to be interested, but the fixed transfer fee in his contract is €60 million. Leipzig are keen to extend his contract, but since it only runs for another year, his agent has been playing for time.
Malang Sarr - Nice
According to Nice sporting director, Julien Fournier, the French U21 international is definitely on his way to the Bundesliga this summer. Mönchengladbach, Leverkusen, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig are all said to be after Sarr, who is regarded as one of the biggest young defensive talents in Europe. Only a team that qualifies for the Champions League will have any chance of landing the 21-year-old.
Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons